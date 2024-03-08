Sanctuary in Steamboat Springs: Escape, Explore, Enjoy

When you first enter Colarado's township of Steamboat Springs, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd stepped straight into a TV show set in a country town complete with rustic charm. The shops and buildings exude a community spirit, and the friendly demeanor of locals makes you think of moving here permanently. However, it's the landscape that really takes your breath away. All seasons have their own beauty here, but in winter, the region shines. You'll be met with snow-capped peaks and the meandering magnificence of the Yampa River. With all the winter activities and scenery, you may wonder why people are heading to crowded places like Aspen instead.

“This place, with its natural beauty and a genuine small-town atmosphere, offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle that you find in more commercialized resort towns,” says Clay Hockel, CEO of Thunderstruck Adventures. “People are catching on to the fact that you can have an epic winter sports experience here, with all the snowmobiling you could want.”

Shifting Tides: Adventure Tourism Beyond Aspen

“As much as Aspen has its charm and prestige,” says Hockel, “there's a growing trend of adventurers looking for new territories to explore, places that aren't splashed across every travel magazine.” Adventure tourism is not just about the activities—it's about wanting new experiences, where the thrill of discovery outweighs the familiarity of well-known destinations.

Hockel believes that the transition from Aspen to destinations like Steamboat Springs reflects that desire for authentic experiences. Instead of being just another tourist, people are exploring new locales and creating personal connections. Steamboat Springs may not offer the same level of fame as places like Aspen, but you'll get the same—if not more— excitement and opportunity to create your own adventure.

Adventure Tourism and Ecotourism

The adventure tourism industry is expected to grow considerably over the next ten years. In 2022, revenue for this type of vacation was reported at $366.7 billion. Therefore, it's important to find places that aren't overcrowded. In order to save these locations for future generations, we need to consider some ecotourism measures. The Care for Colorado program, supported by Steamboat Springs, promotes sustainable practices to ensure this exceptional destination's continued beauty and integrity.

It's essential to respect the Yampa Valley by being mindful of your impact on rivers, trails, and open spaces. You're sharing this space with wildlife, so please be considerate of the critters here and remember to leave no trace. Also, if you're keen on supporting sustainable initiatives, there are opportunities for you to contribute your time or donations in order to maintain and preserve the natural wonder of Steamboat Springs.

Winter Adventures

Steamboat Springs, known as Ski Town, U.S.A., boasts an exceptional winter experience with its renowned ‘Champagne Powder' snow. The season offers diverse activities, from alpine skiing and snowboarding to Nordic skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing. With six towering peaks and a rich Olympic skiing legacy, Steamboat's winter landscape caters to all skill levels, promising joy and an unmatched sense of exhilaration. You can even take a group snowmobile tour with Thunderstruck Adventures.

If that wasn't enough, or hitting the slopes isn't your thing, there's horseback riding, ice fishing, ice skating, hot air ballooning, historical tours, sleigh rides, and even dog sledding.

Hot Springs

Steamboat Springs isn't just a fancy name without meaning. This region is home to natural hot springs. There are two places you can enjoy the waters. Old Town Hot Springs is your family-friendly destination. It has two waterslides, a kiddie pool, a lap pool, and a fitness center. There is also an adult-only pool for those who'd rather have some quiet time. It's located in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs is located about a 15-minute drive (4WD recommended) from downtown, and there's a dedicated shuttle bus if needed. The retreat is situated in an aspen grove in the beautiful Yampa Valley. It features numerous hot pools with varying water temperatures, all fed by natural spring water from Hot Spring Creek. Traditional massage and Watsu massage are available. In winter, you can rent a heated cabin. To enjoy any aspect of Strawberry Park, you need to make a booking.

Bravo TV's Winter House

If you're a fan of reality TV, Steamboat Springs may ring a bell. Bravo TV's Winter House chose this charming destination as its filming location last season, offering viewers a glimpse into the dramatic lives of stars like Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Kory Keefer, and Jason Cameron against the breathtaking backdrop of Steamboat Springs. Beyond the drama, the show provides a sneak peek into the exciting adventures awaiting you on your vacation.

Accommodations in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs offers a diverse range of accommodations to suit your tastes. Choose from convenient slope side condominiums, luxury hotels, budget-friendly motels, rustic guest ranches, private single-family home rentals, and cozy bed and breakfasts. For families and large groups, there are condos and townhomes. Additionally, guests seeking a more rustic experience can explore cabins, camping, and RV options.

“Steamboat has managed to retain its rustic charm and community spirit in a way that’s becoming increasingly rare,” says Clay Hockel. “It’s a place where adventure meets tranquility, where every day brings a new possibility for exploration and connection.”