15 Great Podcasts So You Can Avoid Political Stuff During The Holidays

Are you tired of political extremists bickering back and forth and need to listen to something a little more lighthearted? I hear you. That's why when I came across this post, I knew I had to share these highly-recommended podcasts to give yourself a break.

1. Stuff You Should Know

“Stuff You Should Know with Josh and Chuck is great,” one user suggested. “They're able to talk about a wide range of things while being pleasantly funny and letting enough of their personalities through without making it all about them.”

2. No Such Thing As A Fish

“No Such Thing As A Fish. The only podcast I listen to,” said one. “THIS. I'm obsessed, and I've listened to every single one,” shared another. “Me too, and I’ll do it again! Going to see them in Cardiff and can barely contain my excitement,” a third admitted.

3. Comedy Bang! Bang!

“I'm always a fan of the Comedy Bang Bang podcast,” one user expressed. “I recommend it. They usually interview a famous comedian, and then they both interview a different person improving a random character they made up.”

4. Distractable

“Distractible. ‘Bob's Fridge' is by far the best, with ‘Beware the Candy Uncle' in second place and ‘Hold My Beer‘ in third. The others are fantastic, too, but those are my personal favorites,” someone shared.

5. Ologies

“Ologies is a great podcast with Alie Ward. All the -‘ ologies.' Bees, death, neuropsychology, myrmecology (ants). She gets great experts to talk about their subjects. It's fun, not dry. I love this one,” another person stated.

8. This Podcast Will Kill You

“This Podcast Will Kill You,” one said. “You want to get your mind blown; check out the ‘Rabies' episode.” Another agreed, ” I'd also recommend This Podcast Will Kill You. It's about the science of medicine, and it's fascinating.”

9. Off Menu

“Off Menu,” another volunteered. “Two comedians invite a guest to their imaginary restaurant where they are given their dream meal. Then, they all sit around and talk about food, the great food they've eaten, the great food they'd like to eat, and the places they'd eat it.”

10. Doughboys

“Doughboys is an awesome podcast,” shared another. “The most elegantly pointless podcast out there. Two hilarious guys are reviewing fast food/chain restaurants with (usually) hilarious guests. Who knew how much good content you could mine from a trip to Carl's Jr.?”

11. The Always Sunny Podcast

“The Always Sunny Podcast. The three creators of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia talk about the different episodes. However, they usually spend most of the podcast discussing largely unrelated things,” one person suggested.

12. The Magnus Archives

“The Magnus Archives,” one user said. “It's an episodic horror series about all sorts of scary things happening. It starts slow, but once the main plot kicks in, it goes, and it is gripping.”

13. Welcome To Night Vale

“Welcome To Nightvale is a surrealist horror-ish comedy about a radio program in a weird town,” voted one. Another agreed, “Welcome To Nightvale. It's a dark comedy series about a small town that is simultaneously the epicenter of every conspiracy on the planet. It is a normal occurrence.”

14. The Rewatchables

“The Rewatchables breaks down movies that you've seen and gives background. It's a bit bro-y but good for a long run from time to time. It's geared towards Xennials. So it may depend on your age too,” someone said.

15. The Smoking Tire

Finally, one user said, “I'm a bit of a car enthusiast, and I've found a lot of enjoyment on my cardio days from The Smoking Tire podcast. Matt Farah and Zack Klapman do some YouTube car reviews but also have a large circle of influence in the SoCal car scene.”

“As a result, they get a lot of interesting personalities ranging from racecar drivers to comedians to content creators to even other YouTube car reviewers. They go off on some wild tangents too, so it's not just automotive-related for the entire 90 minutes.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of podcasts without political nonsense. Also, check out these exciting true crime podcasts.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.