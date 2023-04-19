12 Great Black and White Films To Expand Your Viewing

Diving into the vast sea of classic films is fun but often challenging. Some iconic films are familiar to those who have never seen them. But if one wants to go a bit deeper, there are so many greats to discover. On a movie forum, many film lovers ponder these types of classics. If you want to expand your movie-watching horizons, there are some exceptional gems.

1. Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Dark and thought-provoking, Sunset Blvd. tells the tragic tale of the treacherous relationship between an out-of-work screenwriter and former silent film star who has lost all sense of reality. The cynical Joe Gillis and ostentatious Norma Desmond show us the dangers of obsession and the price of fame. This noir masterpiece by director Billy Wilder stars William Holden and Gloria Swanson.

2. For Me and My Gal (1942)

When one thinks of the immensely talented Gene Kelly, chances are you think of Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris, and On The Town. What rarely comes to mind is Kelly's first film, the sweet, sentimental, and sometimes melancholy, For Me and My Gal.

It's the tale of two vaudeville partners who fall in love but face personal and outside obstacles at the onset of WWI. The first of the superb pairing of Kelly and Judy Garland, For Me and My Gal, is a romantic, patriotic, and touching story about love and courage.

3. Rebecca (1940)

Rebecca is a highly praised film, receiving many accolades upon release. But as far as Alfred Hitchcock films, fans do not mention this one nearly enough. The story follows a beautiful but insecure woman (Joan Fontaine) who meets the dashing and mysterious Maxim de Winter (Lawrence Olivier). After a whirlwind romance, the two get married and head home to his large estate. But the new Mrs. de Winter soon feels she cannot compete with the memory of Maxim's late wife Rebecca, especially with the cold housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Judith Anderson).

Rebecca is a masterful film with an evocative, claustrophobic atmosphere that mirrors the feelings of Fontaine as the truth behind Rebecca's death slowly unfolds. It's a film that should be on any Hitchcock fan's watchlist.

4. Harvey (1950)

Thoughtful and sweet-natured, Harvey tells the story of the eccentric Elwood P. Dowd (James Stewart), who claims his best friend is a six-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey. Consequently, his family fears he is insane and insists he sees a doctor.

James Stewart gives one of my favorite performances in Harvey, an incredibly unique, poignant, and funny film. Through Elwood's wise eyes, we see the world more sweetly as the characters and the audience are given a much-needed lesson in faith.

5. Top Hat (1935)

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers are an incredible on-screen pair and two of the greatest dancers ever to live. Their fourth film, Top Hat, is one of the funniest, sweetest, and most lively collaborations. The premise is typical of their movies- the two meet, and sparks fly, but a misunderstanding stands in the way of love. In this case, Rogers mistakenly thinks Astaire is her friend's husband.

Individually, Astaire and Rogers are phenomenal, with superb comedic timing. Together, the two are magical. Their chemistry is fun and organic, and their dancing talents are of the highest caliber. In Top Hat, Astaire's elegance and creativity shine. And Roger's grace and, as she puts it, ability to do everything “backward and in heels” amazes. Top Hat features impressive musical numbers, especially the heavenly “Cheek to Cheek.”

6. Meet John Doe (1941)

Director Frank Capra's films are known for their profound and idealistic themes seen through a dramatic lens. Meet John Doe is his most serious but also most heart-stirring. In the movie, a reporter hires a man down on his luck to pose as the fictional John Doe, a figure who claims they'll take their life unless things change in the country for the better.

Meet John Doe is from 1941, but it remains ever relevant. The story and characters showcase the importance of building bridges, finding common ground with your fellow man, and standing up against the greed and corruption of untrustworthy leaders. This brilliant and moving film stars Gary Cooper and Barbara Stanwyck. It is for those looking for a meaningful, exceptionally performed classic.

7. The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Manchurian Candidate is a psychological thriller with tension, twists, and compelling performances. The movie follows two former POWs. Sergeant Shaw (Laurence Harvey) is a decorated soldier with a domineering mother (Angela Lansbury) with grand political aspirations. Major Marco (Frank Sinatra) is plagued with nightmares of Shaw killing two fellow soldiers. In truth, the plot involves brainwashing, conspiracy, and a race to stop an assassination attempt.

Beyond the riveting story, The Manchurian Candidate showcases its stars in a new, captivating light for many viewers. Sinatra proves to be more than a swinging crooner and gives a resounding performance. While the actress is mostly known now for portraying the kindly mystery novelist, Jessica Fletcher is absolutely chilling.

8. Angels in The Outfield (1951)

Many modern audiences are likely unaware that the uplifting 1994 Disney film is a remake of this 1951 classic. However, while some elements are similar, the films vary greatly.

This sweet-natured poignant film is about the power of faith, belief in ourselves, and the grace of humility. The original involves the struggling baseball team, the Pirates, the dejected and prone-to-anger manager, a kind reporter who finds a kinship with him, and the sweet little girl whose prayers are answered by angels who help the team. It's funny, inspiring, and deserves much more attention.

9. 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is a pristine example of how a film can be utterly compelling and feature a simple premise and setting. The story follows the jury deliberations of the trial of an 18-year-old boy. If convicted, he faces death. Eleven of the jury members quickly vote guilty. But the twelfth is unsure and wants to thoroughly discuss the evidence and testimony.

These discussions illuminate essential facts about the case and certain members' various prejudices and biases. Moreover, the movie showcases the importance of democracy, the dangers of hasty judgments, and the burden of truth. In the hands of the director, Sidney Lumet, and the talented cast, including Henry Fonda, Lee Cobb, Ed Begley, Jack Warden, and Jack Klugman, 12 Angry Man is riveting and thoughtful. And Fonda proves that heroism comes in many forms.

10. Conflict (1945)

Legendary actor Humphrey Bogart's filmography is full of seminal films such as Casablanca and The Maltese Falcon. If you want to expand your Bogart viewing, look no further than the engrossing and stylish Conflict. A man in love with his wife's younger sister believes he's planned the perfect crime with an air-tight alibi. But things are not what they seem, and he questions his sanity.

Conflict has incredible noir elements: lurking in the shadows, intriguing mystery, sharp dialogue, and gripping performances. It's a Bogart deep cut that every noir lover should discover.

11. Without Love (1945)

Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy are one of the most iconic duos on-and-off screen. Their genuine love for each other was transferred on screen in their numerous films. My favorite is the vastly underrated Without Love. It features a unique premise: two lonely souls agree to a platonic marriage of convenience for the mutually beneficial situation and to help the war effort. As the two grow closer, love blossoms inevitably.

The natural and beautiful chemistry between Tracy and Hepburn is on full display in Without Love. And the authenticity they bring to their roles helps make the movie lovely and touching.

12. Holiday Affair (1949)

Holidays classics like It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and White Christmas are yearly staples. But if you want something different, Holiday Affair is a perfect choice. The film tells the unexpected love story between the widow, single mother, and comparison shopper Connie (Janet Leigh) and the man she inadvertently gets fired from his job, Steve (Robert Mitchum).

With a young and precocious son, a nice boyfriend, and the memory of her late husband, Connie doesn't see Steve coming at all. With the Christmas setting, lovely story, and a much different kind of performance by Mitchum than his usual fare, Holiday Affair is an underrated gem.

