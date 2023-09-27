Great Depression-Era $10,000 Bill Commands Staggering $480,000 at Auction

In the 1930s, America suffered the worst financial crisis ever, The Great Depression. The ten-year period from 1929-1939 was severe for most families in the United States and worldwide. Federal bank notes, backed by physical gold, went as high as $100,000 in denomination during this time.

While there have been several different versions of American money, the U.S. has created several coins and banknotes that are no longer in circulation, and the dollar denominations today go as high as $100.

History Lesson

The present currency's evolution took decades and centuries as the United States fought for independence, battled over slavery, and rebuilt itself after The Great Depression. In 1861, the Union had an issue with cash flow and created what was then known as Demand Notes. Like bank notes, this currency helped pay soldiers and garner supplies printed with the specific phrase, “Pay To The Bearer On Demand.”

By 1862, however, “This Note Is A Legal Tender” replaced “Pay to the Bearer On Demand.” This change in wording allowed the first national paper currency and the first national banking system to exist between 1863 and 1864.

Numismatics and Old Currency

The study of currency, including coins and coin collecting, is known as numismatics. It can also encompass a broader study of money, and other forms of payment people use to resolve debt or exchange goods.

One area that might be interesting to someone who is into currency cycles, forms of payment other than money, and the like is the immense value of bank and demand notes that are no longer in circulation.

Particularly considering their value is far greater than the amount printed on their front or back face. Recently, at an auction in Long Beach, California, a rare and exceptional Federal Reserve Note went for a staggering amount.

Come Again

Money and collecting vintage coins and paper currency is not a hobby or interest to trifle with among those who take their craft seriously. Like intense video game playing or chessboard tournaments, those seeking rare money focus intensely on this recreational pastime. And more importantly, they're willing to put their money where their mouth is.

Dustin Johnston, vice president of currency at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, said, “Large-denomination notes always have drawn the interest of collectors of all levels.” He's speaking of the $10,000 Treasury note, which featured the face of Abraham Lincoln's Treasury Secretary, Salmon P. Chase. The valuable antique banknote sold at auction on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Despite the face value of the bill being $10,000, this seriously vintage currency went for an astonishing $480,000. Tied for the highest graded paper currency, which the Paper Money Guaranty inspects, the $10,000 note is second only to the $100,000 gold certificate, and this particular sale “sets the record for the 1934 bill,” a spokesman for the auction house told CNN after the sale.

Money Maker

If you think old coins are only for nerds or collectors, think again. Many families keep them as a way to pass down both wealth and history to their children and grandchildren. They also make great gifts, especially gold and silver coins, which gain value as their respective metals rise in appreciation. Not to mention the obvious that running across a non-circulating denomination of currency might net you some serious bank if you find the right buyer.

Source: (CNN), (Corporate Finance Institute).