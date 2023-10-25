As classic consoles fail and retro games become rarer, gamer options for experiencing classic games of yesteryear narrow. With this, every passing year, modern console manufacturers and software developers become the stewards of these classic games. Thankfully, due to the digital future, gamers don't have to contend with expensive or time-consuming ordeals to maintain a healthy library of retro games on modern systems. With that in mind, check out great retro PlayStation 5 games for some old-school action.

1. Zombies Ate My Neighbors

The classic 16-bit Zombies Ate My Neighbors has lurched into the modern era with this re-release across all modern platforms. The focus here seems to be on the Super Nintendo version, rather than the Sega Genesis/Megadrive one, likely due to the smoother sound of that version. Still, given that both versions play identically in most ways, that shouldn’t raise a problem for fans of either. This package also includes the lesser-known Ghoul Patrol, which most consider a spiritual sequel. Taking out various monsters with weed whackers, pop cans, and squirt guns remains just as fun as ever, and the two-player couch co-op mode serves as a nice respite from the modern online-only era.

2. Ninja Spirit

Perhaps not as well-known as it deserves, Ninja Spirit’s fantastic side-scrolling action saw ports to the TurboGrafx-16, Gameboy, and other retro platforms back in the early 90s. Since then, despite fading into relative obscurity, Ninja Spirit has become available on several modern, digital platforms, including the mighty PlayStation 5. Leaping all over the screen while collecting spirits and upgrading ninja weapons still feels great, and Ninja Spirit still delivers a unique take on the action platformer genre. Thanks to the Arcade Archives, players can snag the game for just a few bucks. As it turns out, playing it on the PS5 might just be the ideal way for now.

3. Pole Position

The Pseudo-3D graphics of Pole Position might not hold up well today, but the gameplay, somehow, absolutely does. The DNA of this game still exists in modern racers today, so going back to it for a classic experience holds a lot of value. The tight simulation of delicate racing still delivers some impactful satisfaction when mastered. Thankfully, the PS5 makes this easy, with an original arcade version of Namco’s iconic racer available for just a few bucks. While it might not beat the arcade cabinet experience, it’s still a great way to play.

4. Shantae: Risky's Revenge

The Metroidvania genre has grown and evolved in all sorts of directions since Shantae hit the scene, but her adventures from the Gameboy Advance era remain some of the best examples of Metroidvania done right. Risky’s Revenge keeps things simple and easy and only throws somewhat difficult bosses at the player towards the end. That fits with the lighthearted story and cartoonish characters perfectly. The dialogue has far more humor and whimsy than players might expect, too. Thankfully, all subsequent Shantae sequels can also be purchased on the PS5, so it’s a great ecosystem to be a Shantae fan in.

5. Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus

Abe’s Exoddus took what Abe’s Odyssey got so right and amplified it. A better story, more level variety, and a deeper moveset that lets Abe say and do more while saving his fellow Mudokons from the long reach of Rupture Farms. Fans of the original game have every reason to enjoy this one as much, if not more, and should play it as it bookends Abe’s journey well. The game was reimagined with the much more modern release Soulstorm, but the original remains available on PSN for Oddworld purists.

6. Syphon Filter

Gabe Logan’s legacy of containing global threats and shooting down bad guys all had to start somewhere, and that original Syphon Filter game for the PS1 lives on for all PS5 owners to enjoy. Syphon Filter remains an acclaimed third-person shooter with a relatively impressive arsenal for the time and a good variety of level types. Gabe and his partner, Lian Xing, have some compelling back-and-forths that add greater context to the conspiracy they find themselves in. Interestingly, PlayStation will honor the purchase from the PS3 or Vita digital storefronts so if players have already bought it, they can download it right now!

7. Gleylancer

Several classic shooters from the 16-bit era have managed to blast their way to the PSN storefront, and Gleylancer might be one of the best. With a strange selection of weapons, multiple satellite positions and functionalities to choose from, and a solid variety of levels that play and look quite distinct, for an all-around outstanding time. Gleylancer also features some modern tweaks like save states and various display options so fans of classic shooters have plenty of reason to try it out.

8. Jak and Daxter (series)

This iconic duo from the PS2 era has kept up with advances well since their debut. With a remastered collection on the PS3, and modern ports on the PS4, players have never had an easier opportunity to enjoy Jak and Daxter games. Trophy support also makes its way to all three of the original games as well as the lesser-known Jak-X racing game. The games have all aged quite well and, even by modern standards, still pack a lot of fun into their short campaigns. When it comes to PS2 platformers, it’s tough to do a whole lot better than this.

9. Gynoug

Like Gleylancer, Gynoug's classic 16-bit shooting soars into the PS5’s library with all of its odd ancient Greek-esque imagery and wacky weapons. With strange music, Gynoug has long been considered an oddball among its contemporaries, but that doesn’t stop it from being a great time. The art style feels unique and the Sega Genesis/Megadrive style of gravel-ly synth music drives the experience forward as the player blasts all sorts of oddities into oblivion. The game doesn't go overboard with challenges, especially with the save states, but that also ensures players at any level can see it through to the end regardless of skill level.

10. Quake

Despite countless newer shooters imitating the format since, the fast-paced strafing and shooting of Quake still translates well as a great time today. Even more interesting, though, somehow, the limited polygon counts of the 90s of Quake seem to hold up much better than a lot of other similar games. We can’t quite put our finger on why, but Quake seems to outperform most of the games released around its time. The quantum leap forward from the sprites of Doom propelled the genre forward. Thankfully the PSN store today offers it at a cheap price. Some excellent control options and save-state features elevate the package even more, so we can’t recommend it enough!

11. Doom

ID Software had a great time designing the original Doom, as the gameplay remains an epic blast from start to finish. Arguably, later sequels amounted to better games, but the original Doom still deserves the nod for its historical significance. It also pairs well with Quake, like peas and carrots. Like with most of these ports of classic games, the PS5 mapped controls to the Dualsense with more modern configurations in mind, so feel free to hop right in!

12. Psychonauts

The original Psychonauts arrived in an environment that would overlook it to some extent. As a result, it fell into cult status. While most who played it would agree, it played, looked, and sounded great. It didn’t, however, penetrate the market as well as a Jak and Daxter or a Ratchet and Clank game would. Still, those who did play it couldn’t stop themselves from recommending it for its clever literalization of abstract concepts surrounding psychology and serviceable platforming mechanics.