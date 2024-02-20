20 U.S. States Leading the Way in Green Jobs

Green jobs are all about saving the environment by lowering greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, President Joe Biden created the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to help the renewable energy industry. The IRA allocated $370 billion in tax credits to fund green careers. Now, there are over 100,000 jobs available.

Kansas

This beautiful state is leading the rest with the most green jobs created since 2023. Over 20,500 opportunities are now available in Kansas as part of the $4 billion funds allocated to the De Soto region. Tesla's new battery plant will soon create even more green maintenance and production jobs.

Georgia

Most of Georgia's $15.27 billion budget went towards creating more than 16,600 green jobs. Other long-term initiatives include the establishment of an electric battery plant and a solar panel factory. As a result, assemblers, engineers, and plant operators will be in high demand.

Tennessee

This southeastern state received $10.9 billion to create energy independence. This investment has produced upwards of 11,750 jobs so far. The new battery plants will need qualified technicians, operators, and engineers.

Arizona

Arizona is moving forward despite the setback to its solar panel factory initiative. Its $4.15 billion budget has created more than 13,000 employment options. This southwestern state also has one of the largest concentrations of projects in the green sector.

Michigan

Michigan plans to create over 167,000 green jobs in the next decade. So far, upwards of 9,500 opportunities exist. The $7.2 billion budget will lead to energy vehicle (EV) charging stations and new battery manufacturing sites.

North Carolina

The $4.18 billion allotment has created over 4,100 labor positions so far. An EV factory is in the works for workers who can design, install, maintain, and sell these vehicles.

Ohio

Ohio is a rising state in the clean energy industry. More than 3,550 jobs already exist from the $4.8 billion budget. A rise in wind and solar expansion projects will also provide more opportunities.

Nevada

This western state has over 3,400 green jobs in the works. It's projected to have 40,000 more available in the next few years. Its $3.8 billion allocation includes the construction of a Tesla battery factory.

South Carolina

South Carolina has generated more than 3,500 green careers so far. Giants like BMW and Bosch are working to create more opportunities. EVs, electric motors, and new battery manufacturing sites are part of its $6.27 billion budget.

Texas

Manufacturing and expansion plans are underway for more EV facilities in Texas. Solar roofs, a solar park, and more have led to over 2,500 jobs. Wind and solar projects are part of its $5.1 billion funding.

Idaho

Idaho has the most concentrated number of green jobs in the U.S. At least 2,000 opportunities will be created from its $15 billion allocation.

West Virginia

Over 2,000 jobs are available in this mid-Atlantic state. Its $766 million budget includes new battery facilities and electric buses. Employment for technicians, mechanics, and bus drivers is therefore on the rise.

Minnesota

With Minnesota losing its coal-powered plants, solar electricity became the perfect replacement. Much of the $796 million went to expanding the Heliene solar plant project, which is now one of the largest in the U.S.

Colorado

Colorado plans to outdo China with the largest turbine in the world. The green job opportunities here could best the steel plant industry. Its wind and solar expansion plans are part of its $400 million budget.

Washington

Washington has $882 million dedicated to sustainable energy careers. Several cities need professional construction, manufacturing, and transportation workers.

New York

The Big Apple has $564 million dedicated to a sustainable economy. Initiatives for energy-efficient rooftops require installation work, for example. Turbine projects will create 13,000 additional jobs.

Iowa

Iowa has the third-lowest unemployment rate in the country. Wind energy jobs are on the rise in this state. Iowa's green sector is projected to experience a 9.9% growth from 2016 to 2026.

Pennsylvania

With a $250 million budget, this state can expect to create 200,000 green careers. According to Green Jobs Now, an estimated 1.5 million people could also learn the necessary skills to secure a clean energy job.

Louisiana

Louisiana is a leading state in green energy production. They're focused on blue hydrogen, a fuel that produces less greenhouse gas emissions. With its $849 million allocation, engineers, installers, and specialists are in high demand.

South Dakota

In 2022, there have been well over 12,000 green jobs in the beautiful state of South Dakota. Many energy-efficient solar, battery, and grid modernization careers are also available.