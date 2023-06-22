12 TV Shows That Will Keep You on The Edge of Your Seat

Binge-worthy television shows have become a cultural phenomenon in recent years. These shows, with their addictive storylines, complex characters, and cliffhanger endings, have captivated viewers around the world, making it impossible to watch just one episode at a time. And even after the final episode has aired, the impact of these shows lingers, leaving viewers with a sense of nostalgia and a longing for more.

From the gripping drama of Game of Thrones to the heartwarming nostalgia of Friends, binge-worthy shows have a way of staying with viewers long after the credits roll. In this age of streaming services and endless content, these shows have become a cultural touchstone, connecting people from different backgrounds through a shared love of storytelling.

TV fans came together on a popular internet forum to share their nominations for what they believe are other television shows that fit into this category.

1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama on Netflix alternating between two timelines based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the same title. Part of Mike Flannigan‘s horror universe, the series follows five siblings who are now all grown adults who have to face the horror and trauma of the summer they spent living at Hill House.

2. Normal People (2020)

Normal People is an Irish psychological romantic drama on Hulu. It follows the complex relationship between two students (Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) navigating adulthood and their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

3. Years and Years (2019)

Years and Years is a dystopian science fiction drama on HBO Max following the lives of the Manchester-based Lyons family. First, their lives converged on a significant night in 2019. Then, the story accelerates into the future, documenting the family's lives over the next fifteen years- while Britain faces economic instability, tumultuous politics, and technological advancement.

4. The Leftovers (2014 – 2017)

The Leftovers is a supernatural drama starting three years before a global rapture-like event that caused 2% of the world's population to disappear. It follows the lives of a police chief (Justin Theroux), a grieving widow (Carrie Coon), and her Reverand brother (Christopher Eccleston) as they navigate life after the “Departure.” The Leftovers is streaming on HBO Max.

5. Five Days at Memorial (2022)

Five Days at Memorial is a disaster medical drama miniseries on Apple TV+. The series documents a New Orleans hospital's difficulties after Hurricane Katrina devastates the city. It stars Vera Farmiga as Dr. Anna Pou, alongside Adepero Oduye, Julie Ann Emery, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gaston.

6. When They See Us (2019)

When They See Us is a crime drama based on Netflix documenting the events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case in New York City. It follows the lives and families of five Black and Latino male suspects falsely accused and prosecuted for raping and assaulting a White woman.

7. The Resort (2022 – Present)

The Resort is a dark comedy mystery following Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), a married couple visiting the Mayan Riviera for their 10th anniversary. Their marriage is tested after being sucked into a mysterious disappearance of a person fifteen years prior. The Resort is streaming on Peacock.

8. Better off Ted (2009 – 2010)

Better Off Ted is a satirical workplace sitcom following the employees of a fictional evil conglomerate, Veridian Dynamics. The company experiments on its employees, twisting the truth and stopping at nothing to accomplish its goals. A well-respected head of research, Ted (Jay Harrington), is the protagonist who regularly breaks the fourth wall to address the audience. It's available for streaming on Hulu.

9. Murder Mountain (2018)

Murder Mountain is a true crime six-part docuseries exploring the marijuana industry of Northern California's Humboldt County and the disappearances and murders of several people. The series explores the case of a 29-year-old cannabis grower, Garret Rodriguez, who was murdered in 2013. Murder Mountain is available to stream on Netflix.

10. Unbelievable (2019)

Unbelievable is a true crime miniseries on Netflix dramatizing the 2008–2011 serial rape cases in Washington and Colorado. It follows a teenager (Kaitlyn Dever) accused and charged with lying about being raped by the Seattle detectives taking her initial statement. And the two Colorado detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) who follow a winding path to the truth.

11. You (2018 – present)

This psychological drama will leave you on the seat of your couch. The main character is a pretty nice guy but has a dark side and an interesting moral code.

A fan of You says, “You” most definitely. It’s entertaining but makes you really think too. At least it did for me.”

12. Six Feet Under (2001 – 2005)

Full of dark humor, Six Feet Under is about a dysfunctional family running a LA funeral home. People love the show because the characters are realistic and engaging. In addition, the show was hailed for its relatable content around grief and loss, something we will all deal with at some point in life.

Source: Reddit.