Score Big with These 15 Epic Football Films That Satisfy Your Game Day Cravings

Football is a sport that tends to translate perfectly to the big screen. It delivers all the drama and unbelievable moments to the audience without the frustration of TV timeouts. Football films are incredibly engaging and have entertained fans and non-fans for decades.

1 – Any Given Sunday (1999)

This Oliver Stone-directed classic combines jaw-dropping cinematography with arguably the most underrated performance of Al Pacino's career. Even if you're not a football fan, hearing Pacino's famous “Inches” speech will make you want to strap on a helmet, put on the pads, and tackle whoever's nearby!

2 – Remember The Titans (2000)

Remember the Titans is a football movie that's garnered universal praise due to its rock-solid story, a classic Denzel Washington performance, and some genuinely unforgettable kids. “I could watch this movie a million times (I probably already have),” says one sports movie buff. “It's got a great story, super quotable lines, and Denzel at his finest.”

3 – Rudy (1993)

For many, Rudy was the first time sports and drama were presented perfectly in the same film. Let's put it this way: if you can make it through this movie without crying, you're stronger than most people. “I'm of a certain age, but it doesn't get better than Rudy,” says one man. “Sure, it's not just about football. It's about a lot of things. But it shows how meaningful football can be in people's lives.

4 – Invincible (2006)

The unbelievably well-told story of a fan making the active roster of an NFL team is something dreams are made of, which is why most sports fans have this movie high on their must-watch list. So if you've ever daydreamed of playing in the NFL one day, you owe it to yourself to check out Invincible. As a bonus, this film is one of the only Mark Wahlberg projects where he isn't phoning in a lazy performance!

5 – The Replacements (2000)

When a players' strike threatens to upend a professional football season, teams have no choice but to fill their rosters with people off the street. This wild premise gives way to a truly memorable film, anchored by Keanu Reeves' outstanding performance as the ex-player who begrudgingly falls in love with the game all over again. Infinitely watchable, The Replacements will never be replaced in the hearts of football fans!

6 – The Longest Yard (1974)

Although oft-forgotten these days due to the success of its modern remake, The Longest Yard stood for decades as the quintessential football movie. Due to the way the film incorporates elements of prison films with aspects of the game of football, this hybrid story is another must-watch for any football fan.

7 – Little Giants (1994)

For many children born in the 1980s (myself included), Little Giants was the first football movie I ever saw, serving as an introduction to the sport. While relatively light on drama, this children's film offers essential lessons on growing up, responsibility, managing expectations, and football in general.

8 – The Program (1993)

While many critics suggest this film doesn't hold up today, it nevertheless tackles various serious aspects of college football, despite nearly veering into screwball-comedy form at points. “The Program‘s story was a checklist of college sports subplots, and it addressed them provocatively and honestly,” reports one sports fan.

9 – Undefeated (2011)

Just because a movie is a documentary doesn't mean it lacks the drama its blockbuster Hollywood counterparts are known for. Countless sports fans praise Undefeated any chance they get. “I think it's probably the best football movie ever made,” confesses one woman. “It's not exactly the Hoop Dreams of football, but it has similar themes and is still very good. Won the Oscar that year for Best Documentary Feature.”

10 – Friday Night Lights (2004)

Often overshadowed by the successful television series of the same name, Friday Night Lights brought Texas high school football to the forefront of audiences, captivating them with all the drama that small-town football brings. For some people, high school football is the highest level of football they'll ever be a part of, making every game and moment matter that much more. This film perfectly encapsulates that feeling.

11 – Draft Day (2014)

Utilizing a tongue-in-cheek approach to the business side of the game, Draft Day earned a permanent place in many fans' viewing rotations. “Honestly, if you're really into the NFL and analytics and the scouting process, then Draft Day is the best sports comedy ever,” confesses one fan. The film doesn't take itself seriously, translating to a memorable and unique viewing experience.

12 – The Blind Side (2009)

Arguably the only entry on this list where the acting itself overshadows the story, The Blind Side is a movie truly for everyone. Sports fans swear by it, while moviegoers who don't care for sports admit it's one of the most captivating and heartwrenching stories ever to hit the big screen.

13 – Varsity Blues (1999)

This coming-of-age film about football is based in a small town, where the local football team is having a difficult season. The team has to worry about not only their own teenage lives but their difficult coach who wants to make them a better team.

14 – Brian's Song (1971)

Brian's Song is based off the real relationship between Chicago Bears players Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. The bond only grows more in later years when Brian finds out he's dying of cancer.

15 – North Dallas Forty (1979)

This satirical movie is loosely based on the Dallas Cowboys and the story about one football player, while still processing immense talent, is getting too old to play the game. This comedy will get you in the mood for football season, no problem1

