14 Actors Who Emerged for Dark and Disturbing Roles

Sometimes actors can escape their typecasting and give a performance we never expected. A recent online discussion called for examples of actors coming out of nowhere for their dark and disturbing roles and performances. Here are the top responses of actors who surprised us by breaking out into the darkness.

1. Robin Williams

One person online nominated Robin Williams in the movies One Hour Photo (2002) and Insomnia (2002). However, other Redditors added these films Robin Williams characters where he is a bad guy to the list: Death to Smoochy (2002), The Night Listener (2006), The Secret Agent (1996), and World's Greatest Dad (2009).

Williams was a brilliant and complicated man, capable of making us laugh hysterically one moment and rendering us speechless with emotion the next.

2. Patrick Stewart

Several people agreed that Patrick Stewart slayed his role in Green Room. One user said that Green Room is easily one of their favorite movies and that's partly because they get a kick out of Patrick Stewart being in it as a bad guy.

3. Jim Carrey

We've seen Jim Carrey in a number of hilarious films, but he's also great at playing very serious roles. From Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Dark Crimes to The Bad Batch, he does a great job of playing both someone who can make you laugh and someone who can make you cry.

4. Javier Bardem

What's one of the scariest performances in cinematic history? Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men. His mere presence in the film is terrifying and he does a great job being this terrifying for once.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is more than capable of being more than an action star. Many noted these darker roles: Interview With a Vampire (1994), Magnolia (1999), and Tropic Thunder (2008).

6. Steve Carell

He may be best known as Michael Scott, but Steve Carell's performance in Foxcatcher and The Way Way Back prove he's a powerhouse actor when the role calls for it, and can step away from his comedic roles and do something darker.

7. Anthony Perkins

Before Psycho, Perkins was best known for his roles in romantic comedies. After the release of the classic Hitchcock film, that all changed in a heartbeat because its hard to think of him in anything other than his terrifying role in Psycho.

8. Jake Gyllenhaal

While Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to dramatic performances, he turns it to eleven in this film. One person said that Jake Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler because he's more than jaded in it, he's straight-up evil. He brings back this anger in Ambulance, too. Although the movie is subpar, many users agreed that Nightcrawler was disturbing.

9. Anthony Hopkins

It seems that Anthony Hopkins is at his best in dark movies. Before playing the role of Hannibal Lecter, Hopkins was best known for playing straight-faced business type or in war movies like A Bridge Too Far and The Elephant Man.

10. Henry Fonda

One fan remembered that Henry Fonda famously went against his type to play the villain Frank in Once Upon a Time in the West. Many agree that Fonda did great in that movie, and it's wild to see how different he was in Once Upon a Time in the West versus his role in Twelve Angry Men.

11. Bryan Cranston

People grew up with Cranston being the dad in Malcolm in the Middle. His turn as Walter White is the opposite, blowing everyone away. Since Breaking Bad, we've seen him in a mix of comedies and serious roles, really proving how well he can flip back and forth between the two types.

12. Robert Pattinson

A far cry from Edward Cullen, Pattinson has been able to show his action chops in recent memory. Moviegoers point to Good Time as the moment they realize he is a great actor and he's more than just a sparkly vampire.

13. John Goodman

The beloved actor creeped us out when he starred in 10 Cloverfield Lane, but we prefer to think of him in happier movies like his voicework in Monsters, Inc. and in The Conners.

14. Rodney Dangerfield

It may be a small part, but the legendary comic nails his performance in 1994's Natural Born Killers. Normally known for much funnier roles, it's nice to see he had the chops for darker and more serious roles.

