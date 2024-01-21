25 Grocery Store Buys That Are a Total Waste of Money

Grocery stores use lots of tricks like bright packaging, advertising, and strategic product placement to try and make us part with our hard-earned cash. And, while there are plenty of must-have essentials on the shelves, there are also lots of items that seem like good buys but are actually a total waste of money.

1. Pre-Cut Fruits and Vegetables

While pre-cut fruits and vegetables offer convenience, they're often significantly more expensive than their whole counterparts. Just spend a few extra minutes chopping and peeling at home to save money and reduce plastic waste from packaging.

2. Bottled Water

Bottled water is a drain on your finances and an environmental concern due to plastic waste. Investing in a good water filter or a reusable bottle can save you a bundle over time and is a better choice for the planet. I love my customized stainless steel bottle. It's dishwasher-safe and keeps my drinks hot or cold all day.

3. Brand Name Spices

Brand-name spices come with a hefty price tag compared to generic or store brands. The quality and flavor are comparable in most cases, so opt for the less expensive versions to spice up your meals without burning a hole in your pocket.

I buy good-quality herbs and spices in slightly larger quantities online. It's cheaper, and the quality and flavor is superior.

4. Pre-Made Salad Dressings

Pre-made salad dressings are full of preservatives and added sugars. Making your own dressing with basic ingredients like oil, vinegar, and spices is cost-effective and allows you to tailor flavors to your liking.

My favorite is a simple dressing of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and honey. And you can add a little savory twist with some coconut aminos. All of these ingredients are already in my pantry, so the cost is negligible.

5. Single-Serve Snacks

Single-serve snacks might be convenient for on-the-go moments but are more expensive per serving. Buying in bulk and portioning into reusable containers is a smarter and more eco-friendly way to snack.

6. Gourmet Ice Cream

Gourmet ice cream brands are enticing with their exotic flavors, but they carry a premium price. More affordable brands often offer similar tastes and textures, giving you a delightful experience without the higher cost.

You can even jazz up plain vanilla ice cream yourself, adding interesting toppings, syrups, or jellies.

7. Gluten-Free Products (If You're Not Gluten Intolerant)

If you don't have a gluten intolerance or celiac disease, gluten-free products are an unnecessary expense. These products are pricier than their gluten-containing counterparts. Our household is gluten-free out of necessity, and it's much more expensive than food shopping for a household without dietary restrictions.

8. Pre-Sliced Cheese

Pre-sliced cheese is typically more expensive than buying a block. You're essentially paying more for less cheese just to avoid having to slice it yourself.

9. Organic Produce (When Not Necessary)

While organic produce is excellent, not all fruits and vegetables need to be bought organic. Refer to the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) “Clean Fifteen” list for produce that's safe to buy non-organic, like avocados and pineapples.

10. Seasonal Items Outside Their Season

Buying fruits and vegetables that are out of season can be costly. They're often imported and not as fresh. Stick to seasonal produce for better prices and flavor. I tend to find things like strawberries also just don't taste as good out of season or imported from elsewhere.

11. Pre-Made Smoothies

Pre-made smoothies might seem like a healthy, convenient option, but they're overpriced and can contain hidden sugars and unnecessary additives. Making smoothies at home is cost-effective and healthier.

12. Packaged Spice Mixes

Packaged spice mixes, like taco or chili seasoning, are more expensive and often contain unnecessary additives. Mixing your own spices allows for customization and costs less. I make a beautiful barbecue rub with a handful of herbs and spices that's better than anything you'll find at the store. The same goes for my jerk seasoning.

13. Instant Oatmeal Packets

Instant oatmeal packets are typically more expensive per serving than plain rolled or steel-cut oats. Plus, they often contain added sugars and flavorings. Buy plain oats and add your own toppings for a healthier, cheaper breakfast.

14. Specialty Yogurts

Specialty yogurts with fancy flavors and toppings are pricey. Opt for plain yogurt and add your own fruit, honey, or nuts for a delicious, cost-effective alternative.

15. Pre-Made Frozen Meals

While convenient, pre-made frozen meals often come with a high price tag and are loaded with sodium and preservatives. Cooking and freezing your own meals is healthier and more budget-friendly. I'm a big fan of meal prep and bulk cooking to save money, so you've always got a meal in the freezer ready to go.

16. Designer Coffees and Teas

Designer coffee and tea brands are expensive due to their packaging and branding. Often, you can find similar quality products from less well-known brands at a fraction of the price. Don't get me wrong – I adore good coffee and can't tolerate bad stuff. You might even call me a coffee snob. But you don't have to pay an insane amount of money for a decent cup of coffee.

17. Jarred Cooking Sauces

Jarred cooking sauces more expensive and usually high in sugar and preservatives. Making your own sauces with fresh ingredients is generally cheaper and healthier.

18. Fancy Cereal Brands

Fancy cereal brands often charge a premium for their packaging, marketing, and unusual or “tempting” flavors. Store brands or generic versions usually offer similar taste and quality for a lower price.

19. Herbal or Detox Teas

Herbal or detox teas are often marketed with health claims that justify their high prices. However, their benefits are usually not scientifically proven. Regular tea or making your own herbal infusions can be just as satisfying and much cheaper.

20. Energy Bars

Energy bars are convenient but often overpriced and not as nutritious as they claim. Making your own energy bars or snacks at home is more economical and allows you to control the ingredients.

21. Gourmet Frozen Vegetables

Gourmet or specialty frozen vegetables, like those with added seasonings or sauces, are too costly. Buy plain frozen vegetables instead and season them yourself with the spice mix you made to save money.

22. Pre-Made Baking Mixes

Pre-made baking mixes for items like pancakes, cakes, or cookies are more expensive than mixing the basic ingredients yourself. Plus, homemade mixes allow you to avoid unnecessary additives. And remember, you can pre-mix the dry ingredients and store in a glass jar so you've always got a baking mix on hand.

23. Flavored Water

Flavored water is unnecessarily expensive and sometimes contains added sugars or artificial sweeteners. Infusing plain water with fruits or herbs is a healthier and cheaper alternative. I infuse water with frozen raspberries and a twist of lime, which is beyond delicious and really affordable.

24. Microwave Popcorn

Microwave popcorn is more expensive per serving than kernels and often contains unhealthy fats and chemicals. Popping your own corn on the stove or in an air popper is a better and more affordable choice.

25. Pre-Marinated Meats

Pre-marinated meats can be convenient but are usually more expensive and can contain high sodium levels and preservatives. Marinating meat at home is easy, cheaper, and gives you complete control over the ingredients.