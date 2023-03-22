From Prosecutor to Florida Bar Civil Trial Specialist With a TikTok Channel: Eric S. Rosen on Growing a Career and Investing in Yourself

For Eric Scott Rosen of Rosen Injury Law, the legal profession has always been a field with endless possibilities to make a change for the better.

The Legal Profession Has Endless Possibilities

It’s a lesson he learned early on, inspired by Stanley and Susan Rosenblatt, spouses who worked together to take on ‘Big Tobacco.'

“They were pioneers in fighting against big corporations, showing us the power a good trial lawyer possesses,” he explains.

“And that’s the power to level the playing field regardless of how big and powerful the other side is.”

However, recognizing the potential for nobility in the legal profession is one thing. Deciding to imbibe it and then getting into the position where it makes a difference is another. The latter requires starting and growing a successful career.

Finding His Place

Eric S. Rosen started his career in the Office of the State Attorney in Broward County, Florida. Being a prosecutor meant he cut his teeth in the courtroom, in various jury and bench trials. He didn’t have a single doubt the courtroom was where he’d ply his trade for years to come.

“Going to the State Attorney’s or the Public Defender’s office is one of the best things recent graduates from law school could do,” he says.

“It lets them get into the courtroom, try cases, interact with juries and the judge, and get to know the system. It’s a shame to see so many young lawyers forgo that kind of experience these days.”

Building on a solid foundation is paramount for good career development. With the experiences he got from the State Attorney’s office, Eric was faced with a choice of helping someone who just lost their spouse in a terrible motorcycle crash, or continuing as a prosecutor.

During the height of the financial collapse at the end of 2008, Eric Rosen decided to take on the risk of helping a person in need and quit being a prosecutor. Focusing 100% of his attention on that one case, he was able to find key evidence and settle the case for policy limits, which was a massive success and huge financial relief for his client.

A Job Offer

At that point in his career, Eric S. Rosen hadn't had a mentor. But one day, his phone rang. It was the office of a prominent trial lawyer who Eric had seen in court before. The lawyer had a job offer for Eric.

“It was my dream to become a lawyer who’s fighting on behalf of his client against an army of other lawyers,” he says. “And that dream was inspired by that same lawyer when I saw him take on such an army in the courtroom back when I was still a student.”

From there on, Eric S. Rosen got the opportunity to grow while working in an established law firm. He assisted the firm’s lawyers with verdicts above $300 million, and then he started trying cases as second and third chair.

“It’s important for lawyers who are early in their careers and have lots to learn, to understand that a job is a place where they work, but also get paid to learn,” he says. “That’s what I tell people who feel trapped in their 9-to-5 – take the opportunity to learn and grow.”

The Case That Helped Him Grow

Rosen felt he truly grew into his vision of the lawyer he wanted to become in 2016. He took a case that wasn’t meant to be won – one of those cases that lawyers concerned only with having a perfect track record would rather skip. Even though his mentor told him it would be hard to win it, he gave his best effort.

And won a $13 million verdict for his client.

His Philosophy

Even then, Eric Scott Rosen’s idea of growing as a lawyer wasn’t based on earning vast sums of money. To this day, he stipulates that it’s much more important for lawyers, and people in other professions, to worry about being the best they can be at their job. Financial rewards will follow.

That same philosophy served him well when he decided to leave his mentor’s firm and start Rosen Injury Law.

Unintentionally picking one of the worst times to launch — the pandemic began mere months later — Rosen had to pivot quickly to find a way to keep his career vital and relevant in this new world where everyone suddenly found themselves. He found the answer in an unexpected place – social media.

Social Media

“When the pandemic hit, I decided to double down on learning how to run a business and market it,” he says. “Social media played an important role in the firm’s growth during the pandemic.”

The social tools he uses include his TikTok and Instagram profiles, as well as Linkedin. People can also find him on Facebook, although based on volume, it seems like TikTok is the network he uses the most.

His followers can see anything from explanations of legal terms, to behind-the-scenes stories, with the occasional humorous skit and updates on popular legal cases.

Mentoring

Rosen is also big on investing in the legal profession. He devotes time and energy to mentoring other lawyers, as well as college and high school students. It’s not just in his content; he will host students interested in learning about trials, creating a live experience at his firm’s office.

He also set up a referral network for fellow lawyers to share the benefits of using social media for growing a legal firm.

“The key to growing a good career is to invest in yourself,” he says. “There’s no substitute for patience and taking the time to learn the craft.”

