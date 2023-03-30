Hawaii is a beautiful place made up of eight major islands, each worth exploring in its own right. Oahu has earned a reputation for being the most visited Hawaiian island, with 4.7 million annual visitors.

There’s a reason why tourists flock to Oahu from all over the world. You can experience breathtaking beaches and exhilarating mountain climbs, visit the actual site where Jurassic Park was filmed, explore the nation’s capital, and take in the hustle and bustle of Waikiki. This is your ultimate guide to Oahu, Hawaii.

Where to Stay

I recommend staying in Honolulu because it’s Hawaii's largest city and the state capital. Honolulu offers the greatest proportion of things to do. Most people stay in Waikiki, a popular district in Honolulu, which generates 42% of Hawaii’s tourism revenue.

Tens of thousands of tourists visit this city every day, so it’s more crowded than other areas of the island, but if you want to be where all the magic is happening and there’s plenty to do, then Waikiki is the place to be.

Surrounded by beautiful, world-famous beaches, high-rise skyscrapers, tons of historical activities, beautiful nature hikes, eateries, and shopping, you’ll have time in Waikiki without traveling far.

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort And Spa

This a great hotel option for those seeking a luxurious and indulgent stay in a prime location. With stunning ocean views, beautifully appointed rooms, and a range of amenities, including pools, restaurants, and a spa, the Hyatt Regency offers the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence for your Hawaiian vacation. The Hyatt also offers day passes that give you access to their hotel's amenities like a pool, hot tubs, SWIM bar, lounge chairs, cabanas, and poolside service.

The Day Pass includes towel service, access to the pool and hot tubs, poolside service (at a fee), and complimentary wifi is well worth it for a relaxing day by the pool if your hotel doesn't have one.

Sheraton Resort

This is an excellent choice for those seeking a comfortable, relaxing stay in a prime location. With beautiful ocean views, spacious rooms, and a range of amenities, including pools, restaurants, and beach access, the Sheraton offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience for your Hawaiian vacation.

The Sheraton Resort is a popular shopping destination as well as a hotel. Even if you don't stay here, you'll probably make regular trips to explore their lobby which is filled to the brim with interesting shops and pool tables. They have a beautiful outdoor area with multiple large swimming pools, hot tubs, rocking chairs, a koi pond, and pool slides, all directly overlooking the ocean.

There are separate family and adult infinity pools. There are multiple bars and restaurants in the location where you can grab a drink or breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

How to Get Around Oahu

There are several transportation options for getting around the island.

Airport Shuttle

When you first arrive in Hawaii, you'll land at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The Hawaiian airport is located on the island of Oahu. An airport shuttle will take you from the airport to Waikiki cheaply. There are different shuttle companies, but Fly Shuttle will take you from the airport to your hotel for $19.88 per person.

Bus

Getting around Oahu is most convenient by bus unless you're traveling for large stretches to reach a different area of the island. Oahu's public bus will take you around the island for just $5.50 a day. The bus service in Oahu is excellent.

Ride Share

Uber is your friend if you want to travel to a faraway place without the long bus ride. Try cheaper rideshare companies like InDrive, which allow you to determine the price you're willing to pay. Rideshare options may not always be available depending on where you are on the island.

Car Rental

You can also rent a car without relying on other drivers or tight time schedules. The average daily cost to rent a car in Oahu is $197.

Natural Wonders to Visit

Oahu is known for beautiful scenery. Here's what not to miss.

Waikiki Beach

Waikiki beach is one of the most famous beaches in the world. While it gets crowded due to the high concentration of tourists in the area, it's worth checking out at least one day of your trip.

The beach is composed of nine independent beaches and stretches for two miles. You can find the full list here. The view is gorgeous, with the contrasting backdrop of skyscrapers and Diamond Head in the background. However, since Waikiki is the most popular tourist area, the beach attracts tourists and becomes packed during the day.

The best times to lay out or walk along the beach are sunrise, sunset, and late at night. It's pretty quiet around sunrise, so it's very peaceful and the perfect time to take in the morning and beat the crowds. There are lots of places to eat along the water overlooking the beach.

You can also catch the free Friday night fireworks show at Hilton Hawaiian Village. Fireworks are set off along the beach and draw big crowds.

