From Page to Screen: 12 Flawless Book-Movie Adaptations

There's nothing more satisfying than when a book and movie are equally great. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What are examples where both the movie and book were excellent?” Here are the top 12 responses.

1. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird gets everything right in the film. One fan noted that the book is their favorite, but so is the movie. A lot of people loved the casting of Gregory Peck as Atticus, but overall, the adaptation was just very well done.

2. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs came up many times. While a lot of people said the book was one they wouldn't normally read, they still love the book and the movie as well. A lot of fans praised how similar the movie is to the book, and fans love the faithfulness of the source material.

3. No Country for Old Men (2007)

One person said that No Country for Old Men is a near-literal translation from the book to the movie. A lot of people praise the movie as a very faithful adaptation of the 2005 version of the story.

4. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001 – 2003)

The Lord of the Rings series has had a massive fan base for such a long time, with the books living on to this day many decades after their release. But when the movies came out, people were happy to see their beloved trilogy on the screen with a faithful adaptation. Even the Hobbit movies have seen the same amount of praise and love as their book counterparts.

5. LA Confidential (1997)

Fans said that L.A. Confidential is a “remarkably lean” adaptation of a pretty big novel. While there are some changes from the book, at least a lot of the same themes and the biggest plot points are still in the movie script.

6. The Martian (2015)

The Martian had some mixed feelings, but overall, people who loved the book also liked the movie. One fan said at first they were disappointed in the film, but by the end, they really did like how the movie turned out. Another fan said the book and movie really complement each other.

7. Holes (2003)

Some fans online said that Holes was a perfect adaptation. People who really liked the book said they could tell lines from the novel were taken and put directly into the script. A lot of the differences with so minor, and fans were okay with the changes that were made to the film.

8. Jurassic Park (1993)

While there are a lot of changes from the book Jurassic Park, the film version was still beloved by fans and many were okay with the changes. While changes can be bad sometimes in adaptations, a lot of people noted online the changes done in this case were the right ones, including changing the ending of the film from the book.

9. Misery (1990)

One person called Misery a “triple threat” because of how great the book, movie, and stage adaptations are. People said this was one book that got them into reading horror, and then they loved the movie so much they started watching horror films.

10. The Princess Bride (1987)

Some people say The Princess Bride is perfect in both book and movie forms. But one fan stated they could only read the abridged version of the book because the longer version had a lot of fluff that wasn't needed in the story. It seems like the movie cut out the right parts!

11. Stardust (2007)

Stardust by Neil Gaiman is a beloved book, a lot of people said that the movie is a great compliment to it. The versions are different from each other but they explore different parts of the story that is glossed over in the other one. Some people even think the movie is better than the book overall.

12. Arrival (2016)

Arrival was one film a lot of fans were skeptical about because they loved the story it was based on. A lot of scenes were difficult to translate onto the screen, but the movie did a wonderful job of getting the story right.

