Grand National Free Bets and Betting Offers 2023

The 2023 Grand National is upon us

The Grand National is one of the most-viewed sporting events in the United Kingdom annually

Continue on to find the best Grand National free bets and betting offers ahead of this weekend’s event.

Best Grand National Betting Offers

In addition to the free bets that can be claimed above, there are a wide variety of betting offers that can be claimed ahead of the Grand National. Horse racing is one of the most popular sports to bet on in the UK, meaning bookmakers will regularly give customers valuable betting offers to use on the sport’s biggest events and races. Below, we have broken down some of the best betting offers that you can expect to see from the listed betting sites above ahead of the Grand National.

Enhanced Odds

Enhanced odds promotions are extremely common at the time of the biggest horse races, such as the Grand National. This type of betting offer sees the odds on a selection — usually a shorter-priced favourite — boosted to try and tempt customers into betting on them. For example, this year it is expected that UK bookmakers will offer enhanced odds on some of the favourites this year including Corach Rambler, Delta Work and Noble Yeats.

Best Odds Guaranteed

There are plenty of horse racing betting sites that now offer best odds guaranteed as a standard offer to their customers and this will also apply to the Grand National. With best odds guaranteed, punters are promised to be paid out for the best price if their selection’s SP is bigger than at the time the bet was originally placed. This ensures that you will get the best price possible on each of your Grand National selections.

Extra Each-Way Places

Given that up to 40 runners can run in the Grand National each year, it is hardly surprising that plenty of punters will look for value in each-way markets instead of backing the outright winner. With so many runners entered into the Grand National, there is always huge value in backing horses each-way and bookmakers increase this by promising to pay out on extra places on the Grand National. Bookmakers have been known to pay out on as high as eight places on the Grand National in previous years.

Non-Runner, No Bet

Non-runner, no bet (NRNB) is something that many horse racing punters will look for before placing their bets. With this offer in place, you will receive your stake back in cash if your selection doesn’t run in a race. However, if NRNB isn’t in place, you won’t get your stake back — making it vital that you check if your bookmaker has NRNB cover before you place your bets, particularly if you are taking a horse on in the Grand National in ante-post markets.

Faller Insurance

There are few more challenging races in the sport than the Grand National which, unfortunately, means there are usually multiple fallers. With that in mind, there have been plenty of betting offers to offer faller insurance ahead of the big race at Aintree, meaning you can get your stake back as cash or a free bet should your selection fall during any stage of the race.

2023 Grand National FAQs

When is the 2023 Grand National?

The 2023 Grand National will take place on Saturday, 15th April.

What time is the 2023 Grand National?

The 2023 Grand National will start at 5:15pm GMT.

Where is the Grand National held?

The Grand National is held annually at the Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside.

How long is the Grand National?

The Grand National is run over a distance of 4 miles, 2 furlongs and 74 cards and includes 30 fences for horses to navigate.

How many runners are in the 2023 Grand National?

There are a total of 40 runners declared for the 2023 Grand National.

What TV channel is the Grand National on?

The Grand National will be broadcast live on ITV1 and RacingTV in the United Kingdom. You can also access Grand National live streaming through the betting sites listed above.

This article was originally posted to Wealth of Geeks.