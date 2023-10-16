The Urgent Need for Greener Homes: How To Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

Two-thirds of the world's greenhouse gas emissions are related to household consumption, whether directly or indirectly. This makes it imperative for the environmentally conscious to design households and working spaces that consume less energy to reduce one's carbon footprint. But how does one even begin?

Sustainability begins at home. Research conducted in late 2020 shows that our homes are directly and indirectly responsible for creating two-thirds of global GHG emissions. It is, thus, essential to design our home and work spaces in ways that are environmentally friendly and sustainable in the long run.

Designing a sustainable home and workspace doesn't just help the environment. It can also seriously reduce the amount of money you have to shell out to pay hefty power bills. This is why making sustainable choices from the beginning is essential when building a space for yourself and your household.

After all, when creating a space from scratch, you have complete control over building materials and design and focus on making choices that reduce your carbon footprint in the long run. That said, if you already have a home, you can still tweak the design and build habits that make your household more sustainable.

Ways to Design a Sustainable Household

There are a million tiny and big ways to design a sustainable household. This includes swapping old appliances for energy-efficient ones, opting for smart lighting, and making utmost use of renewable energy. For someone building their homes from scratch or doing major renovations, this can mean installing large windows to create comfortable, well-lit, energy-efficient spaces.

Another major factor to consider is the heating and cooling of the household. More than half of the household energy consumption in the United States goes into running air conditioners, refrigerators, heaters, and other such devices. Together, they drive up the power bills.

Some great ways to severely reduce this usage are installing smart meters and ensuring your home's walls and attic are adequately insulated. For insulation, something as simple as newspapers can come in handy. Newspapers as insulation are not only environmentally friendly but also great at conserving energy, reducing heat loss during winters, and protecting against excess heat in summers.

Smart meters can help you track your daily and monthly energy usage to make more energy-efficient choices. Here are a few more tips for designing a more sustainable home and workspace:

Make Use of Natural, Renewable Resources

There are abundant natural resources around us, and you can use them to power your sustainable household. Large windows with sheer curtains don't just add to the aesthetic of every room but also help you make use of natural light to conserve energy. Rainwater is another abundant resource. If you can set up a rainwater harvesting system in your backyard, you can use it to water your garden, etc. Solar panels also make for an excellent long-term investment. These systems can ideally eradicate your energy bill while significantly reducing your carbon footprint.

Use Sustainable Building Materials

Wood, linen, stone, etc., are all great organic building materials. And they add to the visual appeal of spaces. Using sustainable and organic building materials can severely reduce your carbon footprint. They are also the healthier choice, not just for the environment but also for you and your family.

Invest in Smart, Energy-Saving Options

Modern appliances often have star ratings depicting how much energy they save. The higher their star rating, the less energy they consume. So, investing in appliances with a higher star rating is always better. Instead of using energy-guzzling devices, swap them for smart, newer tech that turns them off when they are not in use, thus conserving energy and helping you save money.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Of course, reusing and recycling everything that can be makes up a considerable part of a sustainable lifestyle. There are several ways to do it. You can reduce food wastage by organizing and storing all the produce and food items so they stay fresh for longer. Kitchen waste can go into a simple compost bin. Or, you can go the extra mile and invest in a food waste processing system that doesn't just give you fertilizers for your yard but also biogas for the house.

When it comes to household appliances, investing in energy-efficient and durable things is better so you don't have to swap them for an upgrade every one or two years. If you do need to buy something, say, a piece of furniture, check if you can upcycle existing options to fulfill your needs. Thrifting what you need is another way to keep your shopping habits environment-friendly.

This article was produced by Joy and Thrill and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.