27 of the Greatest Television Shows To Watch on Repeat

From the popular to the underground, everyone has a favorite TV show they readily recommend to anyone who will listen. Whether it's a classic sitcom, a new-age drama, or a quirky mockumentary, we have no shortage of content at our fingertips.

Some shows endure more than others, lingering in our minds and hearts long after their finales. The following are hailed as some of the greatest television shows to grace screens everywhere.

1. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Mindhunter stands out even among an oversaturated true crime genre thanks to its blend of psychological analysis, intriguing protagonists, and eerie score. If you're intrigued by serial killers, including the infamous Charlie Manson, you can't miss this show.

2. Ozark (2017-2022)

Ozark is one of the most clever and intense crime dramas around. Follow Marty and his family as they attempt to circumvent the grasp of a ruthless drug cartel. Of course, that task requires making the cartel a lot of money while avoiding local rivals and the FBI.

3. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

Ahead of its time, The Twilight Zone remains a mind-bending classic enjoyed by casual viewers and die-hard fans alike. With every episode offering a new story, you never knew what you would encounter- and that was part of the appeal.

4. Taxi (1978-1983)

Taxi is an Emmy-winning sitcom that captured the hearts of many in the late 70s and early 80s. This ensemble comedy has lovable but complex characters, hilarious storylines, and witty jokes that will have you rolling on the floor.

5. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular shows of the 21st century, with Bryan Cranston starring as a high school science teacher turned drug dealer after receiving a cancer diagnosis. With a star-studded cast and episodes that range from hilarious to heartbreaking, Breaking Bad will go down in history as a TV icon.

6. I Love Lucy (1951-1957)

This lighthearted sitcom stars Lucille Ball in her comedy prime, and the world wasn't ready for Lucy and her antics. Groundbreaking for its portrayal of a strong female lead in a relationship where her views were valued, I Love Lucy paved the way for sitcoms of the late 20th century and beyond. Not to mention that anyone who has seen the show can't look at a conveyor belt the same way!

7. Columbo (1971-1978)

Columbo is a classic mystery show with whodunit plots and a charismatic but gruff detective. Unlike crime shows of the era, viewers got to see who the villain was at the beginning of each episode- which made watching Columbo and the team look for clues much more fun. Other shows went on to adopt a similar format, including The Mentalist.

8. The Golden Girls (1985-1992)

The Golden Girls has truly stood the test of time, as it's one of the most rewatched shows on streaming services, despite being from a time before streaming existed. Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan have an effortless and comical chemistry that will never get old. The show followed the ordinary lives of four older women sharing a home to save on expenses. The ladies started as roommates and became close friends, all while growing increasingly involved in each other's lives.

9. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Seinfeld isn't for everyone, but the show aired for nine years for a reason! Elaine, Jerry, Kramer, and George were all horrible people with strange idiosyncrasies, and audiences ate it up. Seinfeld was an early adopter of meta concepts, including a storyline where the characters had their lives turned into a TV show and met the actors who would play them.

10. The West Wing (1999-2006)

With sensational talents like Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, and Allison Janney, The West Wing is one of the most gripping dramas ever. It tells the raw and intense stories of cutthroat presidential advisors and the political realities they navigate, with plenty of threats, drama, and scandal to sate viewer's appetites.

11. Frasier (1993-2004)

From the ever-sassy Eddie the dog to the ditzy and sweet Daphne to the grouchy father, every character in Frasier is distinct and lovable in their own way. The story centers around Dr. Frasier Crane, who attempts to host a successful radio show while juggling his family's and needy coworkers' needs.

12. Scrubs (2001-2010)

Medical dramas have become a plague on networks everywhere, but before burnout set in, Scrubs struck home with fans for almost ten years. The series follows the lives of medical students as they work to become fully-fledged doctors, all while balancing drama, medical anomalies, and humor.

13. MASH (1972-1983)

Set during the Korean War, every episode of MASH is distinctly captivating as the characters navigate serious wartime dilemmas while cracking absurd jokes. The Mobile Army Surgical Hospital members are memorable, and the decisions they make to save others are both hilarious and profound.

