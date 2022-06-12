Ranking The 15 Greatest Running Backs of All Time

There have been many great running backs in the history of the NFL. Some players are more well-known than others, but all of them deserve credit for their accomplishments on the field. This article will rank the 15 greatest running backs of all time. We will take a look at some of the most famous players in the league and some lesser-known ones who deserve more recognition.
15. Joe Perry
-
- Courtesy of Frank Rippon
San Francisco 49ers (1948-1960 and 1963), Baltimore Colts (1961-1962)
Career Rushing Yards: 8,378
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 53
14. Jim Taylor
-
- Courtesy of Tony Tornsic
Green Bay Packers (1958-1966), New Orleans Saints (1967)
Career Rushing Yards: 8,597
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 83
13. Marcus Allen
-
- Courtesy of Owen Shaw
L.A. Raiders (1982-1992), Kansas City Chiefs (1993-1997)
Career Rushing Yards: 12,243
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 144
12. Terrell Davis
-
- Courtesy of Ed Reinke
Denver Broncos (1995-2001)
Career Rushing Yards: 7,607
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 60
11. Curtis Martin
-
- Courtesy of Mitchell Reibel
New England Patriots (1995-1997), New York Jets (1998-2006)
Career Rushing Yards: 14,101
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 90
10. Tiki Barber
New York Giants (1997-2006)
Career Rushing Yards: 10,449
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 68
9. Marshawn Lynch
-
- Courtesy of Otto Greuel Jr.
Buffalo Bills (2007-2010), Seattle Seahawks (2010-2015), Oakland Raiders 2017-2018)
Career Rushing Yards: 10,413
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 94
8. LaDainian Tomlinson
-
- Courtesy of Robert B. Stanton
San Diego Chargers (2001-2009), New York Jets (2010-2011)
Career Rushing Yards: 13,684
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 145
7. Barry Sanders
-
- Courtesy of Betsy Peabody Rowe
Detroit Lions (1989-1998)
Career Rushing Yards: 15,269
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 99
6. Emmitt Smith
-
- Courtesy of Manny Rubio
Dallas Cowboys (1990-2002), Arizona Cardinals (2003-2004)
Career Rushing Yards: 18,355
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 164
5. Marshall Faulk
-
- Courtesy of Joe Robbins
Indianapolis Colts (1994-1998), St. Louis Rams (1999-2005)
Career Rushing Yards: 12,280
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 100
4. Adrian Peterson
-
- Courtesy of Andy Clayton-King
Minnesota Vikings (2007-2016), New Orleans Saints (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2017)
Career Rushing Yards: 12,276
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 99
3. Thurman Thomas
Buffalo Bills (1988-1999), Miami Dolphins (2000)
Career Rushing Yards: 12,074
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 88
2. Jerome Bettis
-
- Courtesy of George Gojkovich
L.A./St. Louis Rams (1993-1995), Pittsburgh Steelers (1996-2005)
Career Rushing Yards: 13,662
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 91
1. Ollie Matson
-
- Courtesy of Public Domain
Chicago Cardinals (1952-1958), L.A. Rams (1959-1962), Detroit Lions (1963), Philadelphia Eagles (1964-1966)
Career Rushing Yards: 5,173
Career Rushing Touchdowns: 40
More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network
This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
Featured Image Credit: Manny Rubio.
As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.