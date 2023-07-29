15 TV Shows People Refuse To Watch Despite How Good Everyone Says They Are, Do You?

Are you one of those who stand firm amidst the wave of fandom, declaring your disinterest in watching a series? Well, you might find this interesting, as it centers on those TV shows people refuse to watch despite the hype and pressure from pop culture. Here's a list of 15 movies in this category, as pointed out by TV enthusiasts in an online community.

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Almost everyone knows and talks about Game of Thrones, so much so that others who don't watch it wish they could go deaf. The fanbase it has amassed is rare to even similar TV series portraying the same themes. Despite the series' fame, general appeal, and success, some folks would instead engage in other relevant things than spend time on this show.

Grey's Anatomy (2005-Present)

This series, with 18 seasons already, started airing in 2005 and since then still airs. The series focuses on surgical interns and their supervisors as they lead us through a medical journey, where we learn of their heart-wrenching stories and their pursuit to promote the science of healing. Not many people's cup of tea, we guess.

Stranger Things (2016-Present)

Of course, you saw this coming, didn't you? Yeah, Stranger Things is a nostalgia-laden sci-fi thriller set in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s, and it also features Winona Ryder, but this doesn't redeem the series in many people's books. Perhaps they prefer to leave the creepies at arm's length.

The Boys (2019-Present)

For one contributor, they'd rather not watch The Boys, regardless of the hype, because they “believe it's novel that people do terrible things when they have considerable power, because that's exactly what people do when they have considerable power.” It's nothing new, and they share the sentiments of others who believe the show has nothing new to offer.

Lost (2004-2010)

Some people would rather remain in the comfort of their beds, sleeping than be lost in this adventure of a show — can you blame them? For some, the series is a surefire way to fall asleep, anyway. The series follows the lives of survivors of a plane crash on a mysterious island and does incorporate some captivating supernatural fiction elements in its storytelling.

Succession (2018-2023)

Despite being a fantastic television show, filled with jaw-cracking humor and top-notch witty performances from the actors, this series falls under the category of those suffering from mass appeal. There's nothing particularly wrong with it — folks just refuse to watch it because everyone else is watching it.

The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

This American post-apocalyptic horror television show features a variety of zombies, survival, and human drama. From start to finish, The Walking Dead has that thrill that keeps you glued to the edge of your seat, but surely not everyone is ready to face the undead.

Euphoria (2019-Present)

Inspired by the Israeli series of the same name, this television series has become a favorite for many people since its release in 2019. It uses a raw and honest approach to storytelling; in depicting love and friendship, which resonates well with several people. It's for the same reason that some people vow never to watch — “brutal” honesty isn't for everyone, after all.

Family Guy (1999-Present)

Only a few series survive over five years of continuous steady viewership, and in this case, criticism too. Family Guy is one of those series. Centered on a dysfunctional family in Quahog, Rhode Island, this series finds its humor in meta-fictional cutaway gags.

Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

This series is many fans' definition of true brilliance, mixing crime and romance in perfect proportions. Walter White's transformation from a meek teacher to a fearsome drug lord is a sight to behold. Still, despite having an excellent storyline, some, for no reason, resist the allure of this high-stakes drama.

The Office (2005-2013)

While The Office may be the most exciting show for a majority and the “it” show for a generation, some people find it uninteresting and don't think it's worth spending their time on. “That is the most unfunny, boring show that I just don't understand why anyone watches,” says one.

The Bear (2022-Present)

The Bear soon amassed an incredible amount of following as soon as it dropped. It was the talk of the town. The storyline follows a young man who returns home to manage his family's sandwich shop after the death of a beloved family member. Some viewers have an issue with its depiction of Chicago, the characters yelling and swearing in every sentence, and the plot itself. Can't please them all, eh?

Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

When Thomas Shelby and his fearsome siblings storm the streets, not even a feather dares stand in their way. The series exemplifies the extent to which people go to gain and remain in power. Someone who has sworn never to see this series says their problem starts with the title. Others think it's dull, needlessly violent, and not worth the hype.

The West Wing (1999-2006)

In The West Wing, cutthroat presidential advisers put their individual lives on the edge in faithful service to their country. People have said that this show is the absolute best, but some film lovers are “having too much difficulty trying to comprehend the idiocracy of it,” making it a no-no for them.

Friends (1994-2004)

David Crane and Marta Kauffman's Friends, which lasted a whole decade, is one of those series some people will never see because it's overly hyped. Could we be any more surprised? (In Chandler's voice.) Many years later, this iconic sitcom remains one of the funniest shows for its fans. Others just don't get what's so special about it.

Source: Reddit.