14. Lost (2004-2010)

Lost was a genuine cultural reset that changed the game for studios and upped audiences' expectations everywhere. The show follows the lives of several plane crash survivors as they hide secrets, turn on each other, and try to escape the perils of the supposed deserted island they landed on.

15. Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl, predictably, tells the dramatized true story of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, those who were impacted, and those who tried to intervene. The show offers haunting visuals and an incredible storyline, packing one season with a decade's worth of action.

16. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

The Sopranos had America in its clutches for six years, and the story of a family navigating the dangers and rewards of the mafia remains a cultural cornerstone. With stars like James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli, every episode was intense, packing on drama and intrigue while tackling grief, mental illness, and the impact of power.

17. Band of Brothers (2001)

Another mini-series that packs a heavy punch, Band of Brothers, is based on a true story and features dramatized portrayals of real-life soldiers. Every episode centered around a different character while showing the experiences the Easy Company endured during World War II, which include liberating a concentration camp. The compelling narratives and heartbreaking imagery struck a chord with viewers, especially in the wake of the September 11th, 2001 attacks.

18. Mad Men (2007-2015)

Mad Men is set in the 60s and takes place in a fast-paced and sketchy advertising office. The story plays into gender stereotypes prominent in the decade, showcasing pretty, demure secretaries, boisterous men dragging on cigarettes, and the tension that comes with high-pressure marketing deadlines. The show's aesthetic is second to none, with settings, clothing, and cars that jump right out of the midcentury.

19. The X-Files (1993-2002, 2016-2018)

Mulder and Scully are an iconic detective duo who solve unexplained cases concerning the supernatural, paranormal, and extraterrestrial, cementing The X-Files into the cultural zeitgeist. The show kept viewers on their toes and was so popular that a revival was launched in 2016.

20. Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

Another Bryan Cranston show, Malcolm in the Middle, stars Frankie Muniz as a genius kid stuck in a neurotic family. This series is wildly hilarious and relatable but never offensive, making it a timeless show safe for viewers of all ages.

21. The Simpsons (1989-)

Love it or hate it, The Simpsons is an iconic series showing no signs of showing down. While humorous, the show has no shortage of emotional moments while also offering meme-worthy quotes- and then there's that whole thing with Homer and the gang being able to predict the future. With over 30 seasons and more than 700 episodes, it's one of the most beloved shows that has spanned generations.

22. Star Trek (1966-1969)

Star Trek is credited with not only furthering the science fiction genre but also introducing fandom to pop culture. With iconic actors like Patrick Stewart, George Takei, and William Shatner, Trekkies tuned in regularly to watch the Enterprise crew's adventures, whether dealing with hostile aliens or navigating the socio-political climates of distant planets.

23. The Wire (2002-2008)

The Wire centers around the way police officers, drug dealers, and drug users view the narcotics industry in Baltimore. The role of local government in people's lives, as well as the impact of media, are also explored in this series. The show fits in with the likes of The Sopranos, which is fitting, given they were carried on the same network.

24. Twin Peaks (1990-1991, 2017)

Twin Peaks has an outlandish plot, incredible cast, and eerie mountain setting adorned with freaky events a la Stranger Things. While the story focuses on the murder of a student, this isn't your typical crime show, and fans everywhere can testify to that.

25. Monk (2002-2009)

Monk offered people a breath of fresh air in a cloudy, grim market of police dramas. Tony Shalhoub is a genius as the titular character Adrian Monk, who develops severe OCD after the death of his wife. Monk doesn't let his mental health slow him down- in fact, his compulsive behaviors aid his work.

26. Black Mirror (2011-)

Black Mirror offers a creepy look at the awful things technology can do, the hold tech has on us, and where we could end up as a population if we keep relying on it. The self-contained stories in each episode are shocking, riveting, and insightful. It's one of the most evocative and mind-bending shows of the 21st century, akin to The Twilight Zone.

27. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Dragons, magic, romance, death, war, family, and violence- when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. And plenty of people do, in gory fashion. Game of Thrones redefined the fantasy game and made the genre mainstream, attracting the attention of those who would typically shun the notion of mythical kingdoms. Viewers were obsessed with watching the characters, all belonging to different royal houses, fight for their place on the Iron Throne as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.