25 Greatest Dynasties in Sports History

Historians and fans have a difficult time defining what exactly a sports dynasty is. Does a team have to win a specific number of championships before joining the club? How about the amount of Hall of Fame players on the roster? Dynasties don’t possess certain parameters; rather, people just know when they are watching absolute greatness. The greatest dynasties in sports history were loved and hated all at the same time!

1. Boston Celtics, 1957-1969

The Boston Celtics put together an unprecedented run of championships in the 1950s and 1960s on the back of Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, and John Havlicek. The Celtics ran a revolutionary fast break, and Russell fortified the back line of Boston’s defense. The combination of talent and tactics led to 11 titles in 13 seasons!

2. UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball, 1964-1975

John Wooden utilized the prodigious talents of Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton to win 10 championships in 12 seasons. The Bruins played harder and smarter than their competition, and Coach Wooden had no issues recruiting talent to join his dynastic program.

3. New England Patriots, 2001-2018

Tom Brady’s offensive skills and Bill Belichick’s defensive genius formed the most unstoppable dynasty in NFL history. In a sport where teams aren’t built for sustained success, the Patriots went through several different eras, uproars, and changes. New England’s six Super Bowls across two decades remain hard to beat, although the current Kansas City Chiefs might be making headway!

4. New York Yankees, 1923-1962

The New York Yankees are the only team with a 40-year-long dynasty in professional sports. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, and others littered the Yanks with immense talent, and the results were a multi-generational whooping of MLB. The Bronx Bombers won 20 World Series titles in four decades. This averages out to a championship every other year!

5. UConn Huskies Women's Basketball, 2000-2016

Head coach Geno Auriemma has recruited some of the best women’s basketball players ever to UConn. The Huskies peaked with 10 titles in a 17-year stretch at the dawn of the 21st century. Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, and Breanna Stewart all contributed to the dynasty.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1974-1979

Pittsburgh’s frightening defensive line and Terry Bradshaw’s clutch instincts led the Steelers to four Super Bowls in a six-year span, a stretch of success that still hasn’t been matched in the NFL. The Steel Curtain struck fear into opponents before they even walked onto the field.

7. Montreal Canadiens, 1953-1979

The Montreal Canadiens’ dynasty perhaps represents the most championships won in the shortest period of time. The Canadiens won 16 titles in 27 years, with multiple stretches of at least four Stanley Cups in a row. Canada’s hockey reputation owes a lot to Montreal’s success.

8. Chicago Bulls, 1991-1998

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls vanquished more NBA superstars than any team in basketball history on the way to six titles in eight years. Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Shawn Kemp, and Kevin Johnson all retired with no rings, thanks to the Bulls’ unbeatable presence.

9. Los Angeles Lakers, 1980-1988

Showtime reimagined the potential for basketball as entertainment in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won five championships in nine seasons, the best stretch of winning in the team’s California tenure.

10. Golden State Warriors, 2015-2022

Golden State may have only won four titles in eight seasons, but the magic of Steph Curry and the unfairness of adding Kevin Durant to the roster turned the Warriors into the Avengers. There has never been a more talented group of players on one team in basketball.

11. Kansas City Chiefs, 2019-present

The Kansas City Chiefs officially cemented themselves as the current dynasty of the NFL after beating San Francisco in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid look like the second-best quarterback and coach duo in NFL history, and they have so much more to accomplish!

12. Minneapolis Lakers, 1948-1954

George Mikan and the Minneapolis Lakers were the first unstoppable dynasty in basketball. They took home six trophies in seven years, although the first title came in the defunct National Basketball League in 1948. Mikan’s size and height demonstrated that the center position would become vital to winning.

13. San Antonio Spurs, 1999-2014

San Antonio's lack of a repeat definitely looks like a black mark on their resume, but the Spurs’ success stretched for so long that nobody can overlook it. Tim Duncan’s fundamentals set the tone for the entire organization, and they won five championships in 16 years.

14. Dallas Cowboys, 1992-1995

Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith unleashed devastation upon the NFL with three Super Bowls in four seasons in the mid-1990s. Never before or since has a team been so perfect on offense. Add in the leadership of Jerry Jones when he was younger and better at owning a football team, and it’s easy to see why they won.

15. Edmonton Oilers, 1984-1990

Wayne Gretzky served as the catalyst behind four of the first five titles in the Oilers’ dynasty during the 1980s. Even after trading the Great One, Edmonton won another Stanley Cup for a total of five in seven seasons. Many could argue this dynasty was the last great one in NHL history.

16. Tennessee Lady Volunteers Women's Basketball, 1987-1998

Pat Summitt earned respect throughout Tennessee and women’s basketball as a whole when she patrolled the sidelines for the Lady Vols in the 1990s. Tennessee won six championships on the backs of Bridgette Gordon, Dena Head, Chamique Holdsclaw, and several other legends.

17. New York Yankees, 1996-2000

Derek Jeter brought legitimacy and championship hope back to the Bronx after a disappointing stretch without winning a World Series. The Yankees were the coolest kids on the block and made baseball exciting as they routed MLB to the tune of four chips in five seasons.

18. San Francisco 49ers, 1981-1994

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice consistently presented impossible offensive combinations that the rest of the NFL couldn’t defend. The Niners won five Super Bowls in a 14-year span, and they even won their last title with Steve Young instead of Montana at quarterback.

19. Houston Comets, 1997-2000

Houston’s WNBA dynasty went far beyond the four titles in a row at the end of the 1990s. Cynthia Cooper and Sheryl Swoopes led the most jaw-dropping group of players in league history to unprecedented success at the dawn of the WNBA.

20. Liverpool, 1972-1990

Liverpool’s fame and fortunes forever changed during the 1970s and 1980s. Arguably Europe’s most prestigious soccer club, Liverpool won 11 English titles and forced the team into worldwide sporting consciousness.

21. Minnesota Lynx, 2011-2017

Maya Moore was hurtling towards the greatest career in WNBA history before an early retirement, leading Minnesota to four titles in seven years. The Lynx never repeated, but their constant presence at the top made it feel like no other team would win.

22. Oakland Athletics, 1971-1975

Reggie Jackson and Catfish Hunter built the Oakland Athletics into baseball’s most dynamic team in the first half of the 1970s. While the team eventually struggled to stay afloat financially, the dynasty during this decade created indelible memories in the Bay Area.

23. Boston Red Sox, 1903-1918

The pre-curse Boston Red Sox won five World Series in 16 seasons during the early part of the 20th century. Babe Ruth pushed the team to the final three titles in team history before a depressing nearly nine-decade drought.

24. Alabama Football, 2009-2020

Jalen Hurts and Derrick Henry were two of the huge names who contributed to Alabama’s dynasty in the 2010s, but head coach Nick Saban’s lording presence will always remain the symbol of the program’s achievements. Saban knew how to recruit as well as motivate his players, and it resulted in six championships.

25. Green Bay Packers, 1929-1944

Curly Lambeau’s Packers put the NFL on notice and transformed the tiny Wisconsin city into Titletown. Green Bay won six championships before the Super Bowl era with incredible players who changed the game, such as Clarke Hinkle and Don Hutson.