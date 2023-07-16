25 Greatest Television Shows of All Time, Do You Agree?

Everyone has their favorite TV show and will preach about it to others, but some shows are so widely loved they become iconic. While not everyone has the same taste in TV, most of the internet agrees that these 25 shows are the classics, even the modern ones.

1. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

I think this 100% deserves to be number one. The Twilight Zone, the original one, was so phenomenally made and mind-bending, and it's stood the test of time. I watched episodes in high school as part of an English class and was never the same again.

2. Taxi (1978-1983)

Taxi is an Emmy-winning sitcom that captured the hearts of many in the late 70s and early 80s. This ensemble comedy has lovable but complex characters, hilarious storylines, and witty jokes that will have you rolling on the floor.

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

You know this one was coming! Breaking Bad is one of the most popular shows from the 21st century, with Bryan Cranston playing a high school science teacher who unleashes the criminal within after a cancer diagnosis. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's performances are inspired, and the plot is insane.

4. I Love Lucy (1951-1957)

This lighthearted sitcom stars Lucille Ball in her comedy prime. The hijinks that ensue in this show will forever live in my heart, as the storylines and jokes were never anything but endearing and rib-tickling. It's impossible to watch this show and not fall in love with Lucy and her silly ways.

5. Columbo (1971-1978)

Columbo is a classic mystery show with whodunit plots and a charismatic but gruff detective. The style of the show made it extra fun for viewers to try and piece the crime together along with Columbo!

6. The Golden Girls (1985-1992)

The Golden Girls has truly stood the test of time, as it's one of the most rewatched shows on streaming services, despite being from a time before streaming existed. Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan have an effortless and comical chemistry that will never get old.

7. Seinfeld(1989-1998)

Seinfeld isn't for everyone, but many people, including myself, think it's one of the most clever and funny shows ever made. You love to hate the characters, and I have still never seen a better ending to a sitcom than the four of them getting tossed in jail for being jerks.

8. The West Wing (1999-2006)

With sensational talents like Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, and Allison Janney, The West Wing is one of the most gripping dramas of all time. It tells the raw and intense stories of cutthroat presidential advisors and the political realities they navigate.

9. Frasier (1993-2004)

In my opinion, not enough people love Frasier! From the ever-sassy Eddie the dog to the ditzy and sweet Daphne to the grouchy father, every character is distinct and lovable in their own way. It's a show with high-brow characters that deliver witty but relatable humor. And who doesn't love Kelsey Grammer?

10. Scrubs (2001-2010)

When discussing Scrubs, I like to pretend the last two seasons don't exist. But before that travesty, the show was endearing and funny, with the perfect balance of ridiculous humor and emotional situations.

11. MASH (1972-1983)

Every episode of MASH is distinctly captivating as the characters navigate serious wartime dilemmas while cracking silly jokes that will make your sides sore. MASH gave us iconic characters like Hawkeye and Radar, who are cultural heroes.

12. Lost (2004-2010)

Where to even big with this one? Lost was one of the best shows I can remember being completely enthralled in when watching. The last season is controversial, but the first few seasons are pure entertainment, and I have a special place in my heart for every character, but mostly Sawyer.

13. Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl is one of the newer shows on my list, but it's such a gripping and intense limited series that I had to include it. It will have you in tears clutching onto the arm of the couch because it's so dramatic and heartbreaking.

14. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

For six seasons, The Sopranos had everyone in America in its clutches. With stars like James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli, every episode was intense and almost stressful, but in an exciting way. I envy anyone who hasn't already seen this and gets to watch it for the first time.

15. Band of Brothers (2001)

This mini-series will rip your heart out, but it's completely unforgettable. It has big names like Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Fassbender, Donnie Wahlberg, and more. The story of these wartime brothers bonded in battle will cut into your soul and give you a new appreciation for what soldiers go through.

16. Mad Men (2007-2015)

Mad Men is set in the 60s in a fast-paced and somewhat sketchy advertising office, with pretty, quiet secretaries, boisterous men who are always dragging on a cigarette, and high-pressure ad deadlines. The actors and story are sensational, but it's also one of the most aesthetically pleasing shows.

17. X Files (1993-2002, 2016-2018)

Mulder and Scully are an iconic detective duo who solve unexplained cases concerning the supernatural, paranormal, and extraterrestrial. The episodes are compelling and shocking, always keeping you on your toes!

18. Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

Another Bryan Cranston show, Malcolm in the Middle stars Frankie Muniz as a genius kid stuck in a crazy family. This series is wildly hilarious and relatable but never offensive, making it a timeless family show.

19. The Simpsons (1989-)

No matter how you or I feel about The Simpsons, there is no denying it's an iconic series. With over 30 seasons and more than 700 episodes, it's one of the most beloved shows that has now spanned generations.

20. Star Trek (1966-1969)

I grew up with Star Trek, as I think many people did, and it was one of my family's go-to shows. With iconic actors like Patrick Stewart, George Takei, and William Shatner, Star Trek made history in all sorts of ways and undeniably belongs on this list.

21. The Wire (2002-2008)

The Wire feels like a super long movie in the sense that the story is so continuous and riveting that you feel entranced. This urban epic famously took place in Baltimore and was impeccably made, with every detail, line, and actor serving a distinct purpose within the narrative. It's a masterpiece, if there ever was one.

22. Twin Peaks (1990-1991, 2017)

Twin Peaks is weird and freaky in the loveliest way. The strange plot, outstanding cast, and cozy yet eerie mountain setting are all distinct, creating the odd little show that captivated multiple generations. If you haven't seen it yet buckle up because you're in for a doozy!

23. Monk (2002-2009)

There is no shortage of excellent detective and crime TV shows, but Monk offered people something different that makes it stand out. Tony Shalhoub is a genius in it, playing a meticulous and quirky detective who is amazing at his job because of odd behavior. And the supporting characters that deal with him are endearing and funny.

24. Black Mirror (2011-)

Black Mirror is a creepy look at the awful things technology can do and the hold tech has on us. The self-contained stories in each episode are shocking, riveting, and insightful. It's one of the most evocative and mind-bending shows of the 21st century, akin to The Twilight Zone.

25. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Please don't throw tomatoes at me, but this is not my top pick. However, the internet and everyone I know was obsessed with this show when it was on, so it had to make the list. With dragons, magic, romance, death, war, family, and everything in between, it's a wild ride.

