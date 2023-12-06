Net Masters: Ranking the 22 Greatest Shooters in NBA History

It feels impossible to define what a great shooter is compared to a great scorer. Michael Jordan is perhaps the best scorer ever, but is he one of the best shooters ever? Not necessarily because of his abysmal percentages from the three-point line. A spot-up shooter who only stands in the corner and launches might not be as valuable as someone who can shoot from various places on the floor.

For this list, the best shooters will be ranked based on their complete package of skills. To be the best shooter, you have to be incredible from the three-point line, the free-throw line, and from two-point range.

1. Steph Curry

Steph Curry changed basketball forever, destroying the geometry of an NBA court and forcing defenses to guard areas of hardwood they would never have dreamed of in the first 60 years of the league. Curry leads the NBA in all-time three-point shots made, and he possesses a 50-40-90 season in 2016.

2. Ray Allen

Ray Allen doesn't get all of the respect he deserves due to playing a specific role with the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. When he was in Seattle and Milwaukee, Allen had an incredible ability to shoot from three, drive to the paint, and even pull up for a midrange jump shot. Before Steph Curry, it was pretty clear Ray Allen was as good of a shooter as there ever was.

3. Larry Bird

Larry Bird might be the best shooter if he played in the three-point happy era of the 2010s and 2020s. Back in the 1980s, the three was a primitive shot that teams discouraged players to take. Even still, Bird won multiple three-point contests at the All-Star Weekend and shot 50-40-90 twice.

4. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson catches fire in ways no other shooter ever has in NBA history. From historic playoff outings in Oklahoma City to regular season performances where he scored 60 points on 11 dribbles, Klay's shot feels majestic and automatic more often than not. His textbook release compliments Steph Curry and makes the Golden State Warriors unguardable.

5. Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller's unorthodox release and gritty play style helped him become the most lethal shooter of the 1990s and the best three-point marksman ever at the time of his retirement. Miller's Indiana Pacers teams often came up short to more talented squads, but Miller was as clutch as they come.

6. Steve Nash

Steve Nash's main flaw was that he never shot the ball enough. He holds the record for most 50-40-90 seasons with four. Every time Nash became aggressive in scoring the basketball, the Suns and Mavs became much better. His coaches should have encouraged this decision more often, which would have led to him moving up this list.

7. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki pioneered the tall shooter in the NBA. Without Dirk taking long-distance shots, people like Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Victor Wembanyama would stay in the paint. Dirk's one-footed fadeaway is perhaps the most unstoppable weapon in NBA history.

8. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's long wingspan, silky smooth jumpers from the midrange, and the three-point area still seem unfair sometimes. Putting a hand up simply isn't good enough when it's Kevin Durant. His size and skill as a shooter are unmatched in NBA history.

9. Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is the first non-star on this list, but he deserves a place in the pantheon of great snipers. His accuracy behind the three-point line completely changed how other teams guarded Korver's squads, and he was often treated like a star player when he was on the Atlanta Hawks.

10. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard does everything Steph Curry does, just much worse. This seems like a backhanded compliment, but even Diet Steph is an incredible basketball player and shooter. Lillard has garnered the nickname “Logo Lillard” for his tendency to obliterate defenses from an incredibly far distance.

11. Pete Maravich

Pete Maravich would have benefited from a three-point line more than any other game legend from the 1970s. He often took shots from deep in the court even without a reward of an extra point, opening up the game for today's stars like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard. There was nothing like watching the show Pistol put on.

12. Jerry West

Jerry West used his strength and extra height to become the most deadly midrange shooter of the 1960s and early 1970s. Once again, a three-point line would have given him an additional option when he was shooting the basketball, as he so often took shots from well beyond the top of the key when propelling the Lakers to the NBA Finals every year.

13. J.J. Reddick

J.J. Reddick, much like Kyle Korver, became one of the most feared spot-up shooters and players moving off a screen in NBA history. With the help of Chris Paul, Reddick scored at will with the Los Angeles Clippers, adding an entirely different dimension to their offense that already featured Blake Griffin and others.

14. Rick Barry

Rick Barry's one-handed free throws were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to his shooting. He equally dominated at the midrange and often took shots from deep in the court like Larry Bird and other forwards later in the history of the NBA.

15. Mark Price

Mark Price may have been a little small, but he found a way to get his shot off from anywhere on the court. With career shooting percentages of 47-40-90, Price is one of the most efficient guards in the sport's history. He often trains players in the current NBA on how to shoot free throws.

16. Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin's left-handed release made him unique amongst the NBA's best shooters. Although he never entered the 50-40-90 club, Mullin had multiple seasons averaging over 45% from the three-point line, a truly astonishing number during the 1990s.

17. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving gets more shine for his dribbling and finishing than his shooting, but this tertiary skill sets him apart from his peers. His ability to get his shot off in many ways and shoot over taller defenders makes him unique.

18. Drazen Petrovic

Drazen Petrovic tragically perished in a car accident before he could fulfill his immense potential in the NBA. During his short stint with the New Jersey Nets, Petrovic demonstrated an innate shot-making ability matched by few others. He blazed a trail for other foreign-born players to enter the NBA.

19. Dennis Scott

Dennis Scott dominated a three-point era aided by the shortening of the line, but his prolific shot-making should be commended nonetheless. Scott's marksmanship helped him garner the nickname “3D” while playing for teams like the Orlando Magic.

20. Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr is one of the NBA's grandest champions, and shooting was his claim to fame. He didn't take many shots playing next to Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, but Kerr always stayed ready for his opportunity to help out the stars on his team with timely buckets.

21. Dale Ellis

Dale Ellis made shooting an art form at a time when the goal was still to get the ball as close to the basket as possible. Ellis played most of his prime with the Seattle SuperSonics and still ranks in the top 30 all-time for three-pointers made.

22. James Harden

James Harden's game wasn't always pretty, but his predilection for scoring and shooting must be commended. Combining a prolific three-point and free-throw attack, James Harden directed defenses better than anyone in the league for five years in the late 2010s.