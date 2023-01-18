Greta Thunberg Arrest Was a Hoax; The Whole World Is Staged

Greta Thunberg was detained by German police on January 17, 2023 during a protest with fellow activists against the expansion of a coal mine in the small village of Lützerath, near Monchengladbach. The photo of Thunberg being carried by three policemen circulated the internet like wildfire – which critics now allege was the intention of the “fake” arrest.

Following the news of the arrest, the German authorities clarified that Thunberg wasn’t arrested, and would be released alongside the other detainees once they had verified their IDs. Thunberg also tweeted when she was released.

Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening.



Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023

The young climate activist is being accused of staging the whole incident, and a “behind-the-scenes” video of Thunberg smiling and laughing with the police with photographers around her taking photos is now spreading across the internet.

Yes, the Greta Thunberg arrest was staged for the establishment media. pic.twitter.com/UYqVl5zodp — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) January 17, 2023

@NaviNabob chose to look at it from another perspective:

“This doesn't show it was staged. It just shows that police are happy to pose for photos with the most famous kid in the world while the media is everywhere. Police can be VERY lax with duties when they agree with the protest. Remember some capitol police on Jan. 6th posing?”

@JoshMepham threw shade at Americans: “No, that's just police being civil and respectful – a foreign concept to most Americans.”

People have tagged it a cry for attention, and accused her of “abusing” her influence.

I highly doubt she was arrested and charged… she is such a terrible role model as a criminal record won’t affect her financially but poor kids who copy her will have no future if they do as she does… she’s an embarrassment. — Elaine Auriel (@doroTV8) January 18, 2023

@OilLondonTV tweeted: “No one wants to see you pretend to get arrested for the cameras, Greta.”

No one wants to see you pretend to get arrested for the cameras, Greta. People want to see you stop pushing Lithium & Cobalt used for renewable energy batteries! pic.twitter.com/9XcruHRZVT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 18, 2023

“Greta doesn’t care about child labor and slavery as it suits her agenda,” someone replied.

Another thought it was wrong to bully the young climate hero. “Why don't you do it yourself if you think it's that important…you are old enough to go protest…leave the kid alone.”

“May God protect sincere people out there,” @BlankJaydee prayed.

Prophet Muhammad PBUH said, “Time will come when liars will be appointed to lead people, the truthful people will be called liars and the liars will be called truthful”



If the matrix want you fall or rise, they will create the means…



May God protect sincere people out there — Abu Samira (@BlankJaydee) January 18, 2023

@OilLondonTV also suggested better, helpful ways Thunberg could use her “staging” abilities.

Dear @GretaThunberg



Next time you want to stage your climate protest & ‘fake’ arrest for the mainstream media, how about you go to the Democratic Republic of Congo and protest 5 year olds being enslaved to mine Cobalt & Lithium for electric cars & solar panels. #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/Fr8wvo2Auy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 18, 2023

“Try researching before claiming something,” said @pixiepriest, believing strongly that the arrest was not just some conspiracy.

Here is the whole video showing she was detained and then later released. The police in Germany were kind enough to stop for press photos. Try researching before claiming something.https://t.co/Dah7uiJT8R — PL 🇳🇴🌻♎🚹 (@pixiepriest) January 18, 2023

The German police have however denied the allegation that the arrest was staged through a spokesperson who said, “We would never give ourselves to make such recordings.”

