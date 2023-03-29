Top 21 Greatest Céline Dion Love Songs

On December 8th, 2022, Céline Dion released a video about her health challenges. She revealed she had been diagnosed with an incurable neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Before the video, she had canceled her tours with little explanation. With her revelation, one can sadly deduce that she may not be able to perform for a long time. However, in her 35-year career, Céline Dion has immortalized herself as one of the most influential singers and one-third of the vocal trinity, including Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. This is why fans were outraged to find her name missing from Rolling Stone‘s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Regardless, one thing the singer is renowned for is her love songs. Since her emergence in the music industry in 1980, the five-time Grammy award winner has dropped hit after hit of romantic songs. So now, in the spirit of that which conquers all, we reflect on her 21 greatest hit love songs.

1. My Heart Will Go On (1997)

Albums: Let's Talk About Love and Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack

Dion's name will forever be tied to the evergreen classic Titanic through this signature song, which topped the charts in more than twenty-five countries.

The song garnered numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1998 and the Grammy Award's Record of the Year in 1999. In addition, my Heart Will Go On is regarded as one of the greatest love songs.

Fun Fact: Céline Dion initially did not want to record My Heart Will Go On. Her husband and manager, René Angélil, convinced her to sing it, and she created this masterpiece in one take.

2. To Love You More (1993)

Album: The Color of My Love

David Foster and Edgar Bronfman Jr. wrote this song under the pseudonym Junior Miles. It was recorded for a popular Japanese TV drama, Koibitoyo (My Dear Lover), and is considered one of Céline's best songs in Asia.

This beautiful ballad reaches depths in one's soul, Taro Hakase's violin adding to its perfection. The song depicts a woman begging her lover not to leave her for someone else.

It became a smash hit in Japan, the second best-selling song by an international artist, and the best-selling single by an international female artist.

3. I'm Alive (2000)

Album: A New Day Has Come

This Pop song by Dion was recorded for her seventh English-language album, A New Day Has Come, but was also featured in the film Stuart Little 2.

In this uplifting song, Céline Dion proclaims she is alive and “in love” and sings about the invincibility of being in love. It was written and produced by Kristian Lundin and Andreas Carlsson and became an international hit.

4. Coulda Woulda Shoulda (2003)

Album: One Heart

The song is from her eighth English-language studio album, One Heart. It was also written and produced by Kristian Lundin and Andreas Carlsson.

The title of the song Coulda Woulda Shoulda and the lyrics depict a person not doing the things they're supposed to do, mainly because they lack the courage.

It resonates with most people who fear making the big moves, especially with matters of the heart. But as Céline said in the song, there is no holding back in love; always give it a shot!

5. The Power of Love (1993)

Album: The Color of My Love

Céline Dion's version of this song became her first U.S. number-one hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in February 1994. The original song was recorded by Jennifer Rush in 1984.

Her version featured the singer seamlessly hitting and holding high notes, proving why she is one of the greatest vocalists. This household song features in almost every one of her tours. Billboard ranks it as the 46th Top Love Song of All Time.

6. Because You Loved Me (1996)

Album: Falling Into You

This is the song for any love. A lover, friend, guardian, and anyone you feel grateful to for being there for you in weak times.

Diane Warren provided the lyrics of the song, which David Foster produced. Billboard ranked this as the 14th Top Love Song of All Time, and it won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

7. I Love You (1996)

Album: Falling Into You.

This song is about telling the person you love just how much you love them, hoping they feel the same way and say it back.

It is one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. With its message, Dion's young but undeniably outstanding vocals, and its relatability, it sure is a song that will remain evergreen.

Fun fact: this song has no music video, and Céline has never performed it live.

8. Tell Him (1997)

Albums: Higher Ground and Let's Talk About Love

This duet is a collaborative effort between Céline Dion and Barbara Streisand. It was written by Linda Thompson and produced by Walter Afanasieff and David Foster.

The song can be found as the lead single in both Céline Dion's Let's Talk About Love and Barbara Streisand's Higher Ground.

The harmony between both singers was magical, sucking you in until the final note. Tell Him is a song imploring you to tell a lover or love interest how much you care, discarding the fear that they may see you as weak.

At the 40th Annual Grammy Awards, it was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

9. Have You Ever Been in Love (2000)

Albums: A New Day Has Come and One Heart

This song was first recorded for Céline Dion's seventh English studio album, A New Day Has Come. Still, it was added to her English studio album One Heart.

The power ballad was written by Anders Bagge, Peer Åström, Tom Nichols, Daryl Hall, and Laila Bagge.

The song starts with a gentle opening and builds into a “theatrical, string-framed climax.” The lyrics and soft tone give warmth as it wraps you in the fantastical realities of a love one can only dream of. It poses a timeworn but particular question: Have you ever been in love? The love that takes you so high you can touch the moon.

