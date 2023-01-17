Greta Thunberg Detained by Police in Germany During Eco Protest

Barely weeks after the online spat with popular influencer Andrew Tate, climate activist Greta Thunberg has once again returned to the spotlight.

According to a report by CNN, Thunberg was detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath.

Thunberg joined other activists and villagers to protest against plan to demolish the village for expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine.

The moment climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in Germany.



The 20 year-old was among a group of environmental protesters demonstrating against the ongoing destruction of the village of Luezterath to make way for a coal mine expansion. pic.twitter.com/yWQU4DqwSW — Euronews Green (@euronewsgreen) January 17, 2023

Video and pictures of Thunberg being carried out by the police has circulated the internet, and Twitter is going wild over the news.

Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police, protesting against coal mine expansion pic.twitter.com/8aFyWL6r1v — 💌 shit you should care about 💌 (@SYSCAbout) January 17, 2023

“I aspire to be as unbothered as Greta Thunberg being carried away by German police,” someone said, referring to the smile on her face as she is carried out of the scene.

@LidiaNews asked the question everyone else has been asking: “WHERE ARE HER PARENTS?!”

“Imagine being a child and having the entire world know you and hate you,” said @LayahHeilpern.

I actually feel really sorry for Greta Thunberg. Her parents should be in jail for child abuse. I’m somewhat well known and don’t really like it. Imagine being a child and having the entire world know you and hate you. Traumatising. — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) January 17, 2023

Someone shared a funny joke of Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate “bumping into each other at the station.”

Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg bumping into each other down at the station pic.twitter.com/dE6YYknEMa — Dishan (@Dishandelier) January 17, 2023

One said, “Greta Thunberg missed Andrew Tate so much she is following him to jail cell. Name a better love story than this.”

Greta Thunberg missed Andrew Tate so much she is following him to jail cell. Name a better love story than this 😭#FreeTopG #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/RHHQSwxzTC — Red Cale (@RedCaleLife) January 17, 2023

@krassenstein is gathering support for the young climate hero. “She's an incredible young woman.”

BREAKING: German police have just detained Greta Thunberg for protesting a new coal mine.



Let’s give @GretaThunberg our support! She’s an incredible young woman. pic.twitter.com/6TIQa0cFCZ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 17, 2023

More people have shown solidarity.

Solidarity to @GretaThunberg who has been arrested for protesting a coal mine.



She called expansion of the mine a “betrayal of present and future generations.”



“Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable.”pic.twitter.com/PdiFC0im3r — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 17, 2023

“Hilarious how both Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate are in jail right now,” someone said.

Hilarious how both Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate are in jail right now pic.twitter.com/5GinDTaNVk — Arjun* (@mxtaverse) January 17, 2023

@BladeoftheS said, “Cowardly police have to attack Greta Thunberg in real life because they were too scared to face her on Twitter.”

HOW DARE YOU. Seriously, how many cops are really necessary to arrest @GretaThunberg? She's a very small human. Shame on you, policemen. pic.twitter.com/ttLPuVLu8T — Zak This Was Fun Claxton 🌊💙 (@zakclaxton) January 17, 2023

@anzu_white said it's the “second time in a week.”

NOW – Police remove Greta Thunberg from an anti-coal protest in Germany for the second time in a week.🙄 pic.twitter.com/1dVdF1nCFz — Anzu Coco White (@anzu_white) January 17, 2023

@sj_rudolphi wrote: “In the name of greed and destruction she was arrested today while protecting our land and living conditions #germany #Deutschland.”

However, according to recent reports, Thunberg was not “arrested” and would be released, along with other detainees, once her ID had been checked.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.