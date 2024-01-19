Solo Sojourn: A Guide to Safe and Exciting Solo Travel Adventures

Taking a solo adventure is more common than you’d think. You can unwind and discover exactly who you are, unimpeded by what everyone else wants to do. It may seem strange initially, but if you contemplate it a little longer, you’ll eventually come around. After all, it gets tiring when the group chat says it’s a go, but when payments are due, everyone disappears. This year, go by yourself, and have fun!

Kyoto’s Historic Temples and Gardens, Japan

Consider a serene retreat at Kyoto's temples and gardens if you need a little self-reflection in a peaceful setting. It's a historically significant location where you can enjoy nature and appreciate the stunning ancient architecture and wildlife surrounding you. Plus, the community is hospitable and takes pride in teaching you about the culture .

The Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, Peru

The grandeur of the Inca Trail offers you a memorable and transformative experience. It's an iconic trail that many people hope to conquer. The four-day journey challenges hikers with varying terrains, from high mountain passes to thick forests, providing a deep sense of accomplishment when you reach the Sun Gate overlooking the archaeological site. Aside from learning Incan history, watching the sun rise over Machu Picchu is relaxing.

Norwegian Fjords, Norway

The Norwegian Fjords won’t disappoint! Gather your backpack and take a mesmerizing cruise as towering cliffs plunge into deep, narrow waterways, creating a dramatic and natural spectacle. Hiking along the fjords, like the iconic Nærøyfjord or Geirangerfjord, unveils lovely views of cascading waterfalls, snow-capped peaks, and picturesque villages on the mountainsides.

The California Coast, USA

A solo road trip? Yes, please! Feel the wind in your hair and the warm breeze as you explore the Pacific coastline, with plenty of fun cities to show you a good time. Traveling alone allows you to stop whenever you want to check out various attractions, gaze at the beautiful coast, and immerse yourself in California’s eclectic culture.

The Ancient City of Petra, Jordan

A trip to Petra is an intriguing experience that unfolds as you pass through the narrow Siq, a natural gorge surrounded by towering sandstone cliffs that lead to the Al-Khazneh, or the Treasury. The Nabataeans carved the ancient “red city” into the desert mountains. It's a combination of intricate architecture and an archaeological wonder. If you go further, you'll see the Monastery, amphitheater, and a maze of tombs.

The Culture of Marrakech, Morocco

Morocco is one of those beautiful cities that's seriously underrated. To get the most out of your experience, visit the bustling souks, taste the local cuisine in peaceful riads, and become fully engulfed in the lively atmosphere of Jemaa el-Fnaa. This is your chance to take advantage of the freedom to engage in authentic Moroccan culture.

Everest Base Camp, Nepal

Does it take convincing to visit one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world? Tailor-made for adventure enthusiasts and diehard hikers, conquering the trail to Everest Base Camp can be fun, even if done alone. Set your own pace, take in the breathtaking Himalayan landscapes, and connect with fellow trekkers!

The Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

The Galápagos Islands are a natural paradise. It's a wildlife wonderland where you share the beaches with sea lions, snorkel with playful penguins, and encounter giant tortoises on rugged volcanic landscapes. Picture yourself exploring these remote islands, each offering a different ecosystem and a front-row seat to the incredible biodiversity that inspired Darwin's Theory of Evolution.

Rome, Italy

The fame of The Eternal City still looms large even today throughout the world. The possibilities are endless when you go backpacking through the storied streets of Italy's capital. Absorb the magnificence of the Colosseum when you do a guided or solo tour, or take the time to appreciate the intricate details of the Pantheon and other historic neighborhoods. Be sure to stop at a cafe for a traditional Italian coffee, delicious gelato, or a slice of their famous pizza.

Kruger National Park, South Africa

Going on a safari in Kruger National Park allows you to experience the raw beauty of the African savannah. Imagine snapping shots of lions, elephants, buffalos, leopards, and rhinos. There are winding rivers to explore, guided bush walks to take part in, camping, and more. Each turn brings a thrilling encounter with diverse wildlife as you go on game drives, so this destination is terrific for nature enthusiasts.

Banff National Park, Canada

This is the stuff postcards are made of! Banff National Park has these beautiful turquoise lakes, rocky mountain peaks, and dense forests that you'll get to roam at your own pace. You can experience Banff National Park’s peaceful surroundings by just sitting and reflecting, or you can take the more adventurous route and kayak on the lake or hike the alpine meadow.

Danube River and European Capitals

Cruising the Danube River is a fantastic experience, according to seasoned solo travelers who say the scenery is magnificent. There's Vienna, where you come across charming villages, historic castles, tranquil vineyards, Budapest with its awe-inspiring architectural wonders, and many more stunning European capitals along the way. Each has something new and unique to offer.

