‘Gran Turismo’ Claims Weekend Box Office Victory Over ‘Barbie’

Gran Turismo won the weekend box office crown with $17.4 million. Yesterday, the race between Gran Turismo and Barbie for the top spot seemed tighter, but the latter ended up with a $15.1 million weekend.

The original August 11 release date for Gran Turismo was pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA strike prohibiting actors from promoting new films. Sony opted to have limited preview screenings for two weeks before this past weekend's national release.

Analysts attribute Barbie‘s lower-than-estimated box office to Sunday's National Cinema Day, during which most tickets at U.S. theaters were $4. This unusual weekend pricing led to Warner Bros. overestimating Barbie‘s Sunday tally.

Following Gran Turismo and Barbie in the top-five weekend box office are Blue Beetle ($12.2 million), Oppenheimer ($9 million), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ($6.1 million).

Gran Turismo May Run Out of Gas Quickly

Gran Turismo is a biographical sports action-drama based on the video game of the same name produced for Sony PlayStation. Neill Blomkamp, who is better known for sci-fi movies such as District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, directed. Gran Turismo follows the true story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), an avid player of the PlayStation game who dreams of becoming a professional racer. Stranger Things‘ David Harbour plays Jann's trainer and Orlando Bloom plays Danny Moore, a marketing executive at Nissan. The movie is a joint production between Columbia Pictures, PlayStation Productions, and 2.0 Entertainment.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety writes, “Gran Turismo is a race-car movie that gives the audience a contact high. That’s what you tend to want from an action drama about gleaming supercars zooming around labyrinthine tracks at 300 kilometers per hour. But there’s an innocence to this one, and a surprise authenticity. It’s like a Fast and Furious movie made without cynicism, and it gets to you.”

With a reported budget of $60 million, Gran Turismo may have a rough road to recoup that amount at the domestic box office. It performed better overseas during its opening weekend with $36.5 million, so it still may drive away making a profit for Sony before it disappears from theaters. Gran Turismo‘s biggest competition next weekend — and the only new wide release — is another Sony picture, The Equalizer 3, starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

Gran Turismo is rated PG-13 and is currently playing in theaters nationwide.