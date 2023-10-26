The 14 Most Terrifying Ghost Hunting Shows That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

You may or may not be a believer in the paranormal, but that doesn't stop people from listening to the spookiest stories on the internet and TV.

Recently someone asked online about what the best ghost-hunting show or channel is. Never fear, we are here to give you 14 of the most terrifying ghost-themed shows that will have you on the edge of your seat!

1. BuzzFeed Unsolved (2016 – 2021)

Buzzfeed Unsolved is one of the best scary shows that also adds a little humor to keep things light. Don't just take our word for it!

One person said they've been watching ghost-hunting shows since they were a kid, and Buzzfeed Unsolved was their favorite. The chaotic and funny dynamic of the two hosts made it fun for the commenter to watch and loved that Shane was always a skeptic of what was happening on the show.

2. Ghost Adventures (2008 – Current)

Another great thing about the horror genre is even when it's bad, it's still good. One person really loved early Ghost Adventures episodes and they loved it when Zak would send Aaron in alone every time. However, another argued that while they liked early Ghost Adventures, they didn't trust any of their evidence after they were exposed for faking some of it.

3. Ghost Files (2022 – Current)

However, some quality horror content doesn't need to rely on comedy or tricks to get itself off the ground. One commenter online loved Ghost Files because the two hosts were genuinely entertaining people who don't need to rely on gimmicks. They had good chemistry and still managed to make it fun.

4. My Ghost Story (2012 – Current)

Adding in a personal touch can make everything just a little more creepy. One person shared that My Ghost Story was also one of their favorites. It could be corny, but some episodes creeped them out when they were younger. One person said that someone they knew was on the show after their daughter died and strange things started happening at their home.

5. Haunted Collector (2011 – Current)

One of the telltale signs of a good ghost-hunting horror show is actually the accuracy of the information. The Haunted Collector debunked a lot of stuff, which made people trust them more.

6. Nuke's Top 5 (2015 – Current)

Who doesn't love a ranked list? Especially when it comes to ghost hunting. Nuke's Top 5 was one someone loved, even though it was just a curated list of other video content, but people argued the content is the best.

7. The Dead Files (2011 – Current)

Have you ever subscribed to a streaming service just for a show? One user confessed they only got the Discovery+ streaming service to binge Dead Files. A lot of people said that the ghost hunting isn't great, but the fans love Amy Allan.

8. Most Haunted (2002 – Current)

One fan said they don't know if it's fake but they love watching Most Haunted on the Travel Channel. They said it was a respectful ghosthunting show, even if it wasn't always all that exciting.

9. Ghost Hunters (2004 – Current)

People had a lot of thoughts on Ghost Hunters, with some people who loved it because they had good memories surrounding the show, while others felt like it was a more genuine show when it came to ghost hunting.

10. Paranormal Lockdown (2016 – Current)

Paranormal Lockdown with Nick Groff and Katrina was a favorite for a few people, but people liked it before the new host came onto the show.

11. Celebrity Ghost Stories (2008 – Current)

One person said they liked early Celebrity Ghost Stories and how interesting the tales really were. Celebrity Ghost Stories has been on air since 2008, showcasing different ghost stories from celebrities.

12. 28 Days Haunted (2022 – Current)

One of the newer shows to hit the air is 28 Days Haunted, which was released in 2022 One person said they were pleasantly surprised by the new show on Netflix. They went in not expecting much but they really loved the show!

13. MTV's Fear (2000 – 2002)

A lot of people remember MTV’s Fear because it wasn’t scientific, but it really got across just how spooky the places were that they visited. Other fans talked about how scary the show was when they were kids and how they still think about this show to this day.

14. Ghostly Encounters (2005 – 2011)

Getting into ghost stories isn't new, and Ghostly Encounters has been around since 2005! One person commented on the threat and this was one of their favorite shows.

Source: Reddit.