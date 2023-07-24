The 9 Greatest Moments in Scrubs History

The classic sitcom Scrubs impressed fans during its run. The show is filled with moments ranging from hilarious to heartbreaking.

According to a recent online discussion, here are the ten best episodes from the series.

1 – My Fallen Idol – Season 5, Episode 21

Watching JD comfort Dr Cox after losing three patients due to an accident is one of the greatest moments in Scrubs history.

“I guess I came over here to tell you how proud of you I am, not because you did the best you could for those patients, but because after 20 years of being a doctor,” JD told his idol. “When things go badly, you still take it this hard. And I gotta tell you, man, I mean, that's the kind of doctor I want to be.”

Scrubs is one of many TV sitcoms with the best crying moments in television history.

2 – My Advice to You – Season 3, Episode 6

In “My Advice to You,” Carla is in cleaning mode because her family is coming to town. There's more at stake here, however, as Carla wants to make sure Turk is in the relationship for the long run.

3 – My Last Words – Season 8, Episode 2

In “My Last Words,” JD and Turk stay with patient George Valentine (Glynn Turman) while he dies. They sneak a beer in for him after he wants to taste one before death.

4 – My Cake – Season 4, Episode 6

In “My Cake,” JD's dad dies, and his brother Dan (Tom Cavanagh) comes to town to inform him. Dan falls into a depressive slump, but he and Dr Cox eventually come through for JD

5 – My Screw Up – Season 3, Episode 14

Jordan's brother Ben (Brendan Fraser) comes to town, and Dr Cox has a mental breakdown after he dies. He talks with Ben throughout the episode, but at the end, it's revealed Ben died.

6 – My Half-Acre – Season 5, Episode 9

One fan calls out, “Turk's air band audition. I can never listen to ‘Poison’ without picturing that dance.” In “My Half-Acre,” air banding is sweeping the hospital, and Ted and the Janitor (Neil Flynn) are searching for a new member for their air band.

Turk auditions after laughing at “The Todd” (Robert Maschio) tryout.

7 – My Princess – Season 7, Episode 11

One fan quotes directly from the episode, “So?! Did the girl make it? Did she get her liver in time? Is that how it really ended? Let's just say that's the way I'm telling it.”

The episode follows Dr Cox after a brutal day at work. He tells his son a bedtime fairy tale based on events at the hospital that day. Cox's son is the one who poses the question.

8 – My Life in Four Cameras – Season 4, Episode 17

In “My Life in Four Cameras,” JD is dating Kylie (Chrystee Pharris), and Carla (Judy Reyes) is jealous of how cute their new relationship is, so she becomes romantically competitive.

Turk is freaked out but also not picking up on the hints. So when J.D. allows Kylie to beat him at arm wrestling, Turk slams Carla's arm down and screams,

“DO YOU SEE WHAT YOU GET, CARLA?! DO YOU SEE WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU MESS WITH THE WARRIOR?!”

9 – My Way Home – Season 5, Episode 7

“My Way Home” pays tribute to the iconic film The Wizard of Oz. JD (Zach Braff) comes in on his day off and can't escape before Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) needs his help with separate issues.

Ted's (Sam Lloyd) band sings “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” while the screen shows Elliot and Turk resolving their issues after taking JD's advice.