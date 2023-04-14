Grand National Live Streaming: How to watch the 2023 Grand National

The Grand National is one of the most-viewed horse races in the world, with around 10 million people tuning in to watch the event in the United Kingdom alone.

Modern technology means there are now more ways than ever before to watch the Grand National, including the option to live stream broadcasts of the race no matter where you are!

Included in the list of options is the ability to live stream the race via UK betting sites, with many having access to all UK and Irish race meetings annually. This method also enables you to place your bets and watch the race online simultaneously from the same platform.

Below, we have listed the best Grand National live streaming betting sites that can be accessed in the United Kingdom.

Grand National Live Streaming Bookmakers

In addition, these bookmakers have betting offers that can be claimed in time for the Grand National this weekend. These offers include free bets that can be used on the race when you correctly follow the terms of each promotion.

How To Join

If you are interested in watching the Grand National via one of the betting sites listed above, you will need to create an account with your selected bookmaker. This is a quick process to complete, with it taking just a few minutes to complete the registration process.

Start by clicking the link to the bookmaker that you want to join above, after which you will be taken to the registration screen. Here, you will need to enter personal details including your name, date of birth and address, as well as choosing your username and password. Be aware this is also the point where you will need to enter any promo codes that are stated in the terms and conditions.

Once you have entered all of these personal details, you will be asked to verify your account and identity. When these steps have been completed, you can make your first deposit and begin claiming their welcome offer.

Other Live Streaming Options

In addition to having the option to bet on and watch the Grand National from the same place, there are more traditional means available, too. More often than not, people have viewed the race live on television in years past and there are two options from this perspective if you would prefer a live broadcast.

ITV

ITV will be showing free-to-air live coverage of all three days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree, beginning on Thursday and concluding with the big race on Saturday evening. If you aren’t able to get in front of a television, you can live stream the Grand National on ITV1 via the ITVX app, which is available to view on your smartphone, tablet or laptop, amongst other devices.

Racing TV

The second option for watching the Grand National live comes from Racing TV, which is a subscription-only channel that comes with access to watch races from 66 different racecourses across the UK and Ireland. You can live stream all the action from the Grand National Festival this weekend from the Racing TV Stream online.

Grand National Start Time, Date and Information

The 2023 Grand National is the 175th annual running of the famous race and will take place on Saturday, 15th April. The race is scheduled to start at 5:15 pm GMT at Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside, England. There will be a total of 40 runners in the race, who will navigate the course over a distance of 4 miles and 2½ furlongs featuring 30 fences.

Last year’s winner was Noble Yeats, who was priced at a huge 50/1 for owner Robert Waley-Cohen, ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen and trained by Emmet Mullins. The odds-on favourite has only won the Grand National once in the last 11 races, with that being the famous Tiger Roll in 2019. Tiger Roll is also the only horse to win the race with single-digit odds since Comply or Die in 2008.

This year’s favourites are Corach Rambler, Noble Yeats and Delta Work, all of whom are single-digit odds to win the race.

