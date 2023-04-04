Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Concealed Firearms Without a Permit

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a bill that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms without the need for a permit. The bill permits any person who is legally allowed to own a gun to carry one in public without needing to undergo training or a background check. The law, known as Constitutional Carry, will take effect on July 1, 2023.

The Great Firearm Debate

The signing of this bill has sparked a political debate, with Republicans arguing that citizens have the right to bear arms and protect themselves. They suggest that the majority of individuals will still opt to get a permit as it provides them the ability to carry firearms in states with reciprocal agreements, as well as allowing them to buy firearms without a waiting period.

Governor DeSantis signed the bill in a private ceremony within his office and released a statement with only three paragraphs stating that Constitutional Carry is now in effect. This legislative victory for the governor comes as he gears up for a potential presidential campaign. The recent signing of a bill allowing concealed weapons to be carried without a permit by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has sparked controversy.

Gun safety advocates and Democrats are criticizing the new law that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms without the need for a permit, citing past mass shootings in Florida as evidence that this legislation will increase the state's danger level. The 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando and the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are examples that have been cited.

The Opposition

During an online news conference, Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, expressed anger towards the governor's decision to sign the bill into law. He stated that DeSantis was a coward for signing the bill behind closed doors and added that he would pursue the governor across the country for his decision. Guttenberg also expressed concerns that this new law would lead to more deaths, stating that Governor DeSantis will be held responsible for any such incidents that may occur.

Although some legislators have advocated for open carry, it appears that this session will not see the passage of any such legislation. Governor DeSantis has expressed a desire to go even further in expanding gun rights, earning praise from gun rights advocates.

This bill signing comes five years after gun restrictions were put in place in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and one week after the Nashville school shooting, which was mentioned by President Joe Biden's administration. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized the bill signing, stating that it was “shameful” to enact the permitless concealed carry bill soon after another tragic school shooting. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Jay Collins, who sponsored the bill, stated that the government would not hinder law-abiding citizens who want to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2023, and will apply to anyone legally allowed to own a gun in Florida. While background checks and waiting periods will still be required for purchasing firearms from licensed dealers, private transactions and weapon exchanges will not.

