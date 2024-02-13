Great Romantic Co-op Games to Play With A Valentine

Cooperative video games continue to pop up more and more as gamers continue asking for them. While the abundance of co-op games seen in the 90s has faded, the bond that a well-made cooperative game can help form remains sought after.

As the average gamer demographic changes and more couples play games together, more of these sorts of romantic co-op games will surface. Now that Valentine’s Day approaches, a roundup of romantic co-op games could become the perfect way to spend an evening inside with a special somebody.

1. It Takes Two (2021)

It Takes Two maintains legendary status among romantic co-op enthusiasts. Coming from developer Hazelight, who remains known for their two-player efforts, this one fits the bill. Players take on the roles of a married couple on a magical adventure to repair their marriage.

As such, the game introduces dozens of fun puzzles and diversions designed around cooperation and competition. The narrative about reconnecting and rediscovering why couples love each other enhances the experience. Excellent gameplay and “AAA” production values make it a rare example of a co-op game that mainstream players can enjoy with modern expectations.

2. A Way Out (2018)

Hazelight’s previous effort has much more adult themes but still offers the same polish and focus on cooperation as their other games. A Way Out introduces two convicts who, despite their differences, work together to break out of prison and cobble their lives back together.

Playable online or locally, gaming couples can enjoy lots of fun action set-pieces, calmer narrative-focused moments, and everything in between. The game introduces new mechanics at a steady pace from start to finish, keeping the game engaging. A Way Out holds up well as a great action-adventure game but an even better co-op experience.

3. Overcooked (2016)

Overcooked keeps things simple, but never feels easy. Preparing meals in a busy restaurant kitchen comes with all the stressors one might expect. Managing dishes, ingredients, and meals requires high levels of patience and teamwork. As the levels become more chaotic, communication becomes paramount.

This might not work well for couples who fight a lot, as it allows no time for conflict. Still, with streamlined communication and a fair division of labor, the Overcooked games remain a blast.

4. Streets of Rage 4 (2020)

Beat-‘em-ups will always be a great choice for couples looking to play something together. As luck would have it, Streets of Rage 4 remains one of the best examples of the genre to release in ages.

Even better, the game has become available on just about every modern platform, including mobile, Linux, and Mac on top of the major consoles. The sharp, modern art style serves as an appealing upgrade from the pixels of yesteryear. On top of that, the classic gameplay enjoys several modern upgrades like multiple modes, a huge roster of characters, and other tweaks.

5. Cuphead (2017)

The difficulty may seem steep, but Cuphead remains a classic for fans of shoot-‘em-ups and cooperative games. Cuphead checks both boxes as it delivers an outstanding shooter with plenty of challenge and a fun cooperative experience that rewards working together.

While playing with a second person might not lower the difficulty much, trying to take out the game’s tough bosses together builds trust and insane amounts of satisfaction as players topple them. With the popularity of the game, comes a large community willing to help out with tips and tricks when newbies get stuck, so feel free to reach out to other players when things get tough.

6. Sackboy: A Big Adventure (2020)

Little Big Planet games hold up well for fans of collaboration in video games. Sackboy: A Big Adventure doubles down on those principles, though. Playing more like a typical 3D platformer, Sackboy: A Big Adventure ditches the 2D gameplay for something more familiar to younger gamers while hanging on to the wide assortment of challenges and customization the franchise remains known for.

Approachable gameplay and great level variety characterize the entire experience. With wonderful, colorful graphics and catchy music complementing the gameplay, Sackboy: A Big Adventure remains a joy to play for couples.

7. Resident Evil 5 (2009)

Couples looking for a bit more bite in their co-op games may want to pop in Resident Evil 5. While most Resident Evil fans might skip its co-op mode, couples can still play it locally or online, making Resident Evil 5 a fantastic choice for gamers, whether you're in the same room or miles apart.

On top of that, the game just plays great with impactful shooting and lots of effective scares. The story might not hold up compared to other games in the franchise, but as far as gameplay goes, this remains one of the better Resident Evil games to play for co-op-minded couples.

