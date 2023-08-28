Green Day Turn Trump Mugshot Into Ultimate Nimrod Charity Shirt

Green Day has created a limited edition T-shirt featuring Trump's mugshot to raise funds for the Greater Good Music charity that partners with artists on tour to supply healthy food distributions before show time to low-income women, children, and elderly people so they do not have to go hungry.

In particular, the cash is headed to Hawaii to provide “food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

Trump's Mugshot Goes Viral

Trump's mugshot went viral after it was released to the public, following the former US President surrendering in Georgia after being charged with racketeering as part of a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in the state. Trump was processed on Thursday (August 24) and released from the Atlanta jail on a $200,000 bail bond. The trial is expected to start in March, but a firm date has yet to be set.

Trump was booked on more than a dozen charges in connection with his efforts to reverse Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. Atlanta District Attorney F. Willis, a self-proclaimed “fan” of RICO, is using the state's broad racketeering laws to charge Trump and his co-defendants with a variety of felonies including making false statements, filing false documents and forgeries, impersonating officials, computer breaches, and attempts to influence witnesses.

His arrest in Georgia marks the fourth time in five months that Trump has been booked in connection with a criminal case, but it's the first time a police booking photo has been released to the public.

Get The Shirt

The Ultimate Nimrod shirt, available for 72 hours, recreates the artwork from Greenday's 1997 album Nimrod but replaces the images of Frederick Banting and Charles Best with Trump's Georgia mugshot being covered with the album's title.

Earlier this month, the veteran pop-punk band announced a 30th-anniversary reissue of their seminal third album (and major label debut), which is set for release on September 29.