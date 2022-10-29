10 Great 90s Comedies To Add to Your Watchlist

Are you searching for some comedic relief to laugh away life's stress? We got you covered. The nineties were a great decade for comedies, producing several classics and a few lesser-known comedic gems. Here are ten of the 90s best.

1. Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop is a fun comedy following John Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Kimble is a rugged detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to protect the ex-wife and child of a dangerous drug dealer Cullen Crisp (Richard Tyson).

It stars Pamela Reed as his partner, Phoebe O'Hara, and Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce, a fellow teacher, and love interest. Kindergarten Cop equips adorable children with hilarious one-liners and produces barrels of laughs.

2. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Becomes Her is a satirical black comedy and guilty pleasure. It follows two lifelong friends turned enemies who fight over the same man. Seven years after Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep) steals Helen Sharp's fiancé Dr. Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis), Helen shows up at Madeline's book release party looking phenomenal.

She tempts Ernest and plots to kill Madeline together. However, things don't go as planned, and the real laughter begins. Both ladies have taken a secret magic potion that promises immortality and eternal youth. But there are consequences for those who do not adequately care for their bodies.

3. Greedy (1994)

Greedy is a lesser-known comedic treasure. It tells the story of Joe McTeague (Kirk Douglas), a wealthy aging wheelchair-using scrap metal tycoon, and his horrible family competing for inheritance and waiting for his death.

After Joe hires a young, sexy nurse Molly (Olivia d'Abo), the family panics and locates his favorite nephew Danny” McTeague, Jr. (Michael J. Fox), hoping to use him to prevent Molly from getting everything. The family is hilarious and stars Nancy Travis, Olivia d'Abo, Ed Begley Jr., Colleen Camp, and the late and great Phil Hartman.

4. Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour is a buddy action comedy and the first film in the Rush hour franchise. It stars LAPD Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) and Detective Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan), a top Hong Kong cop in Los Angelos helping his friend find his kidnapped daughter.

To keep Carter and Lee out of their way, they trick Carter into babysitting Lee. However, plans go awry, and the two find themselves battling obstacle after obstacle in a chucklesome fashion. It co-stars Tzi Ma, Ken Leung, Tom Wilkinson, Elizabeth Peña, Mark Rolston, and Rex Linn.

5. Liar Liar (1997)

Liar Liar is one of Jim Carrey‘s best performances. It follows Fletcher, an ambitious lawyer who has lied his way into the possibility of becoming a partner at his firm. However, his job interferes with him being an involved father to his son Max (Justin Cooper). So after he lets Max down again by not showing up for his birthday,

Max makes a birthday wish that his dad can't lie for an entire day. The wish comes true, and Fletcher cannot tell a lie, making it challenging to win the case that would make him a law partner. It co-stars Maura Tierney, Cary Elwes, and Anne Haney.

6. Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy with an unusual premise. It follows a wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere). He asks Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) for directions, resulting in her hopping in his car to show him the way.

However, her charm and wits intrigue him, and he asks her to accompany him for the evening. The evening turns into a week of being his beck-and-call girl that develops into love. It co-stars Héctor Elizondo, Laura San Giacomo, Ralph Bellamy, and Jason Alexander from Seinfeld.

7. Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore is a goofball sports comedy starring Adam Sandler as the title character. Gilmore is a failed ice hockey player and an all-around bum. After his grandma's house faces foreclosure, he starts hustling people at the golf range. A retired pro golfer, Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), takes notice and coaches him to enter a professional golf tour.

There he meets Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), an arrogant pro golfer with his sight set on the Gold Jacket prize. Unfortunately, happy's golf etiquette is terrible, including cursing and temper tantrums. And they do not amuse Shooter or the association that fines him for his misbehavior. Happy Gilmore is a hilarious 90s classic and one of Sandler's best. It co-stars Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest, Virginia Venit.

8. Jerry Maguire (1996)

Jerry Maguire is a romantic comedy sports drama that produced the famous line. “You had me at hello.” It follows sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise), who was fired after writing a mission statement suggesting fewer clients and better relationships would be better for the firm.

Maguire gives a speech, rallying people to leave with him. Then, on a whim, Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger) walks out with him. A loud and cocky football player, Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.) is their only client, making Jerry jump through hilarious hoops for him. It co-stars Regina King and Jerry O'Connell.

9. My Cousin Vinny (1992)

My Cousin Vinny shot Marisa Tomei into the spotlight with her Academy Award-winning performance as Mona Lisa Vito, Vinny's fiancée. The film follows two New York youths who are arrested and put on trial for murder while traveling through rural Alabama.

Bill (Ralph Macchio) has a cousin, Vinny Gambini (Joe Pesci), who took five bar exams before successfully passing, and shows up to represent him and Stan (Mitchell Whitfield). Vinny and Mona Lisa are brash Italian-American New Yorkers who clash with the reserved Southern townspeople, creating side-splitting laughs.

10. Demolition Man (1993)

Demolition Man is a sci-fi action story following evil crime boss Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) and destructive police officer John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone). After Spartan failed to rescue hostages, both received sentences for cryogenic freezing in 1996. However, during a parole hearing in 2032, Phoenix escapes and wreaks havoc on a new world without crime.

So the police unfreeze Spartan to apprehend him, and Spartan acclimates to 2032. Sandra Bullock stars as an adorable Lieutenant Lenina Huxley. A police officer who is fascinated with the nineties. Available on Starz.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit pick list of 90s comedies to add to your watchlist. Check out these controversial comedy films that would never get made today.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.