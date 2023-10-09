The Greatest Zombie Games of All Time

The zombie genre offers some of the most intense and heartbreaking moments in entertainment. This even goes for zombie video games with their heart-pounding action and emotional moments. While many zombie games exist, few make it into the best zombie games of all time.

These greatest zombie games of all time include titles in no particular order that feature the undead and zombie-adjacent games like The Last of Us. These games promote the best gameplay, setting, and moments for the zombie genre.

1. The Walking Dead Season 1

Telltale’s take on the classic zombie comic book series from Robert Kirkman showcases this torn version of the United States with tremendous impact. Players see the heartbreaking deaths and twists of the TV series and comics and decide how each event happens.

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops

While not the first Call of Duty game to feature the classic Zombies mode, it turned the undead experience into something special. Players explore World War II maps with barricades to help them survive against waves of zombies. For a grounded and challenging zombie game, players should look no further.

3. Days Gone

Days Gone has a unique perspective mix of broad and personal. On the former side, it features massive swarms of thousands of zombies chasing after the player at once. But on the other hand, its plot focuses on a broken man in the post-apocalypse.

4. The Last of Us

The Last of Us broke ground as one of the most emotional and well-written video games of all time. It took the twists and survival nature of shows like The Walking Dead and applied it to a gritty tale about a man guiding a young girl across the country.

5. Resident Evil 2 Remake

Few remakes do what Resident Evil 2 Remake from Capcom did. It popularized an otherwise messy and outdated survival horror experience. Players pick between Claire and Leon as the player character, which offers two separate playthroughs through the zombie-infested Raccoon City.

6. Project Zomboid

If players ignore the shallow graphics, they’ll find one of the most impressive zombie simulators in video games. Players take the role of a survivor, managing resources, their mood, and, of course, the zombie horde. It has immense challenges worth checking out.

7. DayZ

This open-world multiplayer game brought a competitive aspect to zombie games. Players compete against both the undead and the other players around them. It provides a unique experience in which the community crafts its tales of how to deal with one another.

8. State of Decay 2

While the first game features a mixed experience, State of Decay 2 improved in terms of bugs, graphics, and gameplay. Players can play alone or with friends in an open world where they scavenge and fight off zombies. It features a more intimate multiplayer experience, which feels great.

9. The House of the Dead

This on-rails game first appeared for many players in arcades and restaurants worldwide. Players blast zombies before they can tear them apart through various levels. While it has simple gameplay, the detail in the zombie’s designs makes it quite scary.

10. Zombie Army 4: Dead War

This unique take on the Sniper Elite series features a twisted World War II where the Nazis employ the undead to fight for them. Players use sniper rifles and other weapons to make it through intense missions with many gory effects.

11. Dead Rising 2

Many zombie games focus on the serious and dark, but this Capcom title opts for a more lighthearted approach. Players take on the role of Chuck Greene as he tries to craft weapons and smash the undead to bits. It has such wacky weapon combos and goofy moments in the story.

12. Plants vs. Zombies

This bizarre mobile game featured zombie gameplay meant for all ages. Instead of disturbing effects, players build defenses with their plant armies to fend off waves of zombies. Its cutesy and colorful graphics broadened the zombie genre to a new audience.

13. Dying Light 2

This open-world first-person game features some of the more horrifying and intense zombie experiences. At nighttime, zombies become even more terrifying as the player tries to escape them. With its emphasis on parkour elements, this remains one of the more unique zombie games.

14. Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Rocksteady took the already-brilliant Red Dead Redemption and gave the Wild West a gruesome overhaul. Instead of gangs and outlaws, zombies populate the world, and players have to ride their horses and survive in an expansion that rivals its base game.

15. Left 4 Dead 2

Cooperation plays a vital role in this Valve multiplayer game, where a squad of players gathers together to complete missions and survive against zombies. It has so much variation in terms of weapons, skills, and even the zombie enemies.

16. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

The second Treyarch Black Ops title took its Zombies mode in a unique direction with TranZit. This experience featured a train where players explored various parts of a massive map while still fending off waves of zombies. This varied gameplay made both single-player and multiplayer lobbies much better.

17. The Last of Us Part 2

This sequel about the infected somehow took the series in an even darker direction. Full of hate and difficult-to-swallow messages, Joel and Ellie’s tale of survival in the post-apocalypse remains one of the best-written games in existence.

18. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 became one of the greatest zombie-like survival horror experiences when it first hit shelves, and it only got better with its remake. With modern graphics and gameplay, it feels even better to fight as Leon in his mission to save the daughter of the President of the United States.

19. Zombies Ate My Neighbor

This 1990s experience on the Sega Genesis creeped out many kids at the time despite its all-ages focus. The colorful levels see players survive against zombies in their neighborhoods. The challenge comes from its primary focus on saving others amid a zombie outbreak.

20. World War Z

This video game adaptation of the novel and movie franchise takes the idea of hordes of countless zombies and translates it into a multiplayer game. Players cooperate with others to make it through various missions based on the classic story. It has a strong community that still plays it.

21. Dead Island 2

It took way too long for Dead Island 2 to come out, but it paid off in the end. This unique take on Hollywood in the zombie apocalypse, with its goofy weapons and characters, feels even better than the original. Its open-world RPG format feels fresh for the overstuffed zombie genre.

22. Dead Space

This sci-fi horror series sees a regular guy swept up in a race to survive on a ship full of monstrous zombie-like beasts known as Necromorphs. The first game feels the best, especially in its remake form, with cramped corridors, welcome customization, and one of the most terrifying experiences for zombie fans.