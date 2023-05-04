12 Great Movies That Will Totally Mess With Your Mind

Have you ever watched a movie that excited your mind to unimaginable levels? Perhaps it was a gripping thriller that had you on the edge of your seat, or a thought-provoking drama that left you contemplating the complexities of human nature. Whatever the genre, movies have the power to transport us to new worlds and ignite our imaginations in ways that few other forms of media can.

From epic adventures to intimate character studies, the possibilities for cinematic storytelling are endless. Here are 12 mind-blowing films to watch next.

1. Adaptation

This may not be as trippy as Interstellar(2014), but multiple movie connoisseurs agree that Adaptation ( 2002) will leave your head spinning. The meta aspects and layers of the narrative are mind-bending, and Nicolas Cage's performance is a wild ride. It's a must-watch for all trippy-movie fans.

2. Identity

Opinions are a little split on this one, but someone who saw it half a year ago thinks it's a solid thriller. They kept guessing as they watched and thought that John Cusack and Liotta were great. It's worth checking out.

3. Primer

A filmaholic says they woke up with a headache after watching Primer(2004). They're confident the movie caused it. Primer is about the dark consequences of accidental time travel discovery. You're assured of a good serving of exhilaration.

4. Synecdoche, New York

This is one movie that you cannot describe in words. A reviewer states that Kaufman is the gold standard for thriller movies that are also coherent and satisfying. He's one of the few directors who don't end the film with the maybe it was all a dream or simulation nonsense. Synecdoche, New York (2008) is about a theatre director who struggles with work and relationships as he builds a New York City duplicate in his warehouse.

5. The Sixth Sense

For the best experience, a movie lover recommends watching this movie without any spoilers. One let their 12-year-old son watch it, and he went from watching from the couch to standing up and moving closer to the television. He lost his mind after the reveal.

6. The Act of Killing

This may not be your conventional recommendation, but an analyst declares it is the best documentary ever. They are sure that it'll flip your mind by how it depicts human evil.

7. The Congress

Though they're yet to see it, a cinephile writes that they've heard good things about The Congress (2013). After watching it, they've heard you feel like you're on substances.

8. Beau Is Afraid

Several filmgoers concur that Beau Is Afraid (2023) is a total mind trip. They also found Ari Aster's movies Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019) unsettling, but Beau Is Afraid tops the list.

9. Memento

Another film buff advises going straight into Memento (2000), which has the most insane concept. It's about a man with short-term memory attempting to find his wife's murderer.

10. The Truman Show

According to a viewer, this is it if you're looking for a show that'll make you question life. It's a psychological comedy-drama about an insurance salesman who learns that his whole life is a reality TV show.

11. Pee-Wees Big Adventure

Directed by Tim Burton, Pee-wees Big Adventure (1985) features a story about a child-like man, Pee-wee Herman, who gets his bike stolen. He is on a journey to find it and has many adventures.

12. Eraserhead

Finally, a film aficionado suggests watching this movie at night for the best experience. Eraserhead(1977) delves into the story of a man who moves in with a woman he had a fling with after discovering she's pregnant. However, the baby turns into a bizarre lizard-like creature that wails continuously.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.