Beaches of Bali, Indonesia

Who doesn't want to seize the opportunity to relax on the immaculate beaches of Bali while meeting new people, snapping the most beautiful photos, and sipping tropical drinks with no cares in the world? The sunsets alone warrant a trip but throw in the seafood barbecue, water sports, and the fresh, exotic fruits always available, and you've got a winner!

Amazon Rainforest, Brazil

Venturing into the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil is the expedition of a lifetime. The biodiversity in the rainforest is unparalleled. Delightful green canopies are hanging above your head, and you always hear the calls of exotic birds and other creatures. There's so much to do from engaging with the local community, taking a jungle cruise, trying piranha fishing, and other nature-inspired activities.

New Zealand

Taking a road trip alone through the stunning landscapes of New Zealand is an adventure of a lifetime. Navigate fjords, stand before majestic mountains, go hiking, skiing, whitewater rafting, bungee jumping, or anything you can think up. The solitude allows you to discover this island nation's diverse beauty and fun.

Santorini, Greece

Need suggestions on how to capture the magic of Greece? No problem! Start by strolling through delightful villages like Oia, where every corner offers panoramic views of the caldera and those classic blue-domed churches. As the sun sets, go on a sailing excursion around the island, enjoying a Mediterranean feast on deck. Whether exploring ancient ruins in Akrotiri, relaxing on the black sand beaches of Perissa, or indulging in delicious Greek cuisine in Fira, Santorini is a dream destination.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

For solo travelers seeking underwater adventures, visiting the Great Barrier Reef in Australia is a snorkeling paradise. You can explore vibrant coral reefs, encounter marine life, and witness the beauty of this natural wonder. You'll see technicolor fish, manta rays, and sea turtles in crystal-clear waters. When you're done, go out to the outer reef on a thrilling dive, take a scenic flight for a bird's-eye view, or simply relax on islands like Hamilton or Fitzroy.

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey, is a unique destination. The historic streets of Sultanahmet offer a memorable experience, as does standing in front of the Hagia Sophia or the Blue Mosque. Sail along the Bosphorus, where Europe and Asia are separated by a mere stretch of water, featuring views of palaces and bustling markets. Locals recommend checking out the street food scene, from kebabs in Eminönü to enjoying Turkish delights in the Grand Bazaar.

Bangkok, Thailand

The markets in Bangkok, Thailand, are the ideal place to have an authentic Thai experience. Walk through the upbeat Chatuchak Weekend Market, sample diverse foods, and immerse yourself in the bustling atmosphere of one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. Explore the city's lively nightlife on Khao San Road as night falls, or ride along the Chao Phraya River.

Himalayan Foothills, Bhutan

Wandering through the Himalayan foothills in Bhutan is incredible. Visitors traverse picturesque terrains, visit ancient monasteries, and soak up the serene mountain vistas. The journey offers a unique blend of cultural exploration and breathtaking natural beauty in the heart of the Eastern Himalayas.

Nile River and Ancient Egyptian Wonders, Egypt

Explore ancient Egyptian wonders on a cruise along the Nile River. Seeing the colossal pyramids of Giza is a bucket-list item for many travelers, plus there are incredible activities like tracing hieroglyphs in Luxor's Karnak Temple. Beyond that, the guided tours allow you to learn about and ask questions regarding the mysteries of the Sphinx and the secrets of the Valley of the Kings. The country is like a history museum!

Camino de Santiago, Spain

Take a solo pilgrimage along the Camino trail in Spain. Grab your bike or travel by foot through the green hills of Galicia or the vast plains of the Meseta. As you cross the ancient paths marked by scallop shells, camaraderie forms with fellow pilgrims worldwide. The Camino de Santiago is a spiritual and transformative journey that connects profoundly with nature, culture, and self-discovery.

Waterfalls and Glaciers, Iceland

Embark on a nature-filled adventure in Iceland, where cascading waterfalls are plentiful. Picture yourself standing next to the powerful Skogafoss, feeling the mist on your face, or hiking to the secluded beauty of Glymur surrounded by dramatic cliffs. There's something about the sound of rushing water that's so calming. Don't forget to check out the otherworldly landscapes of Seljalandsfoss, where you can walk behind the curtain of falling water.

Hot Air Balloon Ride Over Cappadocia, Turkey

Soar above Cappadocia in a hot air balloon, where surreal rock formations and ancient cave dwellings create a mesmerizing experience. Imagine drifting over the iconic fairy chimneys, valleys, and vineyards as the sun paints the sky with hues of pink and orange. Witness the unique topography of Love Valley and Devrent Valley, and as you gently descend, have a champagne toast. Cappadocia's hot air balloon ride is not just a journey through the clouds; it's a magical experience.