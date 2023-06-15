Unbelievable Endings You Need to See: Documentaries With The Best Plot Twists

The best documentaries cause viewers to question their beliefs about the world and learn something new. A recent online discussion asks for a list of documentaries where the narrative concerning its subject changed during filming.

1: The Act of Killing (2012)

Initially, The Act of Killing sees Joshua Oppenheimer set out to interview survivors of the genocide of Indonesian people in the 1960s. He later found out that the government protects the killings. There was no problem with the killing being openly discussed. As a result, he turned his focus to them and their reenactments of killing people.

2: The Thin Blue Line (1988)

The Thin Blue Line was initially intended to focus on the prison psychologist nicknamed “Dr. Death.” However, Errol Morris became intrigued by the story of a man who proclaimed his innocence on death row. He instead set out to get the full story of the events of his case.

3: Icarus (2017)

Icarus (2017) is an excellent “accidental” documentary. The filmmaker set out to document how (and if) using performance-enhancing substances could net significant performance improvements in his races. He reaches out to a Russian doctor known for his work with PEDs and reveals an international sports-doping scandal.

4: Finding Vivian Maier (2013)

Originally a documentary about a Storage Wars-style unit hunting, Finding Vivian Maier instead became about the photography they discovered in one of the units.

5: The Queen of Versailles (2012)

Before the 2008 financial collapse, this was intended to be about constructing a mansion. Instead, the documentary focuses on an insanely wealthy couple who deals with listing most of their money and being unable to complete construction.

6: Into the Deep (2020)

While filming a documentary about an inventor making their own submarines and trying to build a rocket to go to space, the inventor is arrested for the murder of a journalist.

7: Collective (2019)

After planning to film about a Romanian discotheque fire, a national scandal is uncovered. All branches of government are revealed to have high-level corruption.

8: Collapse (2009)

What began as an interview with Michael Rupert calling out the CIA for public drug trafficking turns into a depressing road down the financial and energy crises.

9: Capturing the Friedmans (2003)

For some, a documentary about professional clowns is creepy enough. However, one of the film's subjects is the son and brother of two men convicted of high-profile child abuse in the 1980s.

10: Stevie (2003)

The film begins as a chance for a man to reconnect with the kid he partnered with in the Big Brother program. However, it's revealed that the kid has lived a troubled life, complete with self-destruction.

11: Sasquatch (2021)

Documenting a Sasquatch attack is an interesting enough premise for most moviegoers. Discovering a lawless cannabis operation in Northern California, however, opens up a whole new avenue for the film to venture towards.

12: Sherman's March (1985)

Many are unsure if this one is actually true. Sherman's March begins as a documentary featuring a guy who wishes to document a historical event. However, it turns out he's just stalking his ex.

13: The White Diamond (2004)

Werner Herzog is behind this documentary film. The premise follows a man who created an airship designed to document the rainforest canopy while dealing with the fallout of losing a close friend on a similar aircraft. It takes a turn, however, when the filmmaker encounters a fascinating man and, yes, his chicken.

14: Under the Sun (2015)

We'll let this filmgoer explain the premise behind this documentary:

“When the filming crew arrived in Pyongyang, they realized what they were supposed to shoot wasn't a realistic depiction of a North Korean life, but rather a fully staged and scripted show with hired actors, who pretend to be “normal” North Koreans living a “normal” North Korean life – basically a propaganda film disguised as a documentary. So they decided to secretly run the camera between shots to record all the “behind the scenes”, like how the stage was being set, North Korean officials nitpicking over everything, and a child actor in total confusion with the propaganda lines she was supposed to throw. At the end of each day's shoot, North Korean officials would review the footage and delete whatever they didn't like; the filming crew had to secretly make and keep a copy of the full footage behind their backs. What they completed after they returned to Russia was not what the North Korean government wanted it to be.”

15: The Woman Who Wasn't There (2012)

What began as a story about 9/11 survivors becomes something much greater. One of the most famous survivors, Tania Head, wasn't in the United States on 9/11.