8. Untitled Goose Game (2019)

Untitled Goose Game remains known for its humorous, fun gameplay and laid-back style. Many gamers might not realize that it has a co-op mode, though. Introduced as a free post-launch update, players can now control two mischievous geese and annoy townsfolk together. This might not change the core experience very much, but it also doesn’t really have to.

Untitled Goose Game remains an indie classic for its silly shenanigans, and now, with couch co-op, couples can get many more hours out of it together.

9. Unravel Two (2018)

The original Unravel introduced a charming new character to the world, Yarny, and put him through all sorts of ups and downs. Now, Unravel Two kicks it up a notch with a two-player co-op. This makes the various environmental puzzles all the more satisfying to figure out, as most of them require both players to do things together and help the other player advance.

Both Unravel games earn their stripes, but Unravel Two feels like a definitive experience with this added bonus.

10. Rayman Legends (2013)

Rayman Legends sticks in many players’ minds as one of the best platformers of all time. Fluid animation, tight controls, and appealing presentation make it feel a step above other 2D platformers.

In addition, Rayman Legends offers tons of fun for co-op enthusiasts. Level diversity, simple drop-in/drop-out functionality, and a wide variety of characters make this a timeless co-op classic. Fans of platforming, great controls, and general fun should take notice.

11. Castle Crashers (2008)

Castle Crashers remains one of the best choices for gamers who enjoy simple indie fun with a co-op focus. Despite being well over ten years old, Castle Crashers still stands among the most fun hack ‘n’ slash games ever made. Pick-up-and-play controls make it fun to get into, but the difficult bosses and level variety keep it engaging.

Like any side-scrolling action game, Castle Crashers plays better with a friend, or in this case, a special friend!

12. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (2014)

Plants vs. Zombies games always stand out from the crowd. The ridiculous concept and wild designs pair well with the competitive multiplayer gameplay.

Unlike many co-op games, Garden Warfare 2 has a tower defense element that keeps the gameplay focused on protecting certain zones. This encourages cooperation and strategy. The fun shooting and creative characters keep it light and silly, but the strategic gameplay provides more depth than one might suspect.

13. PixelJunk Monsters (2008)

Another tower defense game with co-op, PixelJunk Monsters, offers lots of challenges with its gradual increase of level density and overall challenge. Keeping enemies away requires deep knowledge and familiarity with the level layouts. Using the towers effectively requires similar adeptness with how they work, which ones to upgrade, and so on.

With co-op, players can experience this challenge together, for better and for worse. The lighthearted art style feels betrayed by the difficulty, especially in the later levels that throw dozens of enemies out at a time.

14. Super Mario 3D World (2013)

Super Mario 3D World marries that classic Mario gameplay with beautiful, modern visuals and music. Up to four players can team up and traverse the game’s fabulous levels together with shared objectives that reward cooperation.

The co-op gameplay also comes with a handful of competitive sections sprinkled throughout, like races and score chasing. That variety keeps the game spicey but never undercuts the overall tone of togetherness. A dynamic camera zooms in and out to encompass all players at all times, as opposed to a split-screen. With retro-style gameplay, accessible challenges, and an eye-catching modern look, Super Mario 3D World remains one of the best Mario games to date.

15. Wolfenstein: Youngblood (2019)

Despite Wolfenstein games favoring single-player experiences, Youngblood brings co-op gameplay to the gritty shooter franchise. Youngblood takes place much later in the timeline of Wolfenstein, which gives it a nice sense of separation from the adventures of B.J. Blazkowicz.

The 1980s might not feel like a natural fit for a Wolfenstein game, but in a vacuum, this still plays like a Wolfenstein game should and offers a lot of fun for two players to team up against scads of enemies. That new timeline also gives Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, the two daughters of B.J. Blazkowicz, plenty of room to develop as their own characters. Co-op remains online only, but two friends only need one copy of the game between them to enjoy it.