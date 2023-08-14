Caught in the Crossfire: 15 Intense Films Featuring Protagonists Who Witness Murders

Hollywood makes us think that witnessing an unnatural death is just as sinister as doing the deed. We watch the witness to the crime and think, “Oh man, you really shouldn't have witnessed that.” It makes for great suspense.

These 15 movies are ideally suited to heighten the drama in your household on an otherwise uneventful evening.

1 – The Fugitive

In the first of two appearances on this list, Harrison Ford plays a doctor wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, except he didn't murder his wife. Worse yet, Ford's Dr. Kimble knows who did murder his wife and he has to find him before it's too late.

Yeah, right, Harry. Get in the squad car.

2 – Body Double

A 1984 thriller from acclaimed director Brian de Palma, Body Double is about a young actor's obsession with spying on a young woman in her home while he housesits a home nearby. But when he witnesses a murder, he's thrown in the middle of this new case.

3 – Road to Perdition

This Tom Hanks and Paul Newman mobster classic movie from Sam Mendes captures the gritty, pomade-slicked 1930s crime era masterfully. Part of the story involves a young boy witnessing homicidal mobster activities.

4 – The Girl Who Knew Too Much

This 1960s Italian movie is about a young woman who travels to Rome and while there, witnesses a murder. But when she goes to tell the authorities about what she saw, no one believes her because they can't find a body.

5 – Green Room

One of Anton Yelchin's last movies before his tragic passing, Green Room, tells the story of a band that witnesses something unsightly at a neo-Nazi bar. The punk band is forced to fight for their own survival as they're the targets of the dangerous skinheads.

6 – Rear Window

This Alfred Hitchcock movie is one of the most infamous titles from the classic director. The story follows a photographer who is nursing his broken leg. While looking out the window of his apartment, he starts watching his neighbor and begins to think his neighbor may have killed his wife.

7 – Blow Out

What happens when John Travolta accepts a job as a sound recordist for the movie studios? Not good stuff, it turns out. Blow Out is a Brian de Palma thriller and one of the better-received John Travolta movies.

8 – Judgment Night

All Emilio Estevez and Cuba Gooding, Jr. wanted was to watch a boxing match, but on the way, they witness a brutal murder where they two young men and their other two friends are running for their lives for the rest of the night.

9 – Witness

The Amish may not have iPads, blenders, Bose headphones, or electricity, but they do have murderers. Harrison Ford's character is investigating them, and a young Amish witness is helping. Are you going to watch and see what happens?

10 – Mr. Brooks

Earl Brooks is Portland's Man of the Year, but he has a secret too: he's a serial killer as well. After keeping his horrible secret under control, he ends up killing a couple. But this time, someone has caught him and they have a photograph of him, linking him to the murder.

11 – The Client

Based on the John Grisham novel, The Client follows a young boy with the misfortune of witnessing a mob-related death. Of all the deaths in the world to see, a mob-related death might be the worst.

12 – Collateral

Tom Cruise as a madman works so well because it's so darn believable. Therefore, his imitation of an unstable hitman tormenting Jamie Foxx (a cab driver) in Collateral made for great cinema. Along the way, Cruise does plenty of hitman things in front of the cabbie.

13 – North by Northwest

When an advertising man, Roger Thornhill, finds himself running from his everyday life after being mistaken for a government agent who committed a murder and is being looked for by a group of foreign spies and the police. But while on the run, he meets a woman he starts to fall for, only to realize she might not be the woman he thinks she is.

14 – Narrow Margin

When a woman secretly witnesses the murder of her blind date by a Mafia boss, she has to go into hiding without letting anyone know. But when the authorities finally find her, she has to run again because the mafia that killed her date is on her trail.

15 – Blind

After losing her sight in a car accident, a police academy student is forced to drop out of her program. But when she's the only witness to a crime, she uses her sleuthing skills to find important clues in the case.

Source: Reddit.