Get Your Game On: The Ultimate Guide To Tailgating Foods and Drinks

Between 25 and 50 million people join stadium tailgate parties at least once a year during the NFL's official season. That's a lot of people eating burgers and dogs as Week 5 of the regular season kicks off this week. The camaraderie, anticipation, food, and drink all help create memories.

What Is Tailgating?

Tailgating usually takes place in parking lots or other designated areas outside sports venues. Fans gather before a sporting event, concert, or other event to gather, with setups ranging from folding chairs and coolers to those with grills, tents, and entertainment systems.

The centerpiece of tailgating is the food. Grilling is common, with fans cooking burgers, hot dogs, fish, steaks, and other dishes.

In addition to grilled fare, there's usually an assortment of snacks, sides, and desserts. Beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, are also crucial to the tailgating experience. Beyond the food and drinks, tailgating fosters a festive atmosphere. Fans play games like cornhole, frisbee, or football and enjoy music, camaraderie, and discussions about the upcoming event.

Tailgating allows fans to bond over their shared enthusiasm for a team or event. It's a celebration of fandom, where people come together to build excitement and anticipation before going to the event to support their favorite team or enjoy a performance.

Setting The Scene

Tailgating is more than just a pre-game ritual; it's a culinary adventure. The spread is a centerpiece where tailgaters can try a variety of new foods and flavors.

From grilling enthusiasts to culinary connoisseurs, there's something for everyone in the world of tailgating cuisine. John Schmoll from Frugal Rules says, “As an avid and active tailgater for the past 20 years, I have learned that while there is an almost infinite amount of things you can purchase for your tailgating experience, it's best to focus on essentials that fit within what you want to spend. Buy a canopy to fit over your car and provide shade and protection from the elements. Bring a folding table, tabletop grill, and big cooler to keep drinks and meat cold until you are ready to prepare/serve them. Always bring extra food. Some of the best tailgating experiences are the ones you happen upon at the game. We've made new friends over the years with people who were once strangers tailgating in our row. After all, you're already starting from a shared foundation — you're cheering for the same team!”

The Allure of Barbecue

No tailgate is complete without the smoky aroma of grilled food. From sizzling burgers to marinated kebabs, the grill takes center stage. Pitmasters showcase their skills, infusing each bite with layers of flavor. Diners may try beer-can chicken or grilled seafood skewers for a twist, providing a departure from the ordinary.

Bella Bucchiotti, food writer at xoxoBella, says, “I've learned that the key to a successful tailgate is all in the preparation. When it comes to burgers, it's important to start with high-quality meat and season it generously with salt and pepper. I like to shape and pack up burger patties between sheets of wax paper the night before and keep the burger container in the ice once you pack the cooler. To keep the burgers from falling apart on the grill, make a slight indentation in the center before cooking. Keep the cooked burgers warm in a foil container until ready to serve.”

Chicken Wing Extravaganza

Chicken wings reign supreme as a tailgating staple. Whether bathed in tangy buffalo sauce or glazed with sweet and spicy goodness, they're crowd-pleasers. Those seeking an exotic touch can opt for Korean-style wings with gochujang or sticky-sweet teriyaki. They're a culinary touchdown with blue cheese or ranch dressing and crunchy celery sticks.

Spectacular Sides

Tailgaters can complement their main dishes with various sides that bring color and freshness to the table. A healthy potato salad or a vibrant coleslaw with a zesty vinaigrette can balance out the richness of grilled meats. For a heartier option, consider loaded potato skins or cheesy jalapeño cornbread for a comfort side.

Dips are the unsung heroes of any tailgate. Creamy spinach, artichoke dip, zesty guacamole, and smoky queso fundido are all great choices. Pair them with an array of dippables, like tortilla chips, crispy breadsticks, or fresh vegetable crudités, and watch them disappear as fans dive in for seconds.

Desserts for Champions

No tailgate is complete without a sweet finale. Classic brownies and cookies make for easy-to-share treats. Try dessert nachos with cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips drizzled with chocolate and caramel for a playful twist. For a cool finish, consider DIY ice cream sundaes with an array of toppings for fans to customize.

Tailgating Beverages

Beverages are as much a part of the tailgating experience as the food. The options are endless and include everything from craft beers and ciders to creative cocktails and refreshing mocktails. Consider themed drinks to add an extra layer of team spirit, like a signature “touchdown punch” or a “field goal fizz.” Don't forget non-alcoholic options to ensure everyone can join in the celebration.

Karen Kelly from Seasonal Cravings says, “We love tailgating but like to keep it simple. We always plan everything ahead and pack as much as we can the night before. I like to make kabobs with beef or chicken and vegetables the night before and marinate them overnight. We always have a vegetable tray and different dips to get some healthy food into our guests. Different flavored waters and seltzers are always a hit and a needed break from the alcohol.”

This article was produced by Low Carb Africa and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.