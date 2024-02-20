Throwaway Culture Grows: Are Greenwashed Air Compressors To Blame?

Globally, more than two billion tons of municipal solid waste were produced in 2020, and experts predict that number will rise to close to four billion by 2050, according to Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program in 2020.

The problem has only gotten worse as increasing numbers of people embrace the modern throwaway culture.

Throwaway culture is the mentality of using it and tossing it. America has long been a consumer-driven society, where individuals tend to flock to items with a shorter lifespan for convenience, such as single-use plastics or fast fashion trends.

This appears to be true for oil-free air compressors, and so, just like fast fashion that gets thrown away when it isn’t purchased, one must consider the impact these air compressors will have when they no longer work.

Oil-free air compressors gained popularity due to their versatility and portability and find extensive use in households and basic contractor tasks. What separates oil-free air compressors from air compressors that lubricate with oil is that they use Teflon or another friction-reduction material within the compression chamber. Unlike oil, these lubricating materials do not have to be topped off.

Marketed as eco-friendly solutions, these devices surged in popularity, promising energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprints. However, critics argue that this emerald sheen might be just another facet of greenwashing, masking the environmental costs of manufacturing, usage, and disposal.

Are oil-free air compressors genuinely green, or are they contributing to the very problem they claim to solve?

Advantages and Disadvantages of Oil-Free Air Compressors

To better understand why the oil-free air compressor market is growing, let’s take a look at some of the advantages:

Cost and Size: Oil-free air compressors are a budget-friendly choice and lighter in weight than oil-lubricated models. This makes them ideal for individuals who want a model that is both affordable and portable.

Maintenance: These compressors require minimal maintenance since they eliminate the need for oil filters and regular oil changes. This saves users both time and resources, making them a convenient option for those seeking hassle-free operation.

Now for the drawbacks:

Noise: The absence of lubricating oil can result in louder operational noise as parts rub against each other within the compressor. Although modern oil-free models incorporate sound dampening and soundproofing techniques to mitigate noise levels, some users may still find them relatively loud.

Durability: Despite their initial cost-effectiveness, oil-free compressors may have a shorter lifespan compared to oil-lubricated models. The friction-resistant coating on moving parts can wear off over time, leading to increased vulnerability to friction-induced damage.

The Lifespan of Oil-Free Air Compressors

Out of the two drawbacks, the durability of oil-free air compressors is the most pressing. Yes, when comparing the lifespan of oil-free and oil-lubed air compressors, the amount of years they may work is relatively the same.

For example, an oil-lubed air compressor will last 10-20 years, comparable to an oil-free rotary screw compressor lasting 20-30 years. However, the difference in hours used is shocking.

For oil-free air compressors, the service hours generally range from 2,000 to 8,000 hours. Meanwhile, oil-lubed compressors will run for about 15,000 to 20,000 hours or longer, depending on the make and model.

Those who purchase an oil-free air compressor for their contracting work rack up those 2,000 service hours relatively quickly, leading to them purchasing yet another air compressor sooner.

In fact, according to CoherentMI’s recent report, the Oil-Free Air Compressor market projects a remarkable year-to-year growth of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach a staggering US$33.17 billion.

That growth could be for the wrong reasons.

Oil-Free Air Compressors and Throwaway Culture?

Due to the lower durability of oil-free air compressors, using them for anything other than shorter bursts of activity leads to them burning out more quickly. Since the lubricants cannot be replaced once worn away, there is nowhere for the oil-free air compressor to go but the dumpster.

Meanwhile, oil-lubed air compressors can be maintained with oil changes and a variety of lubricating stances. Their parts can also be replaced.

That keeps them out of the landfill for longer.

The Impact of Throwaway Culture

Manufacturers, driven by profit motives and market demand, often account for planned obsolescence. Components are engineered to wear out over time, making repairs or upgrades uneconomical or impossible.

As a result, users are encouraged to replace the entire compressor rather than invest in maintenance or repairs, perpetuating a culture of disposability and waste generation.

With other components that cannot be recycled incorporated into the overall design of oil-free air compressors, particularly those most commonly purchased for DIY and home use – within the 0-50 HP range, these air compressors may end up growing more than the market but plastic and electronic waste, as well.

The Future of Oil-Free Air Compressors

While oil-free compressors offer affordability and low maintenance, their shorter lifespan contributes to waste. Advocating for products designed for durability and repairability is essential to combating this trend and fostering a more sustainable future.

