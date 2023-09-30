From Meh to Marvelous: 15 Adaptations That Left Their Source Material in The Dust

The best adaptations take the source material and elevate it in some way.

Whether that be by adding more depth to the characters, expanding plot elements, changing the tone in a surprising way, or presenting events in a new or unique way, a solid adaptation can make something decidedly bland and make it marvelous.

Recently, members of a popular internet forum discussed their favorite adaptations that they thought were better than the originals.

So here's our list of film and movie adaptations that left their source material in the dust.

1. The Shawshank Redemption

The Oscar-winning film not only has superb performances from Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman going for it, but it also makes some wise choices that elevate it beyond Stephen King's original short story (and King agrees). The most notable is that in the book, there's no doubt that Andy is guilty, while the movie purposefully makes it ambiguous, so you're never quite sure whether you have been rooting for a murderer all along.

2. Forest Gump

The most screen-accurate portrayal of Forrest Gump from Winston Groom's novel is Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory, a gangly obnoxious Savant that goes on a series of increasingly ridiculous adventures, including training to become an astronaut and escaping from an island full of cannibals. We'll take Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis's kind-hearted and innocent yet genteel, take on the character any day of the week.

3. Die Hard

It's a movie so good that people forget it's an adaptation. Although Die Hard is loosely based on Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp, stylistically and tonally, Die Hard is far more action-packed and witty than the far more ponderous novel. Thanks partly to the incredible performances of Bruce Willis. Alan Rickman, and Hans Gruber. The most significant change for the better is the twist-reveal that Gruber and Co. are just using terrorism as a front to steal a literal ton of money, while, in the book, they were just straight-up terrorists fighting for a cause.

4. The Mist

Frank Darrabont's adaptation of Stephen King's book is widely regarded as better than the original, even by King himself. While King's book is more psychological, Darrabont's adaptation does a better job of ratcheting up the tension among the survivors, and the new ending is far more depressing and fitting than King's original ambiguous one.

5. The Shining

One of the few adaptations of his work that Stephen King hated, Kubrick's version of The Shining is still seen by many, myself included, as better than the original. The oppressive tone, menacing undertones, fantastic special effects, dreamlike quality, and incredible performances from Jack Nicholson make it the best version of the notorious novel.

6. Kingsman: The Secret Service

Matthew Vaughn took all of the best parts of Mark Miller and David Gibbons's graphic novel The Secret Service, cut what didn't work, added more depth to the characters, and created one of the best send-ups of the spy genre ever committed to film. It's better than the book simply for the scene where the usually reserved Colin Firth murders a church full of rioting parishioners. The rest is just jam on top of a very British, very delicious crumpet.

7. The Devil Wears Prada

If you're not a fan of reading long and detailed descriptions of designer clothing, Lauren Weisberger's novel probably isn't for you. However, if you like Glen Close reprising her role as Cruella DeVil but in a fashion magazine setting, with great office-based drama, a strong cast, and a far better ending than the novel, you should check it out.

8. American Psycho

Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel is brilliant. Still, it's also tough to get through due to how unlikeable the main character, Patrick Bateman, is and how bleak it is, with murder and torture scenes that are so brutal and twisted I don't even want to think about describing them here. Christain Bale's Bateman, on the other hand, is strangely, well, likable, thanks to a combination of clever writing by direction from Mary Harron and the Welsh actor's inherent charm. Bateman is still a monster in every sense of the word in the film, but the movie brings a tragic bent to Bateman's character and deteriorating psyche that makes you wonder whether he just wants someone to stop him.

9. Pink Floyd's The Wall

This entry may be a cheat since it was always written with a visual component in mind, but the film adaptation of Pink Floyd's “The Wall” takes a great album and makes it better in every conceivable way. Gerard Scarf's incredible and striking animated sections, Bob Geldolf's turn as disaffected rocker Pink, and the addition of When The Tiger's Broke Free make the movie hit harder than the album by itself ever could.

10. The Godfather

Although Puzo's original novel is a great read, his screenplay for Coppala's classic allowed the writer to reassess and streamline his original vision into something superior to the original. Throw in some iconic performances from Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, and you have the definitive version of Michael Corleone's rise to power and fall from grace.

11. The Last of The Mohicans

Michael Mann's adaptation of Last of The Mohicans is one of the best movies of the early 90s. The book it is based on is borderline unreadable and one that Mark Twain mercilessly mocked in his essay Fenimore Cooper's Literary Offenses, in which he said the author spent the entire book looking for broken twigs.

12. Gone Girl

Many suggested that David Fincher's adaptation of Gone Girl was better than the book. Like Fincher's adaptation of Fight Club before it, they're both great for different reasons. Fincher's stylistic choices and ability to deliver the book's twists with the force of an atomic bomb are not to be sniffed at. Still, I think the book was more nuanced and did a better job of showing how toxic Amy and Nicholas's relationship was.

13. Bridgerton

Bridgerton is an excellent adaptation because it takes a series of novels that haven't aged particularly well, keeps what still works, and hasn't been afraid to cut what doesn't anymore. In doing so, it retains the atmosphere, romance, and salacious elements. While at the same time injects some more personality into its secondary characters and world while scrapping a lot of cringe-worthy and outdated dialogue.

14. American Splendor

Henry Pekar's American Splendor is a dense, often difficult-to-read sprawl that, although brilliant, is not friendly to newcomers by any stretch of the imagination. On the other hand, the film does a fantastic job of streamlining and cleverly adapting the comics by leaning into the autobiographical elements of Pekar's work and making it just as much about the creator as his creation.

15. House of The Dragon

House of the Dragon was always going to need a lot of changes when it was adapted for the screen. The book is written from the perspective of a maester attempting to create a comprehensive history of the Targaryen dynasty, from old Valeria to the assassination of the Mad King.

It's told from a single perspective, and if they weren't in the room, they either don't know what happened or only what other characters have told them. As fun as a historical show with an unreliable narrator could be, it wouldn't make for a good Game of Thrones series.