10. The Color of My Love (1993)

Album: The Color of My Love

The song's title is the exact message Céline Dion tried to pass; her use of colors and textures to show her lover his worth in her life. Her calming melodies and incredible vocal range take the listeners on a journey of sheer and unfiltered romance.

The beautiful piano ballad became a hit in America, selling over six million copies.

11. It's All Coming Back to Me Now (1996)

Album: Falling Into You

This remarkable song was composed and produced by Jim Steinman. The song is the first on Céline Dion's fourth English-language album, Falling Into You.

The power ballad is over seven minutes. English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said this version was “the greatest love song ever written,” and he attributed it to “the record of the millennium.”

This is one song Céline Dion frequently performs in her live concerts and tours. It is about love and obsession and the scary part of losing control. It is represented in the video, where a lover haunts Céline Dion as she sees him in mirrors and pictures.

12. Stand By Your Side Now (2003)

Album: One Heart

Paul Barry and Mark Taylor wrote the song for Céline Dion's eighth English studio album, One Heart. It went on to spend eighteen consecutive weeks in the Adult contemporary chart.

In the song lyrics, Céline always promises to comfort her lover when they are in pain. The qualities of the music, from the production to the vocal delivery, are top-notch, so it's no surprise this is one of her best.

13. Where Does My Heart Beat Now (1990)

Album: Unison

This is a 90s song about heartbreak and unrequited. This is one of the songs Céline Dion sang in her younger years that completely took the world by storm, announcing her distinctive talent.

The song was written by Robert White Johnson and Taylor Rhodes a year before Céline recorded it. It was then released as the third single in the album Unison.

It peaked at number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The first time young Céline performed this song was at the 1989 Eurovision Song Contest, where she captivated everyone with her powerful voice.

14. If Walls Could Talk (1999)

Album: All The Way…A Decade of Song

Initially, the song was meant to be a final single in her greatest hits album, but it did not because of some changes.

In January 2000, there were rumors that the song would be her next single in the U.K., but a few months later, it was released by Sony Music.

If Walls Could Talk was written and produced by Robert John ‘Mutt' Lange and featured background vocals by Shania Twain. Talk about women supporting women!

15. I Drove All Night (2003)

Album: One Heart

Céline Dion recorded and released this track as the lead single in her eighth English-language studio album. It was written and composed by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly and was initially meant for Roy Orbison. It reached number one on the Canadian Hot 100 chart and topped other country charts.

It depicts the idea of escaping from a cruel, lonely world to find solace in the arms of a lover for whom you would travel any distance.

16. If You Asked Me To (1992)

Album: Céline Dion.

Diane Warren wrote this song, although Patti LaBelle recorded it for her album Be Yourself in 1989. Three years after this, Céline Dion recorded a cover version for her self-titled second English-language studio album.

The song was the second single in the album, topped Canada's charts, and peaked at number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

17. When I Fall in Love (1993)

Albums: Sleepless in Seattle: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and The Color of My Love

Victor Young and Edward Heyman wrote this famous ballad, first recorded by Jeri Southern in 1952.

The version by Céline Dion and Clive Griffin was featured in Sleepless in Seattle. It received a nomination for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1994. In addition, it won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s).

18. The Reason (1997)

Album: Let's Talk About Love.

This song is a glaring reminder of why the songstress is one of the greatest singers ever to anyone who doubted her virtuosity as an artist.

The Reason was recorded for Céline's fifth English-language studio album, Let's Talk About Love. It was written by Carole King, Mark Hudson, and Greg Wells and produced by Sir George Martin.

If you're looking for a song to reassure your lover that they are the best thing that has ever happened to you and the reason behind your happiness, here's your pick!

19. Let's Talk About Love (1997)

Album: Let's Talk About Love

This song defines perfection; it is complete with a choir and the sweet sound of children singing.

It received a global audience, topping the charts in over twenty countries. In addition, the album Let's Talk About Love received a Diamond certification in America, with over ten million copies sold.

The title song was co-written by famous blues singer Bryan Adams, who also plays the guitar in the track. It is a song that leaves you dazed as the final notes fade away, knowing you've experienced true love through music.

20. Beauty and The Beast (1991)

Album: Beauty and The Beast (from Beauty and the Beast Soundtrack)

Beauty and the Beast was written and composed by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken for the animated Disney film Beauty and the Beast. Angela Lansbury, the voice of Mrs. Potts, first recorded it.

Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson then recorded the pop duet, which became a single from the film's soundtrack. Amazingly, both versions of the song were a commercial success, winning several awards.

21. Immortality (1998)

Album: Let's Talk About Love

Here's the best on the last spot. Céline Dion recorded Immortality for her fifth English-language studio album.

The famous musical group The Bee Gees, who were also featured in the backing vocals, wrote the song. The Bee Gees were the musical duo the world didn't know it needed. Their colliding on the Immortality track resulted in a phenomenal record that remains a significant landmark in their careers.

The 54-year-old singer has had a hugely successful career, becoming a force in the music industry and a superstar even to the younger generation.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.