Lanikai

Suppose you want an authentic Hawaiian beach experience without all the tourists, packed beaches, and industrial skyscrapers surrounding you. In that case, the trip to Lanikai, located in Kailua, is worth it. The beach is stunning, with crystal blue waters and white sand. Plus, it's much less packed than Waikiki. If you're traveling from Waikiki, it's just a 40-minute car ride away of an hour and 16 minutes by bus.

Make sure you get photos of the Lanikai Monument. The view of Lanikai is much more scenic, with the Mokulua Islands (“The Mokes)” sticking out in the middle of the water like a postcard. The beach stretches for about half a mile.

The water is very still here, which is perfect for those who like to laze in the water on a tube or float without being pummeled by waves. Lanikai has the most authentic island vibe. There's no parking onsite – you'll have to use public transportation or park on the street (free.) Facilities are limited, but there are restrooms.

Kailua Beach Park

Just a short walk from Lanikai is the neighboring Kailua beach. There is a larger parking lot, so if you have a rental car, you don't need to worry about finding parking. There are restrooms with showers and picnic benches to sit down and eat. Nearby shops surround the beach.

You can rent a kayak or paddleboard from one of the nearby rental shops. Kailua is just as beautiful as Lanikai and is a little longer, at 2.5 miles long. You can still view The Mokes from here or kayak out to them.

Hanauma Bay State Park

If you want to snorkel in Hawaii, Hanauma Bay State Park is the place to do it. About a 30-minute drive from Waikiki, Hanauma Bay has preserved the marine diversity here because it was declared a protected marine life conservation area and underwater park in 1967. Fishing is prohibited here to restore the population of marine life, and there are strict rules to protect the fish and the coral reef from erosion.

You must book advance tickets online (recommended) or purchase a walk-in ticket when the park opens at 6:45 a.m. Tickets are released two days in advance and can sell out quickly, so plan ahead. A max of 35 people is allowed on the beach per session. Non-residents pay $25 per person for entry.

Snag the earliest time slot possible and you'll be able to see plenty of species of fish in this breathtakingly beautiful bay, but visibility is not as good later in the day. Wear reef-safe sunscreen, and don't take shells from the beach.

North Shore

If you have more than just a few days in Oahu, spending a day exploring the North Shore beaches is a must. The North Shore, about an hour's drive from Waikiki, is an iconic location for surfing, known for its Banzai Pipeline, where huge surf swells pop up in the winter months.

Many famous surf competitions take place here, including Billabong Pipe Masters Hawaii, The Eddie Big Wave Invitational, and the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. North shore beaches can produce massive waves up to 30 ft in height, so it's important to research the currents and water conditions before you ever enter the water at one of these beaches.

Swimming on certain North Shore beaches can be incredibly dangerous depending on the time of year, but it can also be fascinating to spectate the surfers riding massive waves from the comforts of the shore. Many movies and shows have been filmed here, including Blue Crush, Soul Surfer, Pirates of the Caribbean 4, Lost, and Jumanji.

Kualoa Ranch

If you're a film buff, a nature lover, or someone who loves beautiful sceneries, then you need to book a tour at Kualoa Ranch. This is the site of many blockbuster movies and famous TV shows like Jurassic Park, King Kong, Pearl Harbor, Pirates of the Caribbean 4, Hawaii-Five-O, Lost, and more.

You can choose from a variety of activities such as ziplining and various tours. I recommend the Jurassic Adventure tour, which is 2.5 hours long and takes you to the iconic sites from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises. The scenery is also breathtaking the entire way. It's about a 40-minute drive from Waikiki and Honolulu.

Must-Do Hikes

Koko Head and Diamond Head are well-known Oahu hikes. Here's what you need to know about each.

Koko Head

If you're adventurous and in shape, Koko Head is a thrilling and exhausting adventure. The round-trip distance of the hike from the Koko Head District Park parking lot to the summit and back is approximately 1.8 miles. The hike involves a climb of about 1,050 feet from the starting point to the summit, with the most challenging part being a set of over 1,000 stairs made from old railroad ties.

Completing Koko Head takes one to two hours, depending on your fitness level and how often you stop. Bring water and snacks in a backpack, and wear good running shoes with a solid grip. The trail is very steep and narrow, and people will climb down on the same route as you climb up.

Koko Head has recently been improved. Over the years, wear and tear on the trail made the hike more difficult, so volunteers repaired the trail, resulting in a more accessible and safer path up the mountain. In the past, the trail felt outdated and a little unsafe if you weren't careful. Thankfully this isn't an issue anymore, but it's still a difficult hike you should pace yourself on.

