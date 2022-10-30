10 Most Thrilling Shark Movies of All Time

Are you searching for the greatest shark films of all time? You're in good company. Recently a Redditor asked for the best shark films ever. The internet responded to deliver this list of fantastic movies.

1. Jaws (1975)

Jaws is one of, if not the scariest, shark movie of all time. And It's accompanied by a haunting theme that terrified a generation from swimming in the ocean. Jaws follows the hunt for a man-eating great white shark attacking beachgoers on Amity Island. It stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, and Robert Shaw.

2. The Reef (2010)

The Reef is a survival horror shark film about a group of friends sailing in Indonesia when their boat capsizes. They struggle to survive while being hunted by a great white shark as they swim toward a nearby island.

3. 47 Meters Down (2017)

47 Meters Down is a survival horror movie following two sisters' (Claire Holt and Mandy Moore) cage diving while on vacation in Mexico. Unfortunately, the winch system breaks, sending the cage plummeting to the bottom of the ocean. They are trapped, have limited air, and great white sharks are in the area, making for a chilling escape.

4. Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Deep Blue Sea is a sci-fi horror following a team of scientists researching with mako sharks to help fight Alzheimer's disease. However, these sharks are genetically engineered and intelligent. So they flood the facility while hunting the scientists and staff along the way. It stars Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Rapaport, Saffron Burrows, Thomas Jane, and LL Cool J.

5. Open Water (2003)

Open Water follows an American couple scuba diving while on vacation. After the crew of their boat accidentally leaves them behind, they find themselves stranded miles from shore in shark-filled waters.

The film is based loosely on the true story of Tom and Eileen Lonergan. On the Great Barrier Reef, they went out with a scuba diving group, Outer Edge Dive Company. Unfortunately, they were accidentally left behind because the dive-boat crew took an inaccurate headcount (1998).

6. The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows is a survival horror movie following a surfer (Blake Lively) becoming stranded 200 yards from shore. After a 23 ft great white shark bites her, she must use her wits to outsmart the shark to survive.

7. The Meg (2018)

The Meg is a sci-fi action film following a group of scientists on a rescue mission encountering a 75-foot-long (23 m) megalodon shark. It stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis.

8. Sharknado (2013)

Sharknado is a series of six made-for-television sci-fi comedy horror movies with a ridiculous premise and cult following. The first Sharknado follows a husband (Ian Ziering) and wife (Tara Reid) encountering “Sharknados,” tornadoes filled with sharks, everywhere they go.

9. Shark Tale (2004)

Shark Tale is a computer-animated comedy following an underachieving fish (Will Smith) claiming to have killed the son of a shark mob boss (Robert De Niro) to achieve street cred. The film produces laughs, not screams, but a great shark film nonetheless.

It stars the voices of Renée Zellweger, Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Martin Scorsese, Ziggy Marley, Doug E. Doug, Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, Peter Falk, Kevin Pollak, and Katie Couric.

10. Bait (2012)

Bait is an Australian horror disaster film following a group of survivors trying to escape a submerged grocery store due to a freak tsunami. However, they must also escape bloodthirsty great white sharks. It stars Xavier Samuel, Sharni Vinson, Phoebe Tonkin, Julian McMahon, Cariba Heine, Alex Russell, Lincoln Lewis, Alice Parkinson, and Dan Wyllie.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this list of the best shark movies of all time, right, or is something missing from this list?

