Bad Taste Or Tastes Bad? Gen Z ‘Celebrates’ Grimace Shake

The Grimace milkshake is now available at McDonald's, and as Gen Z has a tendency to do, they've turned it into a meme.

Haven't heard of it? We'll explain: the “Grimace milkshake” is a limited-edition, berry-flavored purple frappuccino beverage. Despite the fact the character has been suspiciously absent from McDonald's marketing, the company is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a Birthday Meal and the special shake.

TikTok Celebrates Grimace . . . Sort Of

The TikTok videos suggest that Gen Z customers are out celebrating Grimace in unexpected numbers. Lucky for us, they're (of course) filming their antics.

Everything always starts out innocent, with people ordering drinks and taking a sip. But then things go very M. Night Shyamalan. TikTok user topher703, for example, passed out under the hood of his car as the drink dripped from the vehicle to the asphalt.

Nico Felich orders the Grimace shake at the McDonald's drive-thru. But in a twist, he waits until he gets home for a “seizure” to take him.

In this haunting rendition of the meme, Isaac Fishman enjoys his purple drink by his piano and passes out in the woods.

Max Eckerman goes belly up in the water with the cup in his hand.

Jaiden Medina keels over the bike rack at the McDonald's parking lot.

Bad Taste or Tastes Bad?

Does the Grimace shake taste as bad as the TikTok videos suggest, or are the memes part of the mythos surrounding its namesake character? Since his debut in 1971, people have described Grimace as a representation of either a milkshake, a taste bud, or just a regular purple blob. His name, however, comes from the ugly or contorted facial expression people make that indicates pain or disapproval.

The Grimace milkshake will be at McDonald's for a while. If these videos are anything to go by, though, try it at your own risk.