Diamond Head

This hike isn't a piece of cake, but it's not as difficult as the Koko head trail. Not only is Diamond Head a rewarding trail with beautiful 360-degree ocean views of Honolulu, but it is also rich in fascinating history.

Diamond Head was a place dedicated to the god of war. The US government later converted it into a military bunker during World War I. As you climb up the uneven terrain of the hike, you'll traverse through tunnels and steep stairs and climb out of bunker remnants of this early 1900s military base. In ancient Hawaii, a luakini temple, or luakini heiau, was a Native Hawaiian sacred place where human and animal blood sacrifices were offered.

The round-trip distance of the hike from the Diamond Head State Monument parking lot to the summit and back is approximately 1.6 miles. The hike involves about 560 feet from the starting point to the summit, so that it can be moderately challenging in places. On average, it takes most people between 1 and 1.5 hours to complete the hike, including time to rest and take in the views at the summit.

Best Places to Learn About Hawaiian Culture and History

Don't leave Oahu without immersing yourself in culture.

Honolulu Museum of Art

The Honolulu Museum of Art is open Thursday through Sunday and contains an extensive collection of Asian art and American, European, and African paintings, textiles, and contemporary art. There are over 50,000 works of art on display, and there is a gift shop and cafe if you want to take a souvenir home or get a bite to eat after exploring the galleries.

Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Aviation Museum

Pay your respects to the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, by visiting the National Memorial. You will need a ticket to book a ferry ride that will take you to the USS Arizona Memorial. Pearl Harbor is about a 25-30 minute drive from Waikiki.

It costs $1 to book a specific time slot online. There are also some fascinating museums on Pearl Harbor, including Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, USS Missouri Battleship, and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum.

Polynesian Dancing

Hawaii is known for hula dancing, also known as Polynesian dancing, a Hawaiian cultural activity worth seeing, learning about, or even learning to do yourself. This is separate from a luau, which usually involves Polynesian dancing but means a feast accompanied by entertainment.

You can see a free 30-minute Polynesian dancing show at the International Marketplace. If you want the full luau experience, check out Waikiki Sunset Luau at Kuhio Beach Park every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. It lasts 2.5 hours, and tickets start at $129 per person.

Shopping in Oahu

From convenient necessities to high-end shopping experiences, Oahu has everything.

ABC Stores

ABC Stores are mega convenience stores that are spread all over Honolulu. They sell prepackaged foods, swimming gear, alcohol, souvenirs, and hygiene. If you stay in Waikiki, you'll likely walk past an ABC Store every few minutes.

Ala Moana Shopping Center

If you want to do real shopping with high-quality shops, high-end fashion, and a large selection, then Ala Moana is where you want to go. This is the largest open-air shopping center in the world and the ninth-largest shopping mall in the US.

The mall is very visually appealing, with Hawaiian plants adorning each level. There's even a Japanese koi pond. This shopping plaza has four levels with 360 different shops, dining options, and bars. The high-end fashion brands can be found on levels two and three. They als offer an array of entertainment, including bowling, an arcade, escape room, and a daily hula show on the center stage at 5:00 pm.

Waikiki Shops

There are shopping precincts, and individual retailers spread all over Waikiki. Some shopping precincts worth checking out include the Royal Hawaiian Center, which stretches for three blocks, filled with over 110 stores, including the Apple Store, Forever 21, Sunglass Hut, and other luxury shops. There's also a food hall.

Waikiki Shopping Plaza is a six-floor mall with Hawaiian and international shops, plus food venues. There's also a Starbucks and a rooftop bar.

Markets

If you're looking for fresh fruit and vegetables, cooked regional foods, artisan-crafted jewelry, and other goods, check out the various markets around the island:

The KCC Farmers Market is held every Sunday at Kapiʻolani Community College

Waikiki Farmers Market held every Monday and Wednesday at International Marketplace

Kaakaako Farmers Market is held from 8 am to 12 pm every Saturday at Ward Village

Explore All Oahu Has to Offer

Whether you're into surfing, hula dancing, mountain hikes, or lazing on the beach, Hawaii is on everyone's dream destination list for a reason. The island is breathtaking, the weather is incredible, and there's so much to see and do everywhere you go.

I recommend staying at least five nights to allow time to fully explore Oahu, but if you can stay even longer, you will stay energized from staying in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

