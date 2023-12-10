From Brilliance to Bust: 14 Formerly Great TV Shows That Had Disappointing Endings

Unfortunately, just because a television series starts strong, that doesn't mean the show is guaranteed to end well. We've all been disappointed when a favorite show lost its shine. They were once can't-miss TV series, but they took a turn for the worse.

1. That '70s Show

That '70s Show is a sitcom that's still so popular today it got its own spinoff. However, the last season of the show tanked in ratings due to Topher Grace leaving abruptly to film a movie. Writing him out of the story led to weird plots and new cast members that didn't fit quite right.

2. Gilmore Girls

Fans of Gilmore Girls are like no other, but many still dislike the way the show ended. For one, the writer of the show didn't even write the final season. Secondly, Rory leaving after college never felt quite like how the story should wrap up, and people still argue about this today.

3. The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead still stands as one of AMC's greatest hits, but the series lost a lot of fans along the way. Things felt painfully dragged out and by the time it was over, many viewers felt relief. The series finale was seen as uninspired and mediocre.

4. Heroes

The NBC hit Heroes reached a wide audience when it debuted in 2006, but it couldn't keep up with the lofty expectations it set for itself. The 2007 writers' strike is viewed as a cause for the dip in quality.

5 . American Horror Story

For many people, American Horror Story making this list is no surprise, as it seemingly has a lot of critics for fans. One particular issue is how seasons always start out strong before falling apart by the end.

6. Westworld

Westworld took the world by storm in 2016, becoming a worldwide sensation for HBO due to its thrilling script and top-notch acting by its ensemble cast. The show never made it past its fourth season before cancellation. While season four was an enjoyable experience, the confusing second season and the frustrating third season turned off many fans.

7. Shameless

Shameless became one of the all-time most popular shows on Showtime, but many people have opinions on the show's alleged downward spiral. It lost its magic in later seasons and had more in common with an over-the-top soap opera.

8. Weeds

Not many people can deny that Weeds had a great storyline that fans were invested in. Like many other shows on this list, the quality of the writing dipped in later seasons. Fans argue that the show should have ended after the third season, but it dragged on for far too long instead.

9. Dexter

Another huge hit for Showtime, Dexter stumbled after its acclaimed first season when it deviated from the novels it's based on. The fourth season, which features John Lithgow, is the best in the series by far. By the end, however, everything fell apart.

10. The Handmaid's Tale

After a fantastic first season, many viewers lament that The Handmaid's Tale fell off a cliff. It was hard to live up to the storytelling of its unforgettable first season.

11. Sons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy was a staple on FX for seven seasons but fell victim to falling viewership over time. At a certain point, the narrative plunged too hard into too many 80's sitcom tropes, turning off longtime viewers.

12. The Office

Not many shows can touch the high bar that The Office set during its run on NBC. As one of the most popular shows of all time, it comes as no surprise that many viewers believe the show peaked in its middle seasons. Many people tuned out once Steve Carell left the cast.

13. Twin Peaks

Sandwiched between a unique and unforgettable first season and the trippy, fantastic third season that aired decades later, Twin Peaks season two solved its marquee mystery and immediately took a nosedive in quality. Watching the second season is an absolute slog.

14. Game of Thrones

By the time the hit HBO show caught up with the A Song of Ice and Fire novels, everyone's worst fears came to fruition: the show wasn't nearly as good as it once was.