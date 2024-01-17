Great Movies and Shows Starring Lord of the Rings Actors

Author: Shawn LaibEdited by: David Reddish Movies & TV
Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, and Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Lord of the Rings actors
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Although Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings relied on an ensemble cast, therefore making it difficult for any one actor to stand out, the performers in the films proved their worth before and after the fantasy franchise. None of the people in the series stood out as A-listers, but that helped the audience not get distracted from the great story on the screen.

Find here the best movies and shows The Lord of the Rings actors participated in outside of the world of orcs and the Shire!

1. Elijah Wood – Yellowjackets (2021-present)

Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Yellowjackets
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Showtime Networks.

Elijah Wood played Frodo in his early 20s. The blue-eyed star has spent the rest of the ensuing years of his career doing voice acting and cropping up obscure stories, something that certainly plays to his strengths. Wood plays Walter in the Showtime series Yellowjackets. Walter’s quirky, even psychotic tendencies made the second season even crazier than the first.

2. Sean Astin – Rudy (1993)

Sean Astin in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Rudy
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/TriStar Pictures.

Sean Astin’s filmography shines as bright as any other Lord of the Rings actors. Astin’s familiarity with the fantasy genre led to him playing a side character in Stranger Things 2, but his best role stands out as the underdog college football player, Rudy Ruettiger.

3. Ian McKellan – Richard III (1995)

Ian McKellen in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Richard III (1995)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Guild Film Distribution.

Ian McKellan lends a powerful presence to all of his characters. When he appears on the screen, audiences feel comforted and percolated. McKellan used to perform in a lot of classical plays and films, with his take on the Shakespearean play Richard III taking home audience admiration for years afterward.

4. Hugo Weaving – Proof (1991)

Hugo Weaving in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Proof (1991)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Roadshow Entertainment.

Hugo Weaving dove into genre work when he played Agent Smith in The Matrix before landing Elrond in The Lord of the Rings. Fans should acquaint themselves with his best rom-com, Proof, if they want a change of pace with no science fiction or fantasy elements involved.

5. Billy Boyd – Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Billy Boyd in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/20th Century Fox.

Billy Boyd embraced the adventure genre even after trekking from the Shire to Gondor in The Lord of the Rings. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World allowed viewers into the fictionalized, engaging world of the Napoleonic Wars the same year that The Return of the King was released.

6. Dominic Monaghan – Lost (2004-2010)

Dominic Monaghan in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Lost
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Bad Robot Productions.

Dominic Monaghan went the television route after playing Merry in The Lord of the Rings. Lost turned into the last network TV phenomenon in the mid-2000s, and Monaghan provided his typical jest and timing to the adventure/fantasy series.

7. Liv Tyler – The Leftovers (2014-2017)

Liv Tyler in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) and The Leftovers (2014)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/HBO Entertainment/Paul Schiraldi.

Liv Tyler infuses Arwen with an angelic presence in The Lord of the Rings. She juxtaposes these vibes on the underrated HBO standout The Leftovers. In a show without a true antagonist, Tyler forms the easiest person to root against, a cult leader with no restrictions on how far she’ll go.

8. Viggo Mortensen – The Road (2009)

Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and The Road (2009)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Dimension Films.

Viggo Mortensen could have been one of Hollywood’s big stars after playing Aragorn. He instead decided to take mid-sized main character roles in unique genre films. One of his best ones is The Road, a film based on Cormac McCarthy’s story of the unstoppable power of paternal love during the apocalypse.

9. Christopher Lee – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Christopher Lee in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/20th Century Fox.

The late Christopher Lee birthed legendary villains his entire career. At the same time he played Saruman in The Lord of the Rings, Lee performed as Count Dooku in Star Wars. Lee proved that age really is just a number by introducing his greatness to an entirely new generation of fans.

10. Orlando Bloom – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Orlando Bloom belted his talent into movie theaters worldwide in 2003 with The Return of the King and the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Bloom displays natural star charisma and gets to speak much more in the Johnny Depp-led series than in Tolkien’s work.

11. Sean Bean – Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Sean Bean in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Game of Thrones (2011)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/HBO Entertainment.

Sean Bean made a habit out of blazing through the first part of a fantasy series only to be written out immediately. Bean’s portrayal of Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones reminded viewers of Bean’s immense talent in the fantasy genre.

12. Andy Serkis – Andor (2022-present)

Andy Serkis in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) and Andor (2022)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Lucasfilm.

Andy Serkis comes to mind anytime someone wants to know who portrays a stop-motion character, but his live-action appearance in Andor deserves awards recognition. During the prison storyline late in season one, Serkis plays Kino Loy.

13. Cate Blanchett – Blue Jasmine (2013)

Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Blue Jasmine (2013).
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Sony Pictures Classics.

Cate Blanchett’s post The Lord of the Rings career presented the most opportunities for adulation, with Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine winning her an Academy Award. The film grapples with social and family dynamics in upper-class American society as two sisters from different ends of the financial spectrum live together.

14. John Rhys-Davies – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

John Rhys-Davies in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Paramount Pictures.

John Rhys-Davies voices a lot of video game characters and animated favorites, but sticking with movies shines the spotlight on his beloved 1980s role as Sallah in the Indiana Jones movies. Rhys-Davies always perfects the lovable sidekick role.

15. Karl Urban – The Boys (2019-present)

Karl Urban in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Boys (2019)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Amazon MGM Studios.

Karl Urban’s character in The Boys couldn’t contrast more with his place in The Lord of the Rings if he tried. Urban portrays Billy Butcher, a man hellbent on exposing the truth behind the evil superhero company, Vought International, no matter what it takes to accomplish the goal.

16. Miranda Otto – War of the Worlds (2005)

Miranda Otto in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) and War of the Worlds (2005)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Paramount Pictures.

Miranda Otto stole hearts worldwide as the brave niece of Rohan royalty in LOTR, and she stayed in the fantasy/science fiction genre two years later with Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds. Otto plays the mother in a film about a father and his two children escaping the gigantic clutches of alien invaders.

17. Ian Holm – Chariots of Fire (1981)

Ian Holm in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and Ian Holm in Chariots of Fire (1981)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/20th Century-Fox.

Chariots of Fire changed the trajectory of sports movies forever when it won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Ian Holm plays one of the trainers in a movie about two Olympic runners from the early 20th century with very different motivations for claiming a gold medal.

18. David Wenham – 300 (2006)

David Wenham in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and 300 (2006)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures.

Zack Snyder brings comic book flair to the battlefields of Sparta in this violent affair loosely based on the real war between the Persians and the Spartans. David Wenham captured a lot of fans’ love playing Faramir, and he stays in the hero role here, playing Dilios, a brave soldier who fought to the death against Persia.

19. John Noble – Fringe (2008-2013)

John Noble in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) and Fringe (2008)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Television.

John Noble delivers a memorable performance as Lord Denethor in The Return of the King by making audiences hate the tyrant’s unethical leadership. He took on a very different role while maintaining a crazy exterior as a scientist in the FOX drama Fringe. Noble excels in niche supporting roles such as these.

20. Thomas Robins – King Kong (2005)

Thomas Robins in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Universal Pictures (Image of uncredited role unavailable).

Thomas Robins made quite the impression on Peter Jackson during his three minutes as Déagol The Return of the King. Robins cameos as a bystander in Jackson’s King Kong film just two years later, something only true fans will notice.

21. Bernard Hill – Titanic (1998)

Bernard Hill in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) and Titanic (1997)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Paramount Pictures.

Bernard Hill forces audiences to love King Théoden with his innate leadership qualities despite some of the monarch’s flaws in The Two Towers and The Return of the King. Hill played the captain of the titular ship in James Cameron’s Titanic just five years earlier.

22. Brad Dourif – Deadwood (2004-2007)

Brad Dourif in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and Deadwood (2004)
Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Paramount Network Television.

Among Lord of the Rings actors, Brad Dourif might be the guy audiences look at and say, “I know him!” every time he appears in another favorite movie or show. Dourif etched himself into The Two Towers as the unforgettable Wormtounge and followed up with a supporting role as the moral doctor in HBO’s period piece Deadwood.

Author: Shawn Laib

Title: Writer

Expertise: Gaming, Sports, Film, Television

Bio:

Shawn Laib is a writer for Wealth of Geeks, The Manual, Den of Geek, and Edge Media Network. Shawn loves sports, gaming, film, and television and uses his knowledge of these subject areas to deliver interesting and entertaining content to his readers. 