12 Great Films That Portrayed the Military Correctly

Most of the time, movies get stuff wrong. When it comes to portraying the military, there are some examples of films that actually do things correctly.

A recent online discussion asks for the military movies that gets everything right, particularly the relationships between junior enlisted and officers.

1. In the Army Now (1994)

Despite being a Pauly Shore comedy, the movie filmed the basic training scene at Fort Sill. There were also military advisers on set.

Pauly Shore even went through the water purification Advanced Individual Training.

2. Jarhead (2005)

If there's one thing this film gets right, it's how boring it is to be overseas.

3. The Outpost (2020)

While being an obscure movie, it still does a good job portraying the interactions between the enlisted and officers. Many fans feel like the movie is entirely spot-on when it comes to correct portrayal.

4. Stripes (1981)

One moviegoer recalls, “I remember my first day at the reception at Fort Knox. They put us in the same room in Stripes with the big unit patch cutouts on the wall. It was surreal.”

Another said, “One of my old coworkers was in Stripes. He was an infantry lieutenant stationed at Fort Knox, and they used his unit as fillers. He's on the stage with the General during the Drill & Ceremony scene.”

The comedy stars Bill Murray and Harold Ramis.

5. Wings (1927)

The director was a pilot in World War I. He knew how to film and direct dogfights from firsthand experience. The result is some of the best battle scenes in a military movie.

6. The Thin Red Line (1998)

One filmgoer said, “Watch John Cusack call for fire. He adjusted fire first, makes the correction, rounds landed where they were supposed to, and fired for effect. Incoming rounds at the fire for effect, sounds, and visuals are amazing. Kudos for also showing Pack 75's in action.”

7. Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)

Fans appreciate the screen-time given to the artillerymen at the firebase. It adds a nice touch not often seen in Vietnam-era movies.

8. We Were Soldiers (2002)

The Mel Gibson film uses the unit commander that was in the actual military unit the movie is based on as an advisor. This ensures the story follows events accurately.

9. Platoon (1986)

One fan said, “My Dad did three tours in Vietnam, USMC. He never could watch Platoon. Said it was too much like reliving it!” Another replied, “I was going to say Platoon as well.”

They continued, “Not necessarily because of the action and technical accuracy, although I think they did a great job. For me, it was the irritability, the way new guys get treated, the terrible details, and the feeling of exhaustion and anger. I thought it was pretty spot on.”

10. Midway (2019)

Despite being a Roland Emmerich film, there's an impressive attention to detail at some of the finer points to portray events that actually happened during the war.

11. Generation Kill (2008)

The HBO miniseries is based on the 2004 novel by Evan Wright. It details his experience as an embedded reporter during the 2003 invasion of Iraq with the US Martine Corps' 1st Reconnaissance Batallion.

12. 1917 (2019)

The Sam Mendes film is inspired by World War 1 stories told to the director by his grandfather. It received ten nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Source: Reddit.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.