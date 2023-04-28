Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: That’s How You Do A Trilogy

The Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them are coming to an end. Writer and director James Gunn has moved on from Marvel to DC, but is wrapping up his perfect, yeah I said it, trilogy first.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has multiple payoffs for fans that have been around since the beginning. Not only does it complete every character’s arc in a way that truly feels impactful, it hints at what could be coming to the MCU down the road. And that is why it is truly perfect.

The stakes are high this time and yet fans still get an absolutely hilarious film. It is tense, and if you care about these people you will be on the edge of your seat, holding your breath until the very last moment, but it is a wild and fun journey.

Every Guardian Has Their Moment

One of the best things about this movie, and one of the main reasons why it makes Guardians of the Galaxy the perfect trilogy, is because every single character gets their time to shine. The arcs that started back in Volume 1 come to a close in a way that is a major payoff for fans, but even the new ones that were introduced in Volume 2 have their moment in the sun.

For fear of spoilers, I won’t go too much into it, but this feels like the ending that the Guardians of the Galaxy deserve. Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Cosmo, Kraglin… they all end up where they were supposed to. It seems obvious to me that James Gunn had a plan, for the most part, from the very second he picked up his pen (or sat down at the computer) to start writing the first film.

It Gets Heavy

In true James Gunn fashion, he knows how to bring the humor, but that doesn’t mean that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a comedy. This movie is completely unafraid to get dark. It dives into intense and heavy themes, as the Guardians films have done so well in the past.

This one touches on alcohol abuse, grief, loss, and animal cruelty. If you are an animal lover, full warning, this film truly pushes the envelope on the subject of experimenting on defenseless animals. It makes sense because of the story, but it is hard to watch. Painful even. Which really, is the point, isn’t it?

One Of The Best MCU Villains

The High Evolutionary is easily one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe villains. At least that we have seen in a long time. He is especially cruel but in true villain fashion, he doesn’t think he is doing anything wrong.

His scenes opposite Rocket are some of the most powerful scenes that moviegoers have seen in a while. Chukwudi Iwuji brings something to this character that makes him completely and utterly terrifying. But at the same time, you totally understand what his motives are. And that is scary.

Adam Warlock

Comic book fans of Adam Warlock know that he is very closely tied to the Infinity Stones, so how is he being brought in when the MCU has already moved on from this threat? Likely James Gunn’s abrupt firing had something to do with the timeline, although we don’t know for sure.

That said, his addition to the story makes perfect sense. He was brought in to have a specific role, and Will Poulter excels in delivering that. Will we see more of him? Well, that would be a spoiler now wouldn’t it?

Overall Thoughts

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 completes the trilogy in a way that ties everything together, sets up for a possible future, and gives every single character an arc that is meaningful. That is hard to do, but we all should have known that James Gunn was up for the task.

This movie wears its heart on its sleeve, much like James Gunn does. It completes a perfect trilogy as each and every character goes on a journey that means something and is impactful. Have tissues handy, because you are about to experience every emotion, dialed up to eleven.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 comes to theaters May 5th.

Rating: 10/10 SPECS

