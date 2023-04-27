12 Lesser Known American Times and Place That Would Be a Great Setting for a Video Game

Like movies, sometimes it feels like the same video games are being developed constantly. Every new game seems to be a variation of a first-person shooter these days, but gamers worldwide still have faith that genuinely innovative titles will be released. Recently, these gamers converged in an online discussion to brainstorm periods in American history that would make for great settings for unique video games.

1. New York City, 2001

Although developing a game like this would be a massive undertaking for any studio, many people confess they would love to see a game that involves preventing the events of September 11, 2001. Whether it's a strategy-based game or a spy-thriller, the prospect of impacting — and possibly stopping — the World Trade Center from collapsing is a salivating prospect for gamers.

2. The Dust Bowl, the 1930s

Now this is a unique setting for a video game. “Having a Dust Bowl open-world game would be cool,” confesses one history-loving gamer. “The point of the game is to do whatever it takes to keep your family alive. I think a downside would be the distance between everything, but it would make it more realistic.” I'm already drooling over the physics engine and the atmospheric effects that would be used for the constant swirling dust clouds!

3. West Virginia, the 1910s

Played from the perspective of a coal mine operator, you'd be in charge of ensuring your workers stay on task in the mines of West Virginia in the 1910s. The prospect of worker motivation, handling emergencies, and dealing with workers who want to go on strike sounds like an excellent strategy idea game for many people.

4. Rocky Mountain National Park, present-day

The expanse of a national park is a setting that is criminally underused in video games. One nature lover is excited about a game incorporating a national park! “Rocky Mountain National Park would be great for an open world,” she reveals. “Hunting game? Camera shooter? Fantasy game? Edutainment?” She's right; almost any game could be made when set in a national park.

5. Civil War Era, the 1860s

Many gamers have a similar idea for a game to incorporate Roller Coaster Tycoon mechanics into a game based around the construction of the Underground Railroad. This unique twist on a Civil War-era game is sure to become popular!

6. The American Frontier, the 1880s

All gamers are familiar with the classic MS-DOS game Oregon Trail. However, updating the title to focus on open-world exploration could be a huge hit. “I think an update to Oregon Trail that's like, half OT, half Red Dead Redemption 2 would be pretty neat,” says one ambitious man. “Open-ish world; like you're continually traveling down a vast corridor moving East to West, maybe stopping in specific areas for extended periods.”

7. America During Prohibition, the 1920s

Prohibition-era America is a fascinating period of history. So naturally, a strategy game based on building secret, black market alcohol channels would easily entice gamers wanting something innovative.

8. Southern California, the 1950s

Every racing game in the last twenty years has focused exclusively on the fastest, most advanced cars. What if gamers could turn back the clock? “An updated version of Streed Rod focusing on the 1950s-1960s street racing would be interesting,” admits one man. “Think Need for Speed, but with older American cars and no exotics.”

9. Anytown, America, the 1960s

In the 1960s, the American highway system was still in its infrastructure, and a tycoon-based game where players build highways from scratch is a wholly unique game idea. Think SimCity, but with a focus on the highway system. I'm already addicted just thinking about it!

10. The Rust Belt, the 1960s

If Rockstar took the Grand Theft Auto engine and made a game based around the American Rust Belt in the 60s, countless gamers would play it. One person, in particular, has a firm grasp on how he envisions the game.

“Factories are closing down, and the protagonist is a loyal foreman/union rep who turns to crime to help his guys provide for their families,” the man describes. “In the first act, he pressured the factory owners and companies. Then realizing that is futile, he starts building a criminal empire.” That sounds like a good jumping-off point in my eyes.

11. Colonial America, the 1620s

There are countless ways developers can create a game set in Colonial America. The options are endless, from a strategy game to an open-world exploration game to a world-building game. Unfortunately, this period isn't well-represented in the video game world, but gamers want to see that change soon.

12. Revolutionary War Era, the 1770s

Nobody knows why game developers shy away from making games about the Revolutionary War, but gamers are begging to play one! More specifically, gamers crave a first-person shooter with era-specific weapons, which would translate into completely innovative gameplay that is a far cry from modern FPS games!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.