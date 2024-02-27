Government Shutdown Deal Stalls Due to GOP Policy Demands

Congressional leaders are racing against the clock to avoid a government shutdown that could disrupt important services, strain food assistance programs, and endanger housing help for many families.

No More Time to Stall

With federal funding about to expire, discussions have been slowed by House Republican demands on various issues like LGBTQ rights, abortion, immigration, and competition with China. These demands have stalled talks that seemed close to a resolution. Plans to announce a deal on Sunday evening were called off.

Instead, lawmakers are considering another temporary spending extension to prevent a partial shutdown. This could have serious effects on the economy. If nothing is done, about 20 percent of the federal government will shut down on March 2, with the rest facing a deadline just a week later.

Congress has had to pass temporary spending bills three times since September 30. These debates have exposed divisions within the House GOP and tested the party's fragile majority.

Too Many Communities at Risk

President Biden called for a meeting at the White House on Tuesday with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. They discussed the upcoming shutdown deadlines and the White House's push to pass new defense assistance for Ukraine.

Even a partial shutdown could cause problems for federal food assistance programs, including WIC, which helps women, infants, and children. Air traffic controllers would keep working but wouldn't get paid. Federal housing vouchers, which help 5 million families, could be at risk. Government scientists would stop studying animal-borne diseases.

The upcoming government shutdown deadline on March 9 will affect several departments, including Defense, State, border security, Justice, FBI, workplace safety, and national health.

This sets the stage for a potential clash at the Capitol, as President Biden is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address on March 7, while lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to fund the government.

Nothing Finalized

Although the federal fiscal year began on October 1, Congress has been relying on short-term measures to keep the government running on last year's budget, instead of passing new legislation with updated spending levels.

In January, Johnson and Schumer agreed to spend $1.7 trillion on certain programs for the year. They also agreed on how much money each government sector should receive but haven't been able to finalize the specific spending legislation.

The Senate Democrats had hoped to release the legislation text on Sunday night to cover the agencies facing funding expiration first. However, this plan didn't come together. House Republicans, already uneasy about spending, may be even less excited about the potential deal. Johnson mentioned in a call with his party that the negotiated legislation had conservative policy provisions but no major wins.

In a letter on Sunday, Schumer stated that House Republicans “need more time to sort themselves out” before agreeing to the spending bills.