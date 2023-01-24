10 Great Films With The Worst and Most Unnecessary Remakes

It's no secret that Hollywood is hammering us with remakes of terrific films. So is there a remake that wasn't necessary?

Someone recently suggested, “Which movie remake would you consider the most unnecessary?” Here are the top-voted responses.

10. Oldboy (2013)

“Oldboy was one of the worst. Oh god, you just reminded me of the American remake of Oldboy. It's worse because I knew a guy who told me his favorite movie was Oldboy, and we're talking about that long shot fight scene, and he brings up Josh Brolin, and I was mortified.”

“He never saw the original Oldboy or knew it existed. He only saw the trash remake. Anyone who saw it first only gets a horrible parody version, and the original work of art is ruined for them entirely.”

9. Ghostbusters (2016)

“Ghostbusters. What on God's green earth were they thinking?”

“It amazes me how Ghostbusters has now become some big franchise or something when it was initially just a goofy comedy film from the 80s. Instead, people seem to think it's an action franchise or something,” shared one.

Another argued, “That's literally a line in the movie: Ray, the franchise rights alone will make us rich!”

8. Charlie's Angels (2019)

“The advertisement for this one (including the weird messages from the director) made it even worse. I love the original movies with Cameron, Drew, and Lucy, but let's not act like there could be a better Charlie's Angels movie,” said one.

Another added, “The music video for this was also so stupid. The song was called ‘Don't Call Me Angel.' Despite the movie being named Charlie's Angels. I don't understand what they were going for at all.”

7. The Mummy (2017)

“I can't believe I had to scroll so far before seeing this! No need for that garbage whatsoever,” one user expressed.

Another added, “The 1999 version is an excellent example of how to do a remake well, and the 2017 version is a perfect example of how not to do one.”

Finally, a third said, “I mean, nothing can compare to the 1999 cinematic masterpiece The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.”

6. Red Dawn (2012)

“Wow, I came here looking and cannot believe Red Dawn (2012) wasn't on here,” one user stated.

“1984's Red Dawn was a classic during the Cold War. You cannot recreate the tension and fears we had back then. Yes, we have our problems now, but then we had about 30-40min of life left if the nukes started flying,” someone explained.

Another shared, “It was supposed to be China, but they chickened out at the last minute. So they literally just dubbed over the Chinese actors in Korean.”

5. Point Break (2015)

“Point Break for me,” confessed one. “They recast it with unlikable blahs, took out the surfing, and scrubbed out anything fun the original was. So why even bother beyond the blatant cash grab? Isn't Point Break a surfing term? So what's the point, then?”

Another added, “This is a common problem with these remakes. Kathryn Bigelow loves to make movies like Point Break, which has the veneer of a big, dumb popcorn flick, but there's all this subtext that's really about deconstructing masculinity, and that's what made it great. Then they do a remake that hits the story beats, which doesn't work.”

4. RoboCop (2014)

One person said, “It's the same as when someone remakes a Paul Verhoeven movie. For example, RoboCop is a movie about the marriage of capitalism and fascism, and then they remade it into a bland, dumb action movie about a robot cop.”

Another added, “Originals understand that they are movies and heavily lean on satire because Paul Verhoven is a God. And the remakes do not understand they are movies and take themselves too seriously. Such a travesty that they made a bad movie with Gary Oldman in it.”

3. Total Recall (2012)

“Total Recall is a bizarre movie because it's absolute trash, but at the same time, the production design is off-the-charts good. It's one of the best interpretations of a cyberpunk future, and the cinematography is excellent. But everything else about the movie is hot garbage.”

“I couldn't get through the Total Recall remake,” another confessed. “The production removed Mars? And the mutants? But still, have a three-breasted girl? That was the most important thing to keep from the original film, even though it made zero sense now.”

2. Psycho (1998)

“Gus Van Sant's remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho,” one said. Another added, “I can't think of any reason they should remake any Alfred Hitchcock movie. When any film bears the imprint of a masterful director, don't touch it!”

A third commented, “It was a shot-for-shot remake. My brother and his friends snuck me into that with them, and I remember thinking about how bad it was. Then I watched the original, and it was so much better.”

1. The Lion King (2019)

The number one voted response was, “The live-action Lion King. Disney remade an animated movie into an animated movie.”

Another user admitted, “I only got five minutes into that remake before giving up on it. The singer who started in the intro didn't have the passion, the animals barely moved their faces and bodies for any amount of emotion, realistic or not, and the whole thing was just flat.”

“Having it look more real added absolutely nothing since the original was an artistic masterpiece. If I want realistic lions, I'll watch a nature documentary.”

Lastly, someone said, “And they cut ‘Be Prepared,' which is insane! One of the best villain songs, hands down. I lost my tiny bit of interest in the movie when I heard that.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

