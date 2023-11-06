Great Actors Who Played Against Type

Actors exist on a spectrum: those who are amorphous in the variety of roles they inhabit and those relegated to a particular niche that reflects their public persona. Examples of the latter include actors such as Owen Wilson, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Bateman, just to name a few. However, the most brilliant performances emerge from instances in which these specific actors play against their typecasts. Check out these instances when an actor played against type.

Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Bryan Cranston rose to fame for his role as the beloved childish patriarch, Hal, in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006). Soon after the show ended, Cranston landed his role as Walter White, another patriarch (sans goofiness) trying to make ends meet in light of a cancer diagnosis. This was the first time Cranston had ever played a high-profile dramatic role, a hefty one at that. However, he subverted his reputation as a father figure to convey the evolution of Walter White's arc from a decent guy with dubious morals to a skin-crawling villain.

Adam Sandler – Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Paul Thomas Anderson had long wanted to work with Adam Sandler, previously known for his screwball comedies. This movie marks the first of Sandler's dramatic performances, using the Sandler persona as a means of pushing the film beyond its boundaries. Sure, Sandler plays another immature man-child. However, he suffers from severe anger issues, clinical depression, and a sweet, understated shyness. Sandler's persona becomes much more nuanced than he'd ever conveyed on screen, enabling him to carry a serious drama film on his back (without a Golden Raspberry this time). Although Sandler has since forayed again into dramatic roles, Punch Drunk Love became the blueprint showing a serious actor underneath it all. Aspects of his character linger throughout his future performances, hinting that this movie allowed him to begin subverting and complicating the type he was known for before this point.

Michael Keaton – Batman (1989)

Before Marvel started casting every big name in Hollywood and their mother as a superhero, comic book fans recoiled to learn of Michael Keaton's casting as Batman. Michael Keaton? Like Michael Keaton from Beetlejuice? However, Keaton proved his haters wrong by delivering a fan-favorite performance as Bruce Wayne. The controversy has long faded from memory, replaced by an outpouring excitement over his role in The Flash (2023).

Cameron Diaz – Being John Malkovich (1999)

This movie is a doozy. When Cameron Diaz's animal-obsessed, messy Lottie first appears, the movie doesn't want the audience to think much of her. However, she quickly steals the movie away as the under-loved wife of Craig (John Cusack), who begins to question her life, marriage, and sexuality as she goes through a portal that allows her to live in John Malkovich's mind. Previously known for her glamor (think There's Something About Mary), Cameron Diaz plays a lot of complicated emotions to convey under the weight of her brown, frizzy hair. However, she inhabits the character beautifully, making it a shame that the Oscars snubbed her that year for this memorable performance.

Emma Watson – The Bling Ring (2013)

Emma Watson's first performance following the end of Harry Potter shocked audiences, as it was a major departure from her good-girl image at the time. Based on real-life teenagers pulling heists on celebrities in Los Angeles, Emma Watson plays Alexis Neiers, a character who would send Hermione Grangers to the grave. Emma Watson made a surprising casting choice for an American Valley girl, but she delivered the movie's most famous line, “I just wanna rob” with absolute perfection.

Henry Fonda – Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Henry Fonda's turn from beloved Hollywood hero to sick and twisted monster left audiences with their jaws on the floor. Fonda epitomized American morality and righteousness, exemplified in 12 Angry Men and My Darling Clementine. In Once Upon A Time in the West, Fonda played against type. Fonda's character, Frank, first appears as he brutally murders a harmless young child, a memorable image for many audience members at the time. It cemented a departure for both Fonda and classic Western movies at the time.

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer (2018)

Nicole Kidman has become synonymous with glamorous roles, but she leaves that aside in her shocking transformation as bitter alcoholic L.A. police Detective Erin Bell. Buried under extreme make-up, she plays a hopeless wreck who often embarrasses and becomes a source of worry to her colleagues. Although some may criticize the movie for using the utter shock value as a validation, the performance deserves awards notice.

Charlize Theron – Monster (2003)

Another breathtakingly beautiful actress known for classic roles as the attractive girlfriend or wife, Charlize Theron pulled off a shocking transformation that included gaining thirty pounds, shaving off her eyebrows, and wearing prosthetic teeth for her role as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The performance earned her many well-deserved accolades, such as a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2003.

Tom Cruise – Tropic Thunder (2008)

Although Tom Cruise had a penchant for several strange roles (Interview with the Vampire (1994) always comes to mind), today, he has an image as a suave action star. In 2008, however, he began to lose steam in his career after many well-documented public controversies. That was until he played against type in the role of balding, Diet Coke-obsessed Hollywood executive Les Grossman. The role was unlike anything Cruise had done and audiences loved it, leading to a revival in his career.

Jim Carrey – The Truman Show (1998)

Another case of a goofy comedian proving he can do much more, Jim Carrey was best known for his roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber. However, Carrey played against type in The Truman Show proving that he could dial down his comedic chops and show off his dramatic skills, leading to roles such as the Oscar-worthy Man on the Moon and the critically acclaimed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Woody Harrelson – Natural Born Killers (1994)

Woody Harrelson now boasts a long and storied career as a movie star, but in the 1990s, he was known as Woody Boyd from Cheers. Although Harrelson often channels Woody in his more comedic roles, he has now been known as a much more versatile actor, thanks to his role as a stone-cold murderer in Natural Born Killers.

Matthew McConaughey – True Detective (2014)

Often described as a character actor stuck in a leading man's body, some of McConaughey's best work came when he broke out of his romantic comedy typecast. Guzzling an “alright alright alright” with his deep Southern drawl may be lucrative in drawing young female audiences, but when McConaughey led the anthology series True Detective as the self-aware, meticulous workaholic with addiction issues, he showed that he had much more to give than mediocre rom-com performances. It eventually launched a much more nuanced career for McConaughey, with roles like Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club